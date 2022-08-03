Wicklow

Greystones Rowing Club host a fantastic regatta

Club’s U18 girls won gold 

Cerys Cresswell, Kate Dempsey, Cass O'Neill and Farah Gallagher who made up the Greystones under-16 team at the club's rowing regatta last weekend. Expand
The Greystones Rowing Club's under-18 team of Aleisha Archer, Leah Clancy, Ella Mackey and Hannah Clancy. Expand
Rachel Sweeney and Lauren Keogh at the Greystones Rowing Club Regatta. Expand

Cerys Cresswell, Kate Dempsey, Cass O'Neill and Farah Gallagher who made up the Greystones under-16 team at the club's rowing regatta last weekend.

The Greystones Rowing Club's under-18 team of Aleisha Archer, Leah Clancy, Ella Mackey and Hannah Clancy.

Rachel Sweeney and Lauren Keogh at the Greystones Rowing Club Regatta.

While not blessed with the weather last weekend, that didn’t stop the Greystones Rowing Club Regatta from being a thoroughly enjoyable event with some fantastic competition throughout the day.

Leading lights for the host club were the U18 girls who claimed gold in their battle with St Michaels.

In the flagship races, St Patrick’s won the men’s race while Wicklow enjoyed the first of two wonderful wins over the weekend in the women’s.

Results:

Senior Ladies – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: St Patrick’; 3rd: Fingal.

Senior Men – 1st: St Patrick’s; 2nd: Wicklow; 3rd: St Michaels.

Intermediate Ladies – 1st: Fingal A; 2nd: Greystones; 3rd: Skerries.

Intermediate Men – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: Stella Maris, 3rd: Greystones.

Junior Ladies – 1st: Dalkey; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: St Michaels.

Junior Men – 1st: St Patrick’s; 2nd: St Michaels; 3rd: Stella Maris.

Mixed – 1st: St Michaels; 2nd: Dalkey A; 3rd: Fingal.

Under 21s – 1st: St Michaels.

Novice Ladies – 1st: Bray A’; 2nd: Dalkey; 3rd: Bray B.

Novice Men – 1st: St Patrick’s A; 2nd: Fingal; 3rd: Wicklow.

U12 boys – 1st: Wicklow A; 2nd: Wicklow B; 3rd: St Michaels.

U12 girls – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: St Patrick’s; 3rd: St Patrick’s.

U14 boys – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: St Patrick’s.

U14 girls – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: Stella Maris.

U16 boys – 1st: Skerries; 2nd: St Patrick’s.

U16 girls – 1st: Stella Maris A; 2nd: Stella Maris B; 3rd: Wicklow.

U18 boys – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: Skerries; 3rd: St Michaels.

U18 girls – 1st: Greystones; 2nd: St Michaels.

Privacy