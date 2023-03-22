Grassroots

BALLINACOR

Club Lotto: There were no jackpot winners this week, as the numbers drawn were 18, 14, 4 and 22. Andrew Rogers won our match three price-winning €50 euro and Mark Doyle won a Ballinacor beanie in our lucky dip.

Next week’s jackpot is an enticing €2,650 and if you are not already entered to play the lotto, you can do so via the club force link on our Facebook or by contacting a committee member. The lotto is streamed every Tuesday on Facebook thanks to James Murphy.

Our juvenile teams will return to training in the field this Tuesday and registration is still open for any new players who wish to join. A special note to our Under-11 side who have been invited to play in a blitz in Croke Park on Friday, April 7, from 4pm to 5pm.

Our Under-11s will play Ballymahon Forgney Gaels from Longford on what promises to be a great day. Finally, best of luck to our adult team who kick off their league campaign vs Shillelagh-Coolboy on Saturday, March 25, away.

BALLYMANUS

Ballymanus GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Linda Foley (née Carthy). Linda was the beloved wife of Stephen, daughter of Terry and the late Helen, and sister to Anthony, Debbie, Helen, Terence, Michael and Lisa. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam.

Well done to the Wicklow footballers who shared the spoils with Wexford in an entertaining game on Saturday evening.

The Intermediate team will play Coolkenno at home on Sunday, March 26, in Round 2 of the league. Make sure to get to the field and support if you can. Good luck, lads.

Huge congratulations to Ballymanus’ own Craig Evans who joined Ryan Tubridy in the Late Late Show audience on Friday night for a chat about his business, honestly boxes and of course, the infamous record-breaking egg. Well done and every success, Craig!

We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part in ‘The Big Busk’ for Focus Ireland on Sunday morning.

The work of Focus Ireland is vital to helping families and children exit homelessness. Thank you for your generosity, support and show of solidarity. A great morning of entertainment was had by all.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €11,300. Get your tickets in local shops or on the Clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

BLESSINGTON

A very happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful mothers within our club and the community, we hope that you all had a lovely day. We like to congratulate Frances Crampton and the organisers of the brilliant St. Patrick’s Day parade. Also, thanks to Graham and for those who could make it to represent our club.

A bit of housekeeping, Thank you to everyone who has paid their membership so far and we ask that any remaining outstanding fees are paid asap. There are plenty of ways to pay, you can Revolut 089 9709529. Or contact our club registrar on 087 2704806 or blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

Senior men: Blessington 2-10, AGB 0-8: We were short our county Senior and Under-20 contingent for this gamebut managed a fine victory.

Our next match is this coming Friday away to Éire Óg Greystones.

Junior A: As Eoin Phibbs stood down during the week from Junior A, we express our sincere thanks to Eoin and his management for their great efforts at Junior A, reaching last year’s county Junior A final being a particular highlight.

We will for a long time have great memories of the incredible win with just 15 players over Shillelagh-Coolboy in the quarter-final after extra-time and of course a super display in defeating Ashford in the semi-final.

Darren Behan has agreed to step in at Junior A, we wish Darren and his management team the very best for the year ahead.

Junior C: Blessington 1-11, Dunlavin 3-8: This was a first game of the season for our third team and turned out a game of two halves, we dominated the first half and led 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time. The second half was a different story as we added only four points. Next up Stratford at home on Monday evening.

An interesting aside saw a father and son in action together (previously in recent times Thomas Fisher Snr and Jnr) as former Senior and inter-0county stalwart Barry O’Donovan playing full-back with his son, Fionn, wearing number four. Congrats and well done, Barry and Fionn.

Remembering fathers and sons playing, we can recall three other times (there may be more): Andy Doran and son John and John Murphy (Westpark) and son Ronan, Chris Foster and his son Kevin.

Under-10 Boys: The Under-10 boys had their first of many games of the new season at home against Two Mile House. The players put in a very good effort but ultimately came up a little short. While most of the lads are on their third or fourth season, Michael played his first match this weekend and it is great to see new members join the club.

Ladies Football

Senior Ladies: Our Senior girls had a narrow win in horrendous conditions against a very strong Tinahely last night in the first game of the league, Well done to all. Final score: Blessington 3-7, Tinahely 3-0.

Junior Ladies: The Junior ladies league is starting this week with first game away to An Tóchar in Division 4 on Sunday, March 26, at 6.30p. The girls play Baltinglass in Division 3 on Friday, March 31, at 7.30pm.

