Great sadness as Wicklow and Rathnew GAA stalwart Pat Mitchell passes away

A proud day for Pat Mitchell. The late Rathnew GAA stalwart had the honour of presenting captain Callum Clarke with the Minor 'B' football cup in Echelon Park Aughrim in the company of Coiste na nÓg Chairman Pat Dunne two weeks ago.

Sadness moves across the Garden County today (Thursday) as the news breaks that Wicklow GAA has lost one of its finest with the passing of former county PRO Pat Mitchell.

Pat, 79, originally from Laragh but a long-time stalwart of Rathnew GAA Club, was a constant figure in the Garden County over several decades, serving various roles including Coiste na nÓg chairman and public relations officer.

Widely and fondly known as the voice of the County Grounds at times over the years with his enthusiastic and friendly call of ‘a chairde’ beginning each public address, Pat has been described by his long-time friend Mick Hagan as “everybody’s friend”.

“I travelled every road in the country with Pat,” said Mick. “He was everybody’s friend, that’s what he was. I can’t believe he’s gone,” he added.

Interestingly, Pat was elected as youth officer for Wicklow GAA on the same night that Mick Hagan was elected as county chairman back in 1998 in the clubhouse in Dunbur Park.

Pat Mitchell was on hand to help present the Minor ‘B’ football championship cup to Rathnew captain Callum Clarke in Echelon Park Aughrim two weeks ago on a proud day for the Wicklow GAA legend who was in great form that afternoon.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald said that Pat was a “loyal servant” to Wicklow and Rathnew GAA and that he would be “badly missed” by all who knew him.

Rathnew GAA Club chairman Bobby Dignam said that it was a “sad day” for the club and county and that Pat was a “great character”.

Pat was involved in coaching a fantastic Féile team in Rathnew who reached an All-Ireland final in Longford in 1982 only to bow out to their Tipperary opponents.

The Village club paid their own special tribute to a wonderful servant on their Facebook page.

“Pat has given a lifetime of service to Rathnew GAA and his efforts over the years will be remembered by all. He coached some of the best juvenile teams ever to leave this village and was heavily involved in many of our Senior championship winning sides, he will be sadly missed by all in our club.

“He moved onto a number of different positions within the county board where he was held in the highest regard. Only 10 days ago he was called upon to present the Minor championship to the victorious Rathnew team.

“He was happiest as county PRO I think. You could hear him Sunday night on East Coast Radio, lamenting all the week’s GAA action with Michael Sargent and many a bus journey home from a Leinster game was called to silence so all onboard could listen in.

“He served as commentator and announcer in our County Grounds for what seemed like forever. The words “a chairde”, will always hold a special significance to those of us from Rathnew who knew him best and we’ll remember Pat’s dulcet voice echoing around Aughrim whenever we hear the phrase.

“We offer sincere condolences to his beloved wife Ann, children Amanda, Alvin, Stephen, Stephanie and Patrice, and all his grandchildren,” they wrote.

It is indeed a sad day for Wicklow GAA with the news that the friendly, witty, charming and passionate Pat Mitchell has passed to his eternal rest.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a aimn dílis.