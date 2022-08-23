Healy holds Blesso out as Rathnew march on in Junior ‘A’ football championship

Rathnew 2-7

Blessington 2-6

Rathnew got through this Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ Football Championship encounter against Blessington by the skin of their teeth.

The game was played in Aughrim on Friday night last, August 19, in ideal conditions, save for the final few minutes when drizzle arrived.

There were two lengthy periods of more than a quarter hour in each half when neither side scored. Yet the game ended in a welter of excitement as Blessington just failed to rescue a draw at the end.

Playing into the town goal in the opening half, Blessington were first on the scoreboard when Ruairi Finan pointed in the second minute. Blessington were playing the livelier football in the early stages, but they were not showing the results on the scoreboard.

A full quarter of an hour passed before the game’s second score arrived, another point from wing forward Ruairi Finan to leave Blessington leading by 0-2 to nil after 18 minutes.

At this stage Rathnew corner-forward Mark Doyle claimed a mark in front of goal and opened the red and green outfit’s account with their first point.

Blessington full-forward Jordan Nolan increased the lakesiders lead with a fine point off the outside of his right boot. He had been wide with a similar effort moments earlier. 0-3 to 0-1 in favour of Blessington as the 20-minute mark arrived.

Within a minute a bit of quick thinking from Mark Doyle saw the corner-forward set up Stuart Murphy for a smart goal to leave Rathnew ahead by 1-1 to 0-3. Jordan Nolan levelled the game from a free, but a mark taken by Stuart Murphy and pointed put Rathnew ahead again.

Ruairi Finan got on the scoreboard again as half-time approached, forcing Peter Dignam to touch over a dangerous lob landing in on the crossbar. Level at 1-2 to 0-5 at half time after a very tame first half.

Blessington got off to a great start in the second half when Thomas Fisher won the throw in at center-field and Blessington launched a speedy attack through the center for Fisher to get on the end of the movement to shoot past Peter Dignam for a goal after 45 seconds.

The accurate Mark Doyle pulled back two points for Rathnew. His first came from a mark claimed after seven minutes while the second came from play after ten minutes. Cillian Bailey pointed to take the Blessington lead back to two points at 1-6 to 1-4 on the three-quarter hour stage.

Up to now Mark Doyle had looked the only real scoring threat for Rathnew but full-forward Jordan Graham had a purple patch over a two-minute spell when he scored 1-2 and literally won the game for Rathnew.

He pointed from play, added a second from a free and then out-fielded the defence in front of goal to shoot home a second Rathnew goal. 2-7 to 1-6 now and Rathnew looked to be on their way.

However, the villagers did not score again in the 16 minutes that remained.

Not that Blessington set the world on fire either. They probably enjoyed the bulk of possession in the middle third of the field but were guilty of overplaying the ball as against a more direct form of attack.

The Rathnew defence kept closing down their attacks. James Kearns and Thomas Fisher kept pushing forward from midfield but the scores they sought just would not come. Peter Dignam, John Healy, Ronan Doyle, John Manley and Stuart Murphy kept closing the space until the mistakes came and possession was turned over again.

Rathnew held their four-point lead until two minutes into the four minutes of time added on. When Blessington corner-back James Dooley eventually got through for a goal it led to a very exciting final few minutes as the Blue and Whites battled for the draw.

They had lost Thomas Fisher to a second yellow card, but they forced a 45 close to the sideline and took it short in an attempt to work the equaliser.

Rathnew full-back John Healy gained possession, cleared and that was that. Rathnew had got out of a tight situation for the second week running and moved on, winning by 2-7 to 2-6.

Rathnew: Peter Dignam; Paddy Keogh, John Healy, Killian Clarke; Jamie O’Connor, Ronan Doyle, John Manley; Stuart Murphy (1-1), Darragh Hosey; Charlie Cruise, Chris Healy, Graham Merrigan; Dean Breen, Jordan Graham (1-2, 1f), Mark Doyle (0-4). Subs: Euan Colbert, Rory Dowling.

Blessington: Jack Sargent; James Dooley (1-0), Luke O’Brien, Liam Phibbs; Ethan Cotter, Aaron Curran, Cillian Bailey (0-1); James Kearns, Thomas Fisher (1-0); Lukas Sarkauskus, Sean Mescall, Ruairi Finan (0-3); Sean Price, Jordan Nolan (0-2, 1f), Jack Cotter. Subs: Dan Keogh, Barry Murphy, Ciaran Mescall.

Referee: Liam D Keenan (Aughrim)