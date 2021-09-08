Graydon’s heroics not enough to save Seagulls

2 April 2021; Ryan Graydon of Bray Wanderers during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was quite fitting that on the night that Ryan Tubridy returned to our screens, Bray Wanderers put on their late, late show, albeit it wasn’t pleasant viewing in the end.

UCD stormed into a 2-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes and when they added a third and fourth either side of the hour mark, even the most optimistic of Seagulls fans would have given up hope.

It looked like a fruitless substitution when Gary Shaw was tossed on in the 61st minute for Ryan Graydon but the striker became the first ever League of Ireland player to record a hat-trick after being introduced in the second period. He netted on 82, 91 and 96 minutes but the late rally was just too late, and Oliver Moran’s final whistle ended any chance of one of the most remarkable comebacks ever witnessed and also ended Bray’s nine-game unbeaten run.

It was a depleted Bray Wanderers panel that made their way up the N11 to the Belfield Bowl. Brian Maher was on international duty with the Republic of Ireland U-21s, while Conor Clifford, Dylan Barnett and Richie O’Farrell – three key men – all had to serve a one-match suspension.

This meant a debut for Kian Clarke in goal and a return to the starting line-up for Luka Lovic and Ryan Graydon.

Clarke – through no fault of his own – will probably not have enjoyed the first 11 minutes of his Bray career as he picked the ball out of the back of the net twice.

For a side that is usually so defensively solid, the first goal will probably still be causing them to break out in a cold sweat. Liam Kerrigan whipped in a free and defender Harvey O’Brien was afforded the time and space to turn it home with his foot.

Bray responded well to the early set-back with signs of menace from Brandon Kavanagh and Joe Doyle but falling asleep at a set-piece wounded Bray again in the 11th minute.

Paul Doyle provided the delivery and O’Brien’s defensive partner Sam Todd was the beneficiary this time as he steered his effort past Clarke.

Another dead ball almost proved to be Bray’s undoing again as Kerrigan’s delivery found Todd, but Clarke was equal to the task this time around.

Darren Craven always carries a goal threat, and it was no different against Andy Myler’s side as he drew a fine save from Carl Williams minutes before a Brandon Kavanagh effort flew narrowly wide.

An error from Williams almost gifted Bray a goal in the 41st minute. A hopeful strike from Joe Doyle was spilled by the shot-stopper and Craven was on hand to follow-up but he drilled over the crossbar.

The wind was firmly taken out of Bray sails by the 59th minute as it became three when Kerrigan and Dara Keane combined slickly to see the former apply a neat finish.

And 3-0 became 4-0 within three minutes. Michael Gallagher’s cross was nodded down by Mark Dignam cleverly where Eoin Farrell was lurking to blast a volley beyond Clarke.

Shaw had been on the pitch a matter of moments at that stage and even he must have thought that it was now mission impossible, but it did not stop him trying.

Before the Shaw show began, Sean Callan came close to bagging his first goal in Bray colours when he met a corner, but it was narrowly over.

A cross would be the source of the first goal as Craven swung it into the box and Shaw found the net with a volley.

Andy Myler probably thought it would be a minor blotch on the notebook, but he may have started sweating when both Doyle and Shaw forced Williams into saves as normal time dwindled down.

It could have been curtains for gung ho Bray when Dara Keane broke through on goal, but Kian Clarke won that particular battle of wits.

With stoppage time now underway, Shaw reacted fastest at the back post to nod home Sean Callan’s header and suddenly UCD were at sixes and sevens.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Shaw was taken down as he was about to score but dusted himself down to convert the resulting spot-kick.

It would be the first ever hat-trick of Shaw’s League of Ireland career but even that incredible was not enough to warrant a share of the spoils from the Jekyll and Hyde performance from Bray Wanderers.

UCD: Carl Williams; Sam Todd, Harvey O’Brien, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam; Adam Verdon, Eoin Farrell, Paul Doyle, Mark Dignam, Liam Kerrigan; Dara Keane. Subs: Sean Brennan for Farrell (78). Not used: Mark Smith, Luke Boore, Ciaran Behan, Harry McEvoy, Donal Higgins, Lennon Gill, Sami Ayoola, Danu Kinsella Bishop.

Bray Wanderers: Kian Clarke; Mark Byrne, Andrew Quinn, Aaron Barry, Dan Jones; Darren Craven, Luka Lovic, Brandon Kavanagh; Callum Thomson, Joe Doyle, Ryan Graydon. Subs: Gary Shaw for Graydon (61); Sam Verdon for Thompson (61); Sean Callan for Quinn (75); Steven Kinsella for Kavanagh (75). Not used: Cian Connors, Sam Hayden, Jamie Bowden, Jamie O’Callaghan, Darragh Lynch.

Referee: Oliver Moran.

Venue: Belfield Bowl, UCD.