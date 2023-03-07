Grassroots

Eamonn and Christine Doyle at Echelon Park Aughrim for the double header last Sunday afternoon.

AUGHRIM

Congratulations to Aughrim players Alex Kavanagh and John Toomey who were awarded with Minor footballer of the year and Junior hurler of the year awards respectively at the Garden Country Awards function last week.

Also congratulations to Michael Canavan who received a well-deserved lifetime achievement award for his commitment and hard work down the years. Truly a great achievement and recognition for our club.

A big shout out and thank you to all who took part in the Irish Life steps challenge recently. We finished 12th out of 252 clubs in Leinster. Over 100 people registered to walk for the club from the whole community and we recorded 25,221kms over the five weeks and over 6,000 more than last year. Well done to all.

The club would like to send best wishes to club stalwarts Phillip Doyle and Johnny Murphy for a speedy recovery.

BALLYMANUS

The Intermediate team got their 2023 campaign off to a winning start when they took on Dunlavin away in the opening round of the league on Saturday. Well done, lads.

Echelon Park Aughrim played host to a Wicklow double header with Leitrim on Sunday. The men opened the afternoon’s games with a win after coming from behind to finish with three points to spare.

Well done to Petra van der Well who sang the national anthem and the van der Well family who provided some traditional music in the build up to the game as part of the Wicklow GAA ‘Seachtain na Gaeilge’ celebrations.

The ladies game followed and while Wicklow had a good first half, Leitrim got the crucial goals and put the game beyond this young squad.

Well done to the Under-20 footballers who had a convincing win over Waterford in Round 3 of the league on Saturday morning. This makes it three wins from three.

The Scór na nÓg county final will take place on Friday, March 10. The event for Under-17s will commence at 7pm and will be hosted by Blessington GAA Club in Blessington No.1 School.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent in our local area and represent the club. Categories include Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Instrumental Music, Recitation, Novelty Act, Quiz Team, Céilí Dancing and Set Dancing. Our club has a proud history in Scór na nÓg and we welcome as many participants as possible. Please contact childrensofficer.ballymanus.wicklow@gaa.ie if you would like to sign your child up for the event.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €11,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Our Junior A team welcomed Railyard Gaa club from Kilkenny last Sunday for a challenge match at the Fairgreen. It was a high tempo, hard-hitting game that all players got to participate in, all in preparation for their first game in the league next Saturday.

Our Junior A’s first match in the 2023 league will be held this Saturday, March 11 at 6pm in Annacurra. Why don’t you come along and show the lads your support. Síol Eálaigh - Cúl Buí Abú!

We plan to enter a Junior D team this year, if you are interested in playing or would like more information, please contact Richard on 087 6594662.

Training: Our Senior teams continue to train on Tuesday and Thursday on the Fairgreen.

The majority of our older juvenile teams have now dusted off their football boots after the winter break and have returned to training. We are always looking to welcome new players. If your child is interested in joining just come along to their relevant aged training session. This week’s schedule is:

Under-13s: Monday 6th at 7pm in Tinahely.

Under-15s: Thursday 9th in Tinahely.

Under-17s: Tuesday 7th at 7pm on the Fairgreen, Shillelagh.

Nursery, Under-7s, Under-9s and Under-11s will resume training on Monday, March 20, at 6.30pm on the Fairgreen.

Membership: With the majority of our teams now back training, it is vitally important that each player (both juvenile and senior) completes their registration with us this year as soon as possible to ensure they are covered in the event of an injury.

You can register online by downloading the Foireann app. When registering please ensure you select Shillelagh-Coolboy as the club.

Dates for your diary:

Walkathon: Plans are well underway for our Walkathon to be held on April 1. Full details are on our Facebook page.

Golf Classic: Our annual Golf Classic will be held in Coolattin Golf Club on August 4.

Healthy Clubs Project:

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy will continue every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm at the Fairgreen. This is open to all members of the community, not just club members. Why not come along and join in a 30-minute walk/run at your own pace.

Our healthy club programme is well underway, and jam packed with a fabulous array of classes for all ages and abilities such as Men on the Move, Low Mobility classes and March Mental health awareness webinars.

All information is available on our Shillelagh Coolboy Healthy Clubs Project Facebook page, well worth a browse.

Congratulations Daniel Curry for deservedly being awarded the handballer of the year award at the Garden County Awards at the weekend. Dan achieved two All-Ireland handball medals in 2022, in Junior ‘B’ singles and doubles along with partner Wayne Kinsella. Well done, Dan, it’s a fabulous achievement.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Forgarty family on the passing of Mick. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

BALTINGLASS

As juvenile teams start to return to training and matches commence, we ask all members to now pay their membership.

All players who have not paid appropriate membership rates in time are not covered by insurance scheme so cannot participate in training or matches.

All details of rates and how to pay you or your child’s membership is now available on our website.

The Academy for boys and girls aged 4-5 runs on Saturday mornings on the Astro pitch at Scoil Chonglais (Secondary school) starting at 10am. All new children welcome to come along and join in.

The Under-12 girls have started back training and all new girls are welcome to join in. They train Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm in the pitch.

The Junior B men won in the first round of the Hennessy Cup against Donard on Sunday morning, 1-14 to 0-7.

