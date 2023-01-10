Heartbreak for gallant Wicklow Rovers as late goal ends cup dream

The Wicklow Rovers under-11 team that took on Portlaoise in the SFAI U12 National Cup at Whitegates.

Wicklow Rovers 0

Portlaoise 1

Wicklow Rovers bowed out of the SFAI U12 National Cup competition following a brave showing against a quality Portlaoise side in Whitegates last Saturday afternoon.

A late winner helped the visitors to progress to the fifth round but they were pushed all the way by an excellent Wicklow Rovers side who pushed them all the way from start to finish.

The home side nearly got off to the perfect start after just two minutes when a great run down the left wing by Alessio Coppola saw him unleash a curling strike from the edge of the box that whistled by the post.

Jordan Mbeng and Brooklyn McCarthy were busy upfront for the away side and were proving to be a problem for the Rovers defence. Mbeng and Ronan Byrne were battling away through the first half as the Portlaoise striker was trying his best to find a way past the Wicklow Rovers right back.

On the 15th minute mark the away side almost opened the scoring. A great run down the middle by Brooklyn McCarthy was followed up by a low driven shot towards the far post but the strike went narrowly wide.

Jordan Mbeng thought he had done enough in the last minute of the first half when he rounded Rovers goalkeeper Matthew Gough and went to slot the ball home but Wicklow defender Freddie Kavanagh done brilliant well to recover and slide in and block the ball on the line to keep the score level before the break.

The hosts were much more attacking in the early stages of the second half, they almost took the lead in the 42nd minute when Isla Hindle fired a shot towards goal which looked to be going in, but it was cleared off the line by Portlaoise defender Paddy Ryan.

Jordan Mbeng was again involved for the travelling side in the 45th minute when he went on a great run through the centre and only had the keeper to beat but Rovers keeper Matthew Gough did well to get down low to block the shot.

There was only two minutes to go when the deadlock was broken with an excellent long-range effort from Harry Doyle. Doyle gained possession just after the halfway line and spotted the Rovers keeper off his line before curling the ball into the back of the net. It was a superb strike from Doyle and would prove to be the winner for his side.

Wicklow Rovers rallied and threw everything at Portlaoise but there just wasn’t enough time to comeback as Tony Doran blew the full-time whistle to bring an excellent cup tie to an end.

A great to start of the new year between two sides who gave it everything from the first whistle to the last, but it’s Portlaoise who gain entry into the fifth round of the SFAI National Cup.

Wicklow Rovers: 1. Matthew Gough, 2. Ronan Byrne, 3. Freddie Kavanagh, 4. Kevin Yan, 5. Nadal Kingne, 6. Jack Collins, 7. Mikey O’Neill, 8. Isla Hindle, 9. Daniel Clarke, 10. Alessio Coppola, 11. Hank Murnane, 12. Eoghan Quinn, 13. Ben Morrissey, 14. Simon Lynch, 15. Will Carey.

Portlaoise AFC: 1. Rory Kennedy, 2. Odhran Reddin, 4. Paddy Ryan, 5. Connor O’Reilly, 6. Harry Doyle, 7. Tierano Dwyer, 8. Timu Masarar, 9. Jordan Mbeng, 10. Brooklyn McCarthy, 11. Lucas Holland, 12. James Cullinan, 13. Tyler Whelan, 14. Jack Byrne, 15. David Tawio.

Referee: Tony Doran