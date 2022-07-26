Grey proves unstoppable in being crowned King of Greystones!

Nathan and Henry McClurk with Colin, Lola and Sadie Salmon at the King of Greystones Triathlon.

Tom Soden from Greystones, who finished third, with Michaela Carew, and dog, Fiona, at the King of Greystones Triathlon.

King Of Greystones Triathlon. Emma and Cian O'Sullivan with Pierce Cahill who was ready to go round again

Karl Devin, Conor Gath, Janet, Katie, Vanessa and Ger Devin. Ger, Katie and Conor were the first relay team to finish

IT MAY have been his seventh time winning the King of Greystones, but the titular triathlon does not get any easier for Alex Grey, nor does it wane in enjoyment.

The 29-year-old, who first competed in the event when he was 16 in 2009, beamed that he was delighted to win the race yet again.

“I am delighted. It is one of my favourite events to do. Great community, for a great cause – John Glynn and the charity and all – so yeah, absolutely delighted,” he said.

After his first, he finished second in 2010, 2011, and 2012, before winning his first in 2013. He was off to the races from there, with his latest success being his seventh.

“It doesn’t get easier. Obviously, it has been three years now since I have done it,” he said. There are new people coming up, new people I don’t know. There will always be someone faster than you somewhere, at some stage. There is pressure to win it again. Not necessarily easier but still very enjoyable.”

The event as a whole was a rousing success. Designed to raise funds for the Gavin Glynn Foundation, there were 600 entrants taking part in the race.

While Grey won the men’s race, the women’s winner was Shannon Kelly, who lives in Waterford.

She won last year as a breakthrough win following a period of ill health.

Cllr. Stephen Stokes congratulated the organisers, stating: “There were entrants from far and wide. I’d like to commend the organisers and volunteers for making the magic happen.

“I would like to congratulate the participants. It is a tremendous achievement to take part in an event like the King of Greystones. I would also like to acknowledge the many people who took part in their first triathlon. Well done to everyone.”