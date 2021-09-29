Hard lesson for Wicklow

The Wicklow RFC women had a tough start to life in the All-Ireland League as they were beaten convincingly 0-63 by a heavily loaded Old Belvedere under the lights on Friday night.

In what was an historic night, AIL debutants Wicklow faced the daunting task of welcoming a star-studded Old Belvedere team to Ashtown Lane. Wicklow didn’t underestimate the challenge that was in front of them, however, they didn’t fear their opponents.

This is a very young Wicklow team which had five players that were part of the under-18s squad last year, including second row Ciara Brennan and centre Vicky Elmes Kinlan who have been involved in Ireland underage squads in the past, Elmes Kinlan was also recently selected for the Ireland 7s team for this season. She is one of the rising stars in Irish rugby.

Out-half Beth Roberts is another player who has recently come up to the senior ranks, impressing throughout the pre-season. Her older sister Ella Roberts was one of the breakthrough stars for Leinster in the recent Interprovincial Series.

Old Belvedere were making the journey to the Garden County with a very strong squad which included out-half Hannah Tyrrell who recently retired from international rugby. The talented playmaker spent her summer in a different sport as she was helping the Dublin football team defend their All-Ireland title. Tyrrell got the try of the game, showing great vision when she followed up her own chip kick to score a brilliant try.

Former Irish and Barbarian international Jenny Murphy was also playing at number eight. She was imposing herself all around the field, with powerful carries and smart kicking which included an impressive conversion which she kicked from her hands. Tyrrell and Murphy combined accounted for 18 of the 63 points.

From the very first whistle, the visitors played at a very high tempo, something their opponents struggled with throughout the contest.

The first of 11 tries came when Old Belvedere got the ball out wide, with Ulster fullback Fiona Tuite getting on the end of the move, scoring her first try of the night, with only six minutes on the clock.

Old Belvedere were comfortable to carry the ball through their powerful forward especially props Alice O’Dowd and Vic O’Mahony who scored two tries for her troubles. They also looked dangerous out wide through centre Ailbhe Dowling and winger Grace Miller who scored three tries between them. Dowling scoring a late intercept try and Miller with a well worked try out wide.

It was a tough night for Wicklow, and it won’t get any easier as they travel to Railway Union next week, however, it’s important to mention that they are still in the early days of their progression as an AIL club. There is some great work going on behind the scenes and at grass roots level, brighter days are on the horizon for this team.

Their new journey is only beginning

Wicklow: 15 Ella Roberts, 14 Aoibhin Stone, 13 Vicky Kinlan, 12 Meagan Parkinson, 11 Tammy Breen, 10 Beth Roberts, 9 Erin Mc Connell, 1 Niamh O’Leary, 2 Amy O’Neill, 3 Lauren Barry, 4 Shauna Coady, 5 Ciara Brennan, 6 Emma Curran, 7 Emily Ryan, 8 Jess Schmidt. Replacements: 16 Maya Mc Devitt, 17 Amy Barry, 18 Laura Newsome, 19 Loretta Gilbert, 20 Sarah Gleeson, 21 Katherine Ward, 22 Naoise O’Reilly.