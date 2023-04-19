Great Ireland 10k error causes frustration for Wicklow athletes

National championship action was scheduled to return to the roads last Sunday with the Great Ireland 10km Run kicking off the season.

However, an error which misdirected over 3,000 participants caused the finishing distance to be over 1.5km short and the results of the event to be declared null and void.

The national government body, Athletics Ireland and host club Dublin City Harriers issued a joint statement of apology after the event.

In the statement, they apologised to all competitors for what they describe as “unforeseen circumstances” that led to the race being less than the specified distance.

Athletics Ireland said they would be engaging with the host club and marshals to understand how the situation arose.

Staged in the Dublin Northsides’ Phoenix Park, the event attracted over 2,000 athletes including 20 Wicklow athletes to the start line.

Like last year’s event, the host club presented a new course for the race. Disappointment and frustration were the mood among all at the finish line.

Athletics Ireland have said they will be in contact with all 10k competitors when further information becomes available.

Wicklow competitors included Brian Geraghty, Ian McGrath, Luke Lennon, Sheila O’Byrne, Hannah Nolan, Rachel Cole, Debbie Griffin, Sarah Foster, William Belton, Andrew Lawless, Thomas Conway, Danny Green, Reuben Whelan, Conor Nolan, Kevin O’Connell, Paddy Holohan, Sienad Boland, Caroline Henry, Lourda Scott, Cormac Kane and Tiernan Henry.