Greystones United slip up against Kilbarrack in Leinster Senior League encounter

Greystones United 0

Kilbarrack United 2

GREYSTONES UNITED suffered their first loss of the season in Premier Sunday 1 after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Kilbarrack Utd on Sunday afternoon in Archfield.

Goals either side of half-time by Jack Kelly and Deiric Hyland did the job for the visitors as the Seahorses lost their first game of the campaign at the third time of asking.

A windswept Archfield was the venue for a game which, while low on relative quality, was high in competitive spirit and endeavour on the part of a home side that had recorded a win and a draw from their first two Leinster Senior League games.

Yet they knew they had a job on their hands to maintain and extend their unbeaten start to the season when, on 24 minutes, Jack Kelly put the visitors 1-0 in front. There was a lot of effort involved in Greystones attacks, but they just lacked the end product to snatch an equaliser.

David Crosbie was picked out with a good pass down the right channel, but for his pass in search of Karl Carl Forsyth to be overhit. They kept the pressure up, with Forsyth sending a cross from the right straight into the arms of Conor Ennis in the Kilbarrack goalmouth, while they had a succession of late corners that were doggedly defended until the half-time whistle sounded.

Momentum seemed to be on Greystones’ side going into the second half and, despite a flurry on half-backed offensive moves on the part of Kilbarrack, it was ’Stones that conjured two of the best chances of the game in quick succession.

First, on 55 minutes, Evan Thompson did well to force a corner out on the right-hand side. That kick was taken by Crosbie, with Craig Farrelly quickly arriving on the scene at the front post. He flicked a deft header towards the right-hand corner, but for his effort to bounce back off the foot of the post and eventually cleared by Kilbarrack.

The structural integrity of the woodwork was tested yet again shortly after, when a Carl Forsyth corner from the left wing was headed towards goal by Keith O’Donnell, but for it to flick off the top of the crossbar and away.

On 60 minutes, they fashioned another good chance, when Evan Thompson picked out a nice pass inside the Gavin Gaughran and Kevin Molloy. The pass picked out the clever run of Michael O’Brien, who could only drag his shot wide of the post. A wide Karl Manahan volleyed was then put wide as Greystones stepped up their pursuit of an equaliser that was desperately avoiding them.

Kilbarrack did manage to fashion one or two half decent chances, to their credit. A cross from the right was missed by a Greystones defender and reached Lewis Kelly. He cut inside but was eventually blocked away. The next time he found himself in a similar position, he would not let it go to waste.

On 83 minutes, Kilbarrack punished Greystones for their wasteful finishing by scoring their second. Substitute Aaron Humphries hooked a cross towards the back post, where it broke to Lewis Kelly once again.

This time, however, he opted to pick out a teammate, as he cut the ball back to Deiric Hyland, who coolly stroked the ball into the back of the net to secure the points for the Dublin club.

Greystones Utd: Robbie O’Connor; Evan Thompson, Keith McDonnell, Craig Farrelly, Shane Evans; Jack Darcy, Shane Thompson; Carl Forsyth, Karl Manahan, David Crosbie; Michael O’Brien. Subs: Cian Byrne for S. Evans (65), Paul Farrell for M. O’Brien (65), Fionn Miele for K. McDonnell (84)

Kilbarrack Utd: Conor Ennis; Ryan Fitzsimons, Gavin Gaughran, Mikey Murphy, Kevin Molloy; Daniel Loftus, Alan Murphy, Eoghan Hampson, Lewis Kelly; Deiric Hyland, Jack Kelly. Subs: Aaron Humphries for D. Loftus (78), Alex Barry for M. Murphy (78), Shane Madigan for J. Kelly (86).

Referee: Padraig Marsh

