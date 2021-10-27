Healy and Roberts named on Ireland panel ahead of Autumn Tests

Dunlavin's Mary Healy evades the tackle of Taryn Schutzler of Ulster during the IRFU Women's Interprovincial Championship Round 2 match between Leinster and Ulster at Energia Park in Dublin.

Ella Roberts of Leinster supported by Lisa Callan is tackled by Chisom Ugwueru of Munster during the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 match between Leinster and Munster at Energia Park in Dublin.

Two Co. Wicklow rugby players have been named in the 33-player Ireland Women’s squad for the approaching Autumn Tests against USA and Japan at the RDS.

Dunlavin’s Mary Healy and Wicklow’s Ella Roberts are among six uncapped players on the team named by Head Coach Adam Griggs, their selection no doubt boosted by their performances for Leinster in the recent Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and the early stages of the Energia Women’s AIL season, with Roberts scoring Wicklow RFC’s opening try last week in their historic first victory over Belfast side Malone while Healy’s Suttonians have one win from four to date.

Joining the Co. Wicklow pair as uncapped players are Munster duo Maeve Óg O’Leary and Alana McInerny and Connacht’s Grace Browne Moran and Shannon Touhey ahead of the Tests against USA on Friday, November 12, (KO 7.15pm) and Japan on Saturday, November 20 (KO 3pm).

Ciara Griffin will once again captain Ireland for the back-to-back Autumn Tests at the RDS.

The Friday night clash against USA Eagles – set to be the first Women’s international played at the RDS – will be live on the RTÉ Player, while the visit of Japan to Dublin will be broadcast on RTÉ2.

Ireland Autumn Tests Squad:

Forwards (18) - Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Leah Lyons (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Mary Healy (Suttonians/Leinster)*

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Grace Browne Moran (Westport/Connacht)*

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) CAPTAIN

Anna Caplice (Gloucester/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)*

Backs (15):

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Alana McInerny (UL Bohemians/Munster)*

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)*

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

* Denotes uncapped player