Grassroots

AUGHRIM

Congratulations to the Lambert brothers Padraic, James and Darragh who together with Oren Cullen and Bobby Callaghan represented Aughrim in the Wicklow Scór na nÓg last week.

This group of talented musicians were successful in the county final and now progress to the South Leinster final shortly to be held in Carnew. We wish them well as they progress through this competition.

Our first league game against St. Pats was cancelled last Saturday due to our pitch being unplayable.

The club would like to extend its sympathy to the Doyle family of Lourdes Crescent and the Doyle family Tubberpatrick on the sad passing of Jimmy and Bud ( Bridget) respectively.May they rest in peace.

BALLYMANUS

Huge congratulations to the Wicklow Under-20 footballers who defeated Wexford on Saturday to take the Andrew Corden Cup. The lads went undefeated throughout the campaign, and we would like to say a huge well done to all involved.

Well done to Calum McRae, Malachy Byrne, Jack McRae and Liam McRae who represented the Billies in the Tráth na gCeist category of Wicklow Scór na nÓg in Blessington on Friday night. Maith sibh buachaillí.

Let us present ‘The Billies Buskers’ in conjunction with Today FM and Focus Ireland’s ‘The Big Busk’. Join us at 11am on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Askinagap Community Hall and enjoy all the local talent on show.

Please support this fundraiser and give what you can to Focus Ireland. Join us for craic, ceol and a cuppa! A link for online donations can also be found on the club’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €11,150. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Membership: Membership is now due for senior and juvenile players. It is vitally important to prioritise your registration to ensure you are insured in the event of an injury.

You can register online on Foireann (www.Foireann.ie), or you can now download the Foireann app to your phone and please ensure you select Shillelagh-Coolboy as your club.

Training Schedule

Seniors: Tuesday and Thursday on the Fairgreen.

Under-17s: Tuesday and Friday at 7pm on the Fairgreen.

Under 15s: TBC on WhatsApp group.

Under-13s: Monday at 7pm on the Fairgreen.

Nursery, Under-7s, Under-9s and Under-11s will resume training on Monday, March 20, at 6.30pm on the Fairgreen.

We plan to enter a Junior D team this year. The first match is in April, if you are interested in playing or would like more information please contact Richard on 087 6594662.

Health Clubs Programme: Thanks to Nathan we have an array of classes and webinars coming up this month. Men on the move continue in Carnew Hall as does our Low Mobility classes by David Blake in Tinahely Hall.

As March 30 is Mental Health Day webinars for coaches and parents have been organised also a talk for our Under-13s and Under-15s and are hosted by Jigsaw. Please check the Facebook page for information on how to log in to the webinar. Dates are as follows:

March 29: One Good Coach at 6pm – Webinar.

March 29: Time to Talk, Under-13s at 6pm - Under-15s at 7.30pm. Talk in Tinahely Hall.

March 30: One Good Parent at 7.30pm - Webinar.

Pieta Darkness Into Light will be held on May 6 in Tinahely, early bird registration is now open.

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the Fairgreen. Why not come along and join in a walk\run at your own pace. (Non-club members are always welcome).

St Patrick’s Day Parade: We are delighted again this year to join in the festivities of the St Patrick’s day Parade in Carnew. We will meet at noon at the top of Carnew and hope to see as many nursery to Under-11 players there in as much Shillelagh-Coolboy colours as they can find. Make sure to give us a big cheer as we pass!

Referees Course: This year we have been asked to provide referees for Under-11s home matches. There is a training course running on March 22 in Aughrim and we are hoping to send at least two people, if not more, to complete this. If you are over 17 year of age and are interested, please contact Mark on 087 9755557 for more information.

Dates For Your Diary

April 1: 24-Hour Walkathon - our big fundraiser for the year. We are hoping for as much support as you can give in whatever way you can to ensure the best possible day.

The monies raised will go towards the running cost of the club and equipment for our new gym room which will be available for all registered members of the club.

This will be an important addition to the development of our players and club not to mention a great facility for our communities.

August 4: Golf Classic - our annual Golf classic will be held in Coolattin Golf Club.