Minor Ladies: Our Minor ladies without county players played An Tóchar away on Thursday evening and put in a huge game with improvements all across the pitch. With 13 players not available due to county involvement and five girls either sick or injured, 15 girls travelled to play.

At half-time the score was 1-7 to 2-6. An injury after half-time gave An Tóchar an advantage and the win. The team put in a massive effort and have made huge improvements over the last three weeks. The final game against Carnew is rescheduled to mid-April due to adult league starting.

Under-14 girls Blue: Our Under-14 girls’ blue team had their first league match at home against Bray Emmets. Really tough playing conditions in heavy rain saw the visitors take the win 6-5 to 3-3. Our girls had a stronger second half with lots to improve on going forward. Scorers: 2-1 Grace Behan, 1-1 Thea Smith, 0-1 Clodagh McKeon. Well done, girls.

All Stars: Another fabulous morning at our brilliant All Stars. Ella has been a super addition and this morning helped Eli with his kicking skills. We finished our morning with a few treats for our fab mammies. A very happy Mother’s Day to all fantastic mammies.

One Good Club: As part of our #onegoodclub programme to Be Active, this morning some of our members joined the local Parkrun to run/ walk 5km. Big thanks to Russborough Parkrun for the hospitality.

Easter Camp: Have you booked your child’s place for our ever-popular Easter camp? Places are limited and are filling up quickly. Don’t be disappointed and book now! www.blessingtongaa.ie.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Walkathon: The final push is underway for our 24-hour Walkathon on April 1. Each age group will be represented by a leader, if you wish to join and walk with your team’s leader or if you have a business and want to sponsor an hour, please contact Mark on 087 975555.

If you are unable to walk and just want to support your leader you can do this by clicking on the Go Fund Me link on our Facebook page and select a leader to donate too.

This is our main fundraiser this year and we hope that everyone gets fully behind it, it has the potential of being a great day with your support, which will help fund our club and new gym all from the one event.

Membership is now due, if you have not already done so please register online immediately. Players are not insured unless registered.

The Junior As played their first game in the League last Tuesday evening and unfortunately lost by a mere three points in the end with a score of 1-5 to 11 points. It was a cold wet night and although they were down by six points at half-time, they came back out with a bang.

We were missing a few players due to injuries etc. but this gave five of last year’s Minors a chance to get a run and a couple got their name on the scoreboard with some fine scores.

Their next match is scheduled for this Saturday, March 25, at 4pm in Coolboy Community Field in Coolafancy against Ballinacor. Why not come along and show your support.

Congratulations to Killian O’Keeffe who has been named joint captain of the Wicklow Minor hurling team. An outstanding and well-deserved achievement and we wish you and the Minor hurlers the best of luck in this year’s campaign.

Thanks to our little warriors who joined us in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Carnew last Friday, great fun was had as we marched in our Shillelagh-Coolboy colours in the wind and rain with our flags flying high. Thanks to all you onlookers for the encouragement as we passed.

Health Clubs Programme: As March 30 is Mental Health Day, webinars for coaches and parents have been organised and also a talk for our Under-13s and Under-15s hosted by Jigsaw. Please check the Facebook page for information on how to log in to the webinar. Dates are as follows:

March 29: One Good Coach at 6pm – Webinar; March 29: Time to Talk, Under-13s at 6pm; Under-15s at 7.30pm, talk in Tinahely Hall; March 30: One Good Parent at 7.30pm - Webinar.

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the Fairgreen. Why not come along and join in a walk\run at your own pace. (non-club members are always welcome).

AGB

AGB’s Under-14 Division 1 girls travelled for their opening game, which was played in very slippery conditions in a wet and breezy Baltinglass.

Both teams dealt really well with the dreadful conditions and produced a very evenly contested and entertaining game. There was very little to separate the two sides and the game was in the melting pot right up to the last quarter.

Baltinglass expressed their appreciation to everyone that travelled over in such awful conditions to facilitate the game. The final score was 5-4 to 3-4 in favour of the home side. Well done to all!

AGB Ladies Under-14 Division 2 team kicked off their 2023 league with a hard-fought victory over Clara at home. Despite the visitors having the best of the opening quarter scoring 2-2 without reply, the AGB squad, all Under-13, adjusted to the bigger pitch and goals at Under-14 level and literally grew into the game and took firm control.

They dominated the second half conceding just a single point despite Clara creating four goal chances, breaking through the midfield and showing great determination to remain in contention.

But the AGB back-line did just enough to force the errors that Clara will rue as they look back on this encounter. Final score: AGB 4-7, Clara 2-5.

