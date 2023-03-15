Greystones keep the Wolves at bay in Division 3 league decider

Greystones 29

Wolves 15

The Leinster Under-18s Division 3 final saw the girls from Greystones coming out on top of take on Wolves at Clane RFC to secure the league title in a thrilling game of rugby on a 29-15 final scoreline.

The Wolves are a side made up of players from four clubs, Tallaght, North Kildare, Newbridge and Clane, with the two sides meeting for the third time this season.

Greystones had come out on the right side of the previous two results in the league, but nothing can be taken for granted in a final and Wolves were clearly up for the contest.

In dreadful weather conditions on a sodden pitch the two sides went to battle again, and it was a good old fashioned mucky rugby arm wrestle. No place for fancy backline moves or fast flowing running rugby which is the Greystonians signature style.

Greystones started the better applying a lot of pressure on the strong Wolves pack and testing their defence around the fringes, resulting in a try for Greystones left wing Hannah O’ Connor. Whilst Wolves played hard and competed well at every breakdown Greystones managed to defend resiliently whilst also maintaining their pressure on the Wolves try line resulting in a second score, this time by front row Tilly Baker Magee.

After the first quarter Wolves really began to exert more pressure on the Greystones side with the weather conditions suiting the Wolves pack and negating much of the Greystones attacking options out wide.

Wolves bore down on the Greystones line and despite a valiant defence they scored their first try, making it 10-5. With Wolves growing into the game and Greystones finding it hard to hold onto the ball or get out of their half, things were not looking good for Greystones when their out-half Sadhbh Furlong, who has been one of their standout performers this season, had to go off with a back injury.

However in spite of the pressure from Wolves and against the run of play, some quick ruck ball with pick and goes Greystones stretched the Wolves defence when the ball found its way into the hands of the Greystones full-back Rebecca England who used her pace to break through a couple of tackles to touch down for her side’s third try, making it 15-5.

Undaunted by the setback Wolves went at it straight from the kick-off again building pressure and causing Greystones to make some errors.

Wolves retained possession well and again through their impressive pack they worked their way towards their opponent’s line and went over again for their second score of the day, making it 15-10 to the visitors at the half-time break.

Greystones came out of the blocks faster on the restart, working their way up the pitch until hooker Kayleigh Sheridan got their fourth try with captain Milly Swan converting to put some extra distance between the two teams at 22-10, and so it stayed for a long period of the second half both teams trying to establish dominance.

The Greystones front five stood up well to the Wolves pack with the steadfast front row of Aisling Murphy, Kayleigh Sheridan and Tilly Magee-Baker supported by the irrepressible Moya Kelleher and indomitable Andrea Ryan holding their own scrum well and putting the Wolves scrum under pressure, whilst making ground all the time in the tight exchanges.

In the back row Caoimhe McCudden snuffed out every blindside attack again and again, and openside Izzy O’Sullivan hunting down the opposition.

O’Sullivan also carried the ball well during this period, making huge inroads every time she carried. Milly Swan put in a captain’s performance with big runs, even with several opponents hanging off of her. Swan’s pressure relieving kicks out of the 22 were very timely during this period.

Centres Tara Carey and Sarah Moody tackled and rucked and constantly tried to get the ball out to their wingers. Greystones ended the game the stronger with Ryan and O’Sullivan unlucky not to score but Ryan’s second row partner Kelleher capped a fine display of powerful carries by going over with nine minutes to go, after a great pass from scrum-half Aoibhe Gaughran with Swan making her second conversion of the day to put some clear daylight between the two teams at 29-10.

All credit to Wolves they never gave up and constantly challenged the Greystones defence and eventually got their third try of the game to make it 29-15 in the end.