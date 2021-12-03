Heartbreak for Pres Bray in league semi-final

Gonzaga College 36

Pres Bray 34

It was heartbreak for Presentation College Bray as a late Gonzaga College maul try scuppered their chances of making the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior League Division 1A final next week.

Pres Bray went into the latter stages of the contest with a five-point advantage, however two late yellow cards reduced them to 13 men. Gonzaga made the most of the numerical advantage. They opted for a lineout which finished in a powerful maul try. It was a simple conversion for their outside centre, who slotted the extras, giving them a 36-34 victory.

It was a back-and-forth battle that saw the lead change hands on a few occasions, however Pres did trail 0-14 at one stage. Their out-half Jack Murphy racked up an impressive personally tally of 19 points. Right winger Joshua Kenny also put in an impressive shift scoring two great tries in the corner.

To their credit, the work rate of the Gonzaga forwards at the breakdown and in defence was solid, especially in the first half. Their opponents really struggled to unlock their defence for much of the first 35 minutes.

In the first of two league semi-finals at Donnybrook stadium an undefeated Pres Bray school faced off against Gonzaga College who had only previously lost to Kilkenny College. In 2019, these schools met in the final of the Junior league. On that day, Pres edged victory after a sublime last kick of the game conversion from Jack Murphy.

The South Dublin boys definitely started the better. It only took them three minutes to register their first score. Their outside centre broke through the middle of the defence. He was eventually caught, but his team were in a great attacking position. The ball was patiently worked around the corner for a few phases before their out-half spotted a little gap getting over for the score. Their outside-centre converted the score. It was 7-0.

From the outset, it was clear that the youngsters in green and white had the edge at the breakdown battle with their physicality. Their high defensive line, which was probably living on the edge of being offside at times was very effective. This is a tactic that many great teams use.

They dominated possession in the opening quarter, with big carries they worked their way up the pitch. They were in the red zone and from a quick tap penalty they caught out the defence who weren’t alert, their fullback got over for the second try of the game. They led 14-0 heading into the first water break.

Pres had to sustain a lot of pressure in the second quarter as the opposition were camped in their territory.

To their credit, they made the big tackles and the defence stood strong, but they almost conceded their third try. They lost their own lineout on the doorstep of their own try-line, Gonzaga regained possession.

They had the numbers with another try looking inevitable, although, brilliant defensive read from Murphy earned him the intercept. He ran the length of the pitch, scoring a magnificent try for his team. He scored all seven points with the conversion. It was 14-7 at half-time.

The second half was as an exciting half as you’ll ever see. Murphy kicked an early penalty to reduce the deficit to four points.

During this period, Pres only had 14 men on the pitch, due to a yellow card before half time. Gonzaga responded almost immediately as they found themselves once more in the red zone.

After getting a penalty, they kicked to the corner, from that their powerful forward pack did all the work, with an impressive rolling maul try scored by the number eight. The conversion was missed.

Murphy kicked another three points after this. It was 19-13.

In the forty seventh minute, Pres took the lead for the first time in the contest. From a scrum they were able to put together a lovely backline move, some lovely hands and some good footwork from Finn Treacy got the ball off to Joshua Kenny who finished the move off in style, scoring his first try of the day in the corner.

Anything you can do we can do better was the response from Gonzaga as they replied with a try of their own, with the successful conversion they had regained the lead once more. The game was being played at such a high tempo; it was brilliant to watch.

The ball got out to Kenny in the wider channels again as he scored his second try of the afternoon. Murphy close to the touchline kicked over his fifth consecutive successful kick. Pres led 27-26 going into the last quarter.

The Dublin school got a penalty at the maul which they turned into points, giving them the two-point advantage, however, there was more twists in the tail. The Bray lads went on the hunt for another try.

Centre Treacy set the wheels in motion after a brilliant break down field, on the inside support line he found his substitute scrum half Cian Eddy who finished off the move, scoring underneath the sticks, leaving a straightforward conversion for Murphy who had a 100 per cent success rate from the kicking tee all afternoon. Pres led 34-29 with the clock running down.

It was a cruel finish to a game that was a fantastic advertisement for schoolboy rugby. The referee showed no mercy when he went to his pocket twice in the closing stages, sinbinning two Pres Bray players after conceding a few harsh penalties.

This had a big effect on the result as Gonzaga ultimately got the last say with a powerful maul resulting in a try that won them the game.

Both teams will be a force to be reckoned with in the new year when the Senior Cup begins. It was a pity there had to be a loser.

Presentation College Bray: Gavin Rochford, Joshua Kenny, Finn Treacy, Lorcan Smith, Dylan Henry, Jack Murphy, Conor Bourke, Jack McDonald, Flyn Pyper, Finn Brien, Ross Mackey, Billy Corrigan, Noah McNulty, Sam Nolan, Eoin Kelly. Subs: Cormac McGrath, Jack Salmon, Sam Bourke, Brandon Murphy-Morgan, James Healy, Cian Eddy, Luke Devitt, Odhran Meade.