County scene: Well done to Farrin Wolohan, Kate Priest, Lily Somers, Aine McKerr, Catherine Bourke, Niamh Kavanagh and Erin Byrne who represented Wicklow Under-16 ladies against Laois last weekend.

Well done to J.P. Hurley, Andy Maher and Tom Maher who played against Wexford last Saturday night. And best of luck as they take on Waterford next Sunday in their push for promotion to Division 3.

AGB is bringing Paul Kilgannon to Ballymoney on March 30 to deliver a workshop for all our coaches.

This is a great opportunity for our coaches/admins to meet and discuss ideas for the year ahead.

We hope to see all current and past coaches and parents/players who may be interested in getting involved in the future. This is a two-hour workshop starting at 7.30pm.

WESTERN GAELS

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: We had great representation in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Blessington yesterday with juveniles from all grades donning the Gaels colours to march with other groups in the local community. Thanks to all the coaches who organised the gathering and to the Blessington St. Patrick’s Day Committee for putting on a great spectacle. Well done kids, we hope you enjoyed the day!

Easter Camp: The countdown is on to our Easter Camp in conjunction with Blessington GAA Club with just over two weeks remaining to register! The camp will run from Wednesday to Friday - 5th, 6th and 7th of April - from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registrations can be made online on the Blessington GAA website. No cash registrations will be accepted at the camp. One child: €50; two children (same family): €90; three children (same family): €120. Price includes surprise gift.

Please contact us with any queries you may have.

Minor Hurling: Hard luck to Ciaran Traynor, David Peppard, Felim Lynch Ward, Tomas Walsh, Oisin O’Neill, Senan Gardner and Max Kehoe, who were involved with the Wicklow Minor squad who lost out to Carlow in the first round of the Leinster Championship on a score line of 1-10 to 3-18. The lads will face Kildare in Round 2 of the championship which is now a do-or-die clash.

Raffle Winners: As you may all know by now, our iDonate fundraiser was a great success with a total of €4,550 raised. These funds will go towards our contribution to the player injury fund, our affiliation fees to the county board and new sliotars. The executive committee held a raffle after their meeting in Valleymount last week as a token of our appreciation to all who supported the fundraiser.

The winners were as follows – 1st prize: Eamon O’Neill 362 (fuel voucher); 2nd prize: Sean Phelan 63 (mini valet); 3rd prize: Jack Whelan 386 (hamper); 4th prize: Martin O’Shea 431 (wine and chocolates); 5th prize: Ivan Smyth 288 (wine); 6th prize: Sharon Mooney 357 (wine); 7th prize: Fionn Whelan 388 (WG hat); 8th prize: Michael Balfe 49 (WG hat).

A big shout out to Cleary Fuels, Whelan’s Pharmacy Dunlavin, DMB Autoworks and Linda Darker for kindly donating prizes to our raffle.

Juvenile Hurling: Our Under-10s had their first outing of the season on Sunday against Milltown. They are delighted to be back on the hurling field! They will face Round Tower’s away on Sunday 26th in their next game.

Registration: A reminder to those who have yet to register with your parent clubs. This is necessary in order to play hurling with Western Gaels.

KILBRIDE

Cloughleagh Jumble Sale: Thank you to Ann Coe, Rob Beattie and all the helpers who organised the recent Jumble Sale in Cloughleagh Church (St John’s Church) in aid of the Manor Kilbride Playground which raised €1,000. Thanks to everyone involved.

Cheque for €1,000 was presented after Church Services at St John’s Church to Diarmuid by Rob Beattie, Ann Coe, Graham Coe and Joy Beattie.

Pre Paid Lotto: Total of 275 entries. Short 25 from our 300 target. You can still get your four numbers in.

Big Thanks to EVERYONE who entered their numbers into the club’s lotto in order to finalise the playground for Manor Kilbride.

Numbers drawn on the 12th were: 14, 21, 27, 29 - NO WINNER. March 19: 22, 24, 29, 32 – Next draw is Sunday the 26th in Zellers, jackpot: €4,550.

Club Membership: You can pay club membership to any committee member or online.

Croke Park Trip: Kilbride Under-11s play in Croke Park on Friday, April 7, versus St. Nicholas of Louth under the Hogan Stand! 11am throw in.

Club EGM: Emergency General Meeting (EGM) is fixed for Monday, April 3, at 8.30pm in the Manor Kilbride Hall, all members welcome.

Motion from Club Chairman, Diarmuid Haughian: ‘Folio number 36137F (Rathnabo property), replace all current trustees with Corporate Trustees. Corporate trustee will be title holder of the Rathnabo property and will hold the land for and on behalf of Wicklow GAA.’