Facebook Pages: We have two very well managed Facebook pages. They are Shillelagh-Coolboy Gaa Club and Shillelagh Coolboy Healthy Club Project. Make sure you give them a follow to keep up to date on all club events and information.

COOLKENNO

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH: Our intermediates opened their Roinn II campaign with a high-scoring victory over our visitors, Laragh, on Saturday evening. An scór deiridh: 2-22 to 1-15. We started quite slowly with Laragh taking a three-point lead at the break – 1-9 to 0-9.

A Pauric Coleman-Murray penalty turned the tide with 10 minutes to go before the floodgates opened as we couldn’t miss in the last 10 minutes. Tús maith do Seamus McClean’s reign.

SCÓR NA NÓG: We had great success at Friday night’s Scór nan Óg county final in Blessington. We had participants in three categories – Sarah Kane in Amhránaíocht Aonair, Megan Weekes, Sophie Donohue, Meadhbh Ward and Katie Keegan in Rince Foirne and Conor Doran, Amie Cushe, Emily McCarthy and Rioghan O’Callaghan in Tráth na gCeist.

Sarah sang ‘Red is the Rose’ brilliantly and was just pipped by Blessington’s Fionn Whelan. The Tráth na gCeisters finished Round 1 with 45/60 which put them joint top with Hollywood and Kilmacanogue.

In the on-stage finale, consisting of four rounds of five questions, it was Hollywood who snook it, ending on 73 to ourselves’ and Kilmac’s 69.

Our rince foirne team came in as defending curaidh (champions). They would have fancied their chances with ¾ of last year’s team still in situ, the only change being Meadhbh Ward coming in for Erika O’Grady. The girls danced really well on the night to overcome an 8 from Éire-Óg Greystones and retain their county title. A great achievement!

They now advance to the Leinster semi-finals which take place in Carnew on Saturday, April 1. Maith sibh lenár rannphairtithe uilig. Well done to all of our participants!

DUNLAVIN

Lotto: We had no winner of last week’s lotto of €2,200. Numbers drawn: 4, 7, 9 and 28. There were two match-three winners, each receiving €125. They were Mag Lynott and Elizabeth Moore. Promoter: Anna O’Brien.

This week’s jackpot is €2,400. Many thanks for your continued support!

Club development planning night: We held our club development planning meeting in Friday night last.

All in the club and community were invited to attend, share their opinions and contribute to the planning of the future of our club.

We were delighted with the turnout, we had representatives from St Nicks Juveniles, St Nicks ladies and Western Gaels, our Juvenile coaches and committee, Senior players and management were also well represented.

A huge thank you to all who came and contributed, this finished plan will be essential to the progression of our club, its future and all associated with it.

All the input and ideas shared last night will go towards shaping and building the club for years to come and are much appreciated.

We extend a huge thank you to John Haughney, commercial and communications officer with Leinster GAA, who facilitated our meeting, we appreciate all his help. And thank you also to Michael Moran and St Nicholas Naofa NS for use of the school hall for the meeting.

Sons of St Nicholas: Work has begun on compiling the next chapter of The Sons of St Nicholas and as part of our research, we are asking for help from all within our club and community, and our friends near and far!

If you or anyone you know may have submissions such as photos, newspaper articles, agm reports, match reports, fixture lists, related documents etc from 1984 onwards which could be used in the book, we would be delighted to include them. We welcome all support to help us gather as much information as possible.

If you wish to submit anything in person, copies only please, call or text Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 or Eddie Whelan 087 2917987, we can copy the items for you or alternatively items can be emailed to Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.

All help with this project is greatly appreciated and hopefully, the end result will be a treasure trove of information and history, never to be forgotten, for generations to come.

St Nicks ladies

Disco: The St Nicks ladies are holding a fully supervised disco for all National School children this coming Thursday March 16th from 8pm to 10pm. Tuc shop available. Admission is €5

Raffle: The ladies are also running their very successful raffle again this year, keep an eye on their Instagram page on the fantastic prizes on offer and details of how to enter!

