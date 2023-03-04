Harry Groome on target as Bray Wanderers held in Ballybofey

Finn Harps 1

Bray Wanderers 1

Ballybofey proved to be the burial ground for Bray Wanderers’ perfect start to the season. Finn Harps held the Seagulls to a 1-1 draw as they got their off the mark for the first time; denting the Seagulls’ flying start in the process.

Harps took the lead in a first half absolutely dominated by the Co. Wicklow club, which saw Harry Groome draw the visitors level with his first goal for the club.

An evenly contested second period saw neither side able to force a winner although it was the home side that were the more threatening.

It took Bray almost no time at all to start peppering the Finn Harps goal; they had two chances in the opening three minutes.

First, Jake Walker darted to the near post to meet Conor Crowley’s corner, but his flick was narrowly wide.

Chris Lyons then headed over from eight yards. In his defence, the right-wing cross was probably an inch too high, so it was always going to be difficult to hit the target.

A sweeping Bray counter almost saw them hit the front after 10 minutes. Max Murphy – featuring on the left rather than the right – made an interception.

He fed Ger Shortt who went full throttle into the Harps half. After laying it off to Crowley, Shortt continued his run and Crowley’s clever chip found him, but Shortt had a bit of a swing and a miss as he looked to thrash home and Harps were off the hook.

After a Bray cross was cleared to the edge of the area, midfielder Guillermo Almirall caught it sweetly on the volley and Tim-Oliver Hiemer needed to be alert to dive to his left and gather the effort.

Despite being under the cosh up to that point, Harps stunned Bray as they struck first blood on 17 minutes. A sweet attacking move saw Ellis Farrar clipped on the edge of the area. The deadball was rolled to Ryan Flood and he cutely curled it home via the inside of Alex Moody’s post to give the hosts the advantage.

The reason the aforementioned Murphy was at left-back was to allow Eoin Farrell to occupy the right-back berth and he had a mightily impressive league debut.

A teasing 20th minute cross caused panic in the Harps defence and was scrambled behind. From that corner, it was played short to Shortt who in turn found Almirall.

He received the ball facing away from goal and his shot was blocked down. His appeals for handball fell on deaf ears.

Wanderers’ relentless attacking continued as Harry Groome made waves down the left flank. He centered it for Chris Lyons, but the attacker’s effort was wide of the mark.

It was on the half hour that the Co. Wicklow side finally found the equaliser and it was a majestic leveller. Almirall initiated with a brilliant, incisive reverse pass for Shortt down the left channel. He clipped in a cross, and Lyons cushioned it back into Groome’s path. The midfielder measured his strike to perfection as it skidded beyond the despairing fingertips of Hiember and nestled in the bottom corner.

Another Crowley corner on 36 minutes lead to another chance as it was headed over from close range.

In the 38th minute, Dane Massey took control of possession. He moved it to the lively Crowley who neatly found Walker. The striker spun his man brilliantly and smashed a shot towards the near post, but Hiemer managed to turn it behind.

Dave Rogers had one more corner kick to endure before half time. It fell to Massey who saw his initial shot blocked and the Bray vice-captain’s volley flew over the crossbar.

Ian Ryan’s charges had completely dominated the first period, but the second half was a more even contest.

Ryan Rainey manufactured an opportunity for himself when he slid in on the edge of the Bray area to win possession, but his rising shot cleared Moody’s crossbar by a distance.

A clipped pass was then nodded into Katlego Mashigo’s path in the penalty area. His eyes lit up as he realised only Moody stood between him and glory, but a brilliant defensive tackle saw it pinched off his toe.

With 14 minutes left on the clock, Conor Crowley viciously let fly from the right-hand side of the penalty area and Hiermer had to make a flying save to turn the swerving effort behind.

On the stroke of the 90th minute, the home side spurned a wonderful chance to steal it late. Flood delivered a corner from the right and Keith Cowan’s glancing header drifted inches wide.

Finn Harps: Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Caoimhin Porter, Keith Cowan, Daithi McCallion, Ellis Farrar; Noe Baba, Ryan Rainey; Seamus Keogh, Ryan Flood, Michael Harris; Okwuy Okwule. Subs: Cian Lynch for Okwule (58); Katlego Mashigo for Keogh (65); Sean O’Donnell for Rainey (84). Not used: Oisin Farrell, Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva, Kevin Jordan, Damian Duffy, Jamie McKinney, Sean O’Kane.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Harry Groome; Jake Walker, Chris Lyons, Ger Shortt. Subs: Luka Lovic for Almirall (57); Len O’Sullivan for Farrell (65); Callum Thompson for Lyons (65); Joe Power for Groome (77); Conor Davis for Shortt (77). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Jack Hudson, Zach Donohue, Conor Knight.

Referee: Paul Norton.

Venue: Finn Park, Ballybofey.