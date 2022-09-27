Harris in flying form at Community Games finals in Limerick

Noah Harris followed up his stunning win in the under-16 canoeing at the European Ocean Racing Championships in Sardinia recently by storming home to claim silver at the national Community Games 7km marathon race in Limerick last weekend.

Community Games swimming, outdoor team events, cycling on grass and the marathon were held on Saturday where Wicklow was well represented in swimming, cycling on grass and marathon events with the athletes putting up a great performance in the pool and on the grass, but, with no medals in either event, the marathon was the last event for the county to come home with any honours.

The 7km under-16 marathon is an individual and team-of-four event. However, due to injury, Wicklow were down to two, Ashford/Glenealy’s Noah Harris and Arklow’s Owen Gibbons.

After the first lap, Cillian Gleeson from Kildare and Noah Harris were heel to heel and stretched their lead on the rest of the field as the race progressed with the Kildare runner winning gold and Noah taking silver in a time of 23.55. Owen Gibbons ran very well and finished in 11th place.

It has been a busy few weeks for Noah Harris. The weekend before he was representing Ireland in under-16 canoeing at the European Ocean Racing Championships along with his brother Finn in the under-18 men’s and Roisin Cahill in the under-23.

The championships saw some sensational performances from the Irish teams with Noah winning gold and becoming under-16 European champion.

Harris is a very talented athlete and it is a significant achievement that he was able to follow up his European canoeing title with a silver medal in the Community Games national marathon final.

The cross country national finals are being held in Navan on October 8 and good luck to the Wicklow children who will be participating.

The county A.G.M. is on Tuesday, November 8. Any areas who have lapsed or anyone looking to start new ones are asked to contact any committee member.