Wicklow GAA News

Wicklow Under-20s: The Under-20s had a fantastic win against Wexford in the Corden Cup final on Saturday with the score line finishing 2-16 to 0-8 in Wicklow’s favour. Dunlavin were well represented with Cian Deering, Jack Reid, Mark Murtagh and Sean Doyle on the panel. Well done, lads!

Referee course: Wicklow GAA will hold three regional Under-11 referee courses over the next two weeks. We are asking all clubs hurling and football to make sure all their Under-11 coaches are in attendance.

Plus, any person over the age of 17 years to attend and who they feel are capable of refereeing the Under-11 fixtures programme in 2023.

Venues for referee courses:

Wednesday, March 15, at 7.30pm in Ashford GAA Club; Monday, March 20, at 7.30pm Stratford-Grangecon GAA Club and Wednesday, March 22, at 7.30pm in Echelon Park Aughrim.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.

WESTERN GAELS

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Our club are participating in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Blessington on Friday, March 17. Any of our juveniles from nursery up Under-11s, who are interested in marching on Friday should make contact with your coach for more details.

Adult Hurling: Our Intermediates are training in Dunlavin GAA Club at 7.30pm this coming Wednesday and will face Aughrim in the first round of the intermediate league on Saturday 18th at 4pm in Aughrim Community Sports Grounds. Make the journey across the mountains to support the lads if you can at all.

Easter Camp: We are teaming up with Blessington GAA once again to bring you another Easter Camp. It proved to be hugely popular last year, and we are now beginning preparations for our 2023 camp. April won’t be long coming around and places are limited, so we encourage those interested in attending to register on the Blessington GAA website to avoid disappointment. Cash registrations on the day will not be accepted so it is important to register your child/children online in advance.

Raffle: Our raffle will take on Tuesday evening so keep an eye our social media pages for the results. Thank you once again to everyone who helped raise €4,550 for our hurling club through the iDonate fundraiser. A great start to the year!

BLESSINGTON

There’s nothing like a bit of snow to throw a spanner in the works! Our pitches had to remain closed for the weekend as they were unplayable, so fixtures and training had to be postponed. Hopefully that’s the end of it and we can return to what we all enjoy within our club.

Most of our teams are back training now and it’s so nice to see all the activity up at our grounds, could we ask parents to be mindful of how busy it is and to drive in and out with due care.

This also means that club membership is now overdue. Thank you to everyone who has paid their membership so far and we ask that any remaining outstanding fees are paid asap. There are plenty of ways to pay, you can revolut 089 9709529. Or contact our club registrar on 087 2704806 or blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

Also can we remind coaches, parents and spectators that on match days only teams involved and match officials are permitted behind the green fence. This is on the advice of the referees and health and safety reasons. Thank you in advance for your cooperation on this subject.

Scór a nÓg 2023: What a night of celebrating the Irish culture at Scór a nÓg 2023 which was hosted by Blessington GAA and held in the No 1 School in Blessington on Friday, March 10.

The winners will now travel to Carnew in about three weeks’ time to participate in the Leinsters. We wish them the very best of luck especially our solo singing winner Fionn Whelan and our ballad group Fionn Whelan, Sophia Behan and Grace Behan.

Congratulations to the winners: Amhránaíocht Aonair - Solo Singing - Baile Coimín (Blessington); Bailéad Grúpa - Ballad Group - Baile Coimín (Blessington); Rince Foirne - Figure Dancing - Cúil Uí Chionaoith (Coolkenno); Aithriseoireacht – Recitation - Eiméid Carn an Bhua (Carnew Emmets); Nuachleas - Novelty Act - Eiméid Carn an Bhua (Carnew Emmets); Ceol Uirlise - Instrumental Music - Eachroim (Aughrim); Tráth na gCeist - Question Time - Cillín Chaoimhín (Hollywood).

A big thank you to everyone who helped in any way to make it the fantastic night it was.

The No 1 School and Olivia who are always very supportive. To Catherine Behan and Claire Behan for organising and looking after the raffle. To Annemarie Whelan and Sandra Behan who helped out with the shop. To Pat Brennan, Jack Whelan, Barry Behan, David and Anne Doyle for helping to get the hall ready and clear up afterwards.