Lots of home games to attend this weekend, so get up to the pitch for some league games and give some home vocal support! The Senior men will start the league with a home game to Éire Óg Greystones on Friday night with an 8pm throw in.

While the Junior A men will play Donard-The Glen at home Sunday the 12th at 11.30am.

The Minor girls will be hoping for a third win in the Division 1 league when they play Carnew at home Saturday evening the 11th at 6pm.

We are delighted to announce we will be starting Football4All for children aged 4- 12 years, an all-inclusive team for children with additional needs. Starting Thursday, April 6, from 6-7pm. Places are limited. Please register your interest with Lena on 087-6207572.

Our lotto jackpot is now €5,600 and you can play online on the Clubforce app. Congratulations again to our most recent jackpot winner Brian O’Hara who received his cheque from Chairman Robert McHugh. Brian won the jackpot of €12,700 recently.

WESTERN GAELS

IDonate: Our iDonate fundraiser concluded last weekend and it proved to be a massive success. We are blown away by the support we received as a total of €4,450 was donated to our cause.

We are very grateful to have such generous and kindhearted people backing us, who want to see hurling prosper in Northwest Wicklow. Almost twice as much money as we had hoped was raised and we would like to thank you all very much.

The donations will go towards our affiliation fees to the county board and our contribution to the player injury fund with the remaining money going towards the purchase of new equipment.

Our raffle will follow this week so keep an eye out for the results on our social media pages.

Juvenile Training: The majority of our juvenile teams have now dusted off their hurleys and helmets after the winter break and returned to training.

Trainings have begun in Blessington GAA Club but will be subject to change as the year progresses.

We hope to rotate trainings and matches as much as possible among the various clubs going forward, depending on pitch availability.

As always, we encourage the participation of any boy or girl who wants to take up hurling or camogie. We understand that everyone’s circumstances are different, and we welcome anyone who wants to give hurling a go, no matter what your ability or commitment level is.

Please contact us if you have any questions. Please remember to pay your registration fees as ‘no pay’ will result in ‘no play’.

Easter Camp: We are teaming up with Blessington GAA Club once again to bring you another Easter Camp. It proved to be hugely popular last year, and we are now beginning preparations for our 2023 camp.

April won’t be long coming around and places are limited, so we encourage those interested in attending to register on the Blessington GAA website to avoid disappointment.

Cash registrations on the day will not be accepted so it is important to register your child/children online in advance.

The cost of the camp is €50 for one child, €90 for two children from the same family and €120 for three children from the same family. These prices also include a surprise gift. Registrations will close on April 1.

If anyone would like to help out at the camp or coach our groups, please get in touch as we would greatly appreciate any help. We are looking forward to seeing a large attendance again this year!

NEWTOWN

Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 3, 7, 15 and 27. There were seven match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €4,200.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, March 6.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Club membership is now due, all membership must be paid before March 31. As always, the club will be enforcing a strict no pay, no play rule. Membership can be paid through Foireann.

Our juvenile teams are all due back on the pitch over the next few weeks, see training times and contact numbers below.

Nursery - February 18, Saturday, at 11.15am.

U7 boys - March 20, Monday, at 6.30pm.

U8/U10 girls - February 25, Saturday at 11am.

U9 boys and girls - February 27, Monday at 6pm.

U11 boys and girls - February 13, Monday at 6.45pm.

U12 girls - February 21, Tuesday at 6.15pm.

U13 boys - March 2, Thursday at 6.45pm.

U14 girls - February 21, Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15pm.

U15 boys - March 13, Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Our Healthy Clubs Committee wish to sign post a free Parents Matter Webinar being run by HSE Drugs.ie on March 8 to learn about the risks related to alcohol and drug use in teenagers and hear practical advice on how you can talk about alcohol and drugs with your child.

See socials for link to sign up or on HSE drugs.ie.

Our final Ireland Lights up walk took place on Monday, March 6, thank you to everyone who participated.

Newtown Healthy Clubs have shared a free instructor lead 10Km hike of the Spinc, Glendalough being held on Sunday, March 12 to celebrate Women in Sport Week which is being run by Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership in conjunction with Sport Ireland.

Special thanks to Newtown Tidy Towns and Newtown Men’s Shed for our wildflower sign erected at the club wildflower patch and we look forward to walking the newly designed wildflower looped walk, look out for signage throughout the village.

Our Health & Wellbeing board is now on the club house building, thanks to Jack Martin. This sign contains some great information with regard to health and wellbeing including our club Eircode in the event of an emergency.

KILBRIDE

DEADLINE THIS SUNDAY... The club’s pre-paid lotto in aid of the community playground and car park for Manor Kilbride.

The club are running our annual pre-paid lotto and we have a shortfall of €30,000 for the community playgound so our aim is to hit 300 pre-paid lotto entries. Please try your very best to support and feel free to buy more than one entry!

So, select your four numbers to enter into 41 draws throughout 2023 for €100 (there is also an option to pay in two installments).

The jackpot is currently at €4,450, entry deadline is March 12 – to enter online using your card, PayPal, Revolut and Bank Transfer, cheque or cash...see all details and entry: www.kilbridegaa.com/pre-paid-lotto/ - or email: info@kilbridegaa.com, www.kilbridegaa.com or phone: 0863113443.