Handsome win sets up home semi-final for Arklow RFC girls

Arklow RFC’s Under-14 girls secured a home semi-final for the Leinster League play-offs by beating a tough Ravens team in Roscrea on Saturday.

The Ravens, a Roscrea/Birr combination, were uncompromising from the start, and both teams had to work hard to contain the other.

On seven minutes, Arklow got into the Ravens’ 22 and used their forward power to pick and drive before Zoe Byrne pushed over from close range.

The Ravens hit back in the 18th minute after a concerted period of pressure saw them get over under the posts.

Arklow continued to work hard and the tackling out wide of Sarah Cullen and Hannah Cawley repeatedly stopped the Ravens from crossing the gain line.

On the stroke of half-time, Arklow forced a turnover on the Ravens’ 22-yard line, the pack again kept the ball tight, and Laragh O’Callaghan Royo scored beside the posts.

The half-time score was 14-7 to Arklow.

From the restart Zoe Byrne broke free and carried the ball 50 meters and from the breakdown Aoife Kelly took the ball into the Ravens’ 22 before Ali Gunning drove over to score under the posts.

Eight minutes into the second half Arklow were awarded a scrum on the Ravens 22 and Lucy Doyle Farrington carried the ball over the gain line, the pack drove on again, and quick hands saw Georgia Horan get over for Arklow’s fourth try of the day.

Arklow were now full of confidence and as they moved the ball from a scrum on their own 22 the defence backed off Sophia White and she went through a gap to sprint the length of the pitch and score.

With four minutes left on the clock, Arklow were awarded a penalty and some indiscipline by the Ravens saw the referee walk them back a further 10 yards into their own 22, Sophia White tapped and went, Pearl Tyner and Zoe Byrne were both stopped short of the line, and Oliva Burke showed her strength by pushing over from close range.

There was still time on the clock for Olivia Burke to tap and go from a penalty and score again. Sophia White converted all seven tries.

Special mention has to go to the hard work of the forwards, particularly Ellie McCann, Zara Merrigan and Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, whose work rate was instrumental in establishing the Arklow dominance on the day.

Arklow: Pearl Tyner, Sarah Cullen, Georgia Horan, Lucy Doyle Farrington, Hannah Cawley, Sophia White, Ciara Gavaghan, Zara Merrigan, Ellie McCann, Laragh O Callaghan Royo, Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, Olivia Burke, Zoe Byrne, Nikita Doyle, Ali Gunning, Laura Mates, Aoife Kelly, Siofra Burke, Eden Doyle.