To all the clubs who travelled from all over the county to a snowy Blessington. What a great crowd you were. To our members who participated in the Tráth na gCeist, Ceol Uirlise and Amhránaíocht Aonair. Solo singing: Asia O’Riordan; Quiz Team: Conor McDonnell, Oisín O’Neill, Pádraig Quinn, Cillian Swayne; Ceoil Uirlise: Aisling Brennan, Róisín Doyle, Niamh Brennan, Cormac Smyth.

To our Chairperson Michelle Richardson who welcomed everyone on the night and our Wicklow County Chairperson Damien Byrne and Coiste na nÓg Chairperson Pat Dunne who presented the winners with their medals.

To our Irish Cultural Officer Noreen Keegan Kavanagh who linked in with the Wicklow Cultural Officer Shane Byrne to bring this brilliant event to Blessington.

To our quizmaster Jason Mulhall and assistant Adam Mulhall who looked after the question time.

To the county PRO Bridget Kenny and our own Lisa Jackson who promoted the event over the past couple of weeks.

To Phyllis and Barry Hamilton who were busy on the night for the Wicklow People.

Senior Men: Our Senior men were all geared up and ready for their first league game on Friday last but due to the snow this had to be postponed. The match has been rescheduled for this coming Tuesday at 8pm. Come along and show your support for the team and management.

Junior A: Unfortunately, Blessington had to give a walkover to AGB on Sunday in their first league game as they were too short on numbers, their next match is March 25. Details to follow.

Junior C: The lads will be in action this coming Thursday at home in the Hennessy Cup. They will play Dunlavin at 8pm. All support is very much appreciated.

U14 Boys Kildare League: Full-time score Rheban 1-7, to Blessington 3-1. Our Under-14s battled hard for a draw away to Rheban in the Kildare league. Down a lot of first team players but a huge thanks to are Under-13 players who stepped up, Evan, Callum, Kayden, Barry, Conor and Will and helped us out brilliantly on the day.

Next up away to Round Towers in two weeks.

Club Shop: St Patrick’s Day special, baseball caps €12, perfect for anyone taking part in the parade! To purchase please contact Barry on 089 4907513 or Lorna on 086 2178969.

Senior Ladies: Our Senior ladies had a lovely walk & talk this morning in the beautiful surroundings of Blessington lakes. Then it was time to sit and chat with refreshments made by Lorna. A great initiative for the ladies to catch up off the pitch.

Minor Ladies: The Minor ladies play An Tochar away on Thursday 16th in the third round of league without county players.

Minors and Juniors training on Tuesday at 7.30pm this week. New players always welcome interested call Kevin on 087 6123203.

Easter Camp: Have you booked your child’s place for our ever-popular Easter camp? Places are limited and are filling up quickly. Don’t be disappointed and book now! www.blessingtongaa.ie.

One Good Club: Lidl #OneGoodClub kicked off yesterday with the theme ‘Be Active’. It coincided with the government’s #HelloAgainWorld campaign, which encourages older people to rebuild social connections. Therefore, our club reached out to a local walking group for a Walk and Talk 5km with our younger members followed by tea and cake (and more chats) in the clubhouse.

Wicklow Football Under-20: The lads played Wexford in the Andrew Corden Cup final on Saturday. They put on a fantastic display of football and Blessington were well represented on the day. Well done to Jack Sargent, Luke O’Brien, Austin Brennan and Dan Cooney.

Final score was Wicklow 2-16 to Wexford 0-8.

They are now into the EirGrid Leinster Under-20 championship and will play Dublin in Baltinglass on March 21 in Baltinglass at 7.30pm.

Wicklow Under-16 Boys: Well done to James Phibbs, Patrick Small and Myles Leonard who played big roles in a good win against Laois on Saturday.

Wicklow Hurling: Well done to Wicklow who beat Donegal today in the Allianz Hurling League. Final score: Donegal 0-11, Wicklow 2-24.

