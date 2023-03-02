Grassroots

Ryan Sargent from Blessington who kept the stats for the East Coast FM live broadcast at the Laois v Wicklow Allianz Football League Roinn 4 Round 4 match at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday night.

BALLYMANUS

Well done to Mark and the Wicklow footballers who took home two points from Portlaoise in a win that keeps our promotion hopes alive.

The lads will be aiming to keep that momentum going when they face Leitrim in Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday 5th at 1pm. This game will be part of a double bill, with the Wicklow Ladies also taking on Leitrim in Aughrim at 3.30pm, in what is now a must win game. Best of luck to both teams.

A massive thank you to everyone who took part in the club table quiz last Friday night and congratulations to our winners. We would like to thank the Fundraising Committee for organising the event, Eoin Coogan on sound, Michael Stapleton our quizmaster and to Joe’s Pub, Aughrim for hosting. A big thank you must also go to our raffle prize sponsors, your continued support is greatly appreciated.

The Scór na nÓg county final will take place on Friday, March 10. The event for under-17s will commence at 7pm and will be hosted by Blessington GAA Club in Blessington No.1 School.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent in our local area and represent the club. Categories include Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Instrumental Music, Recitation, Novelty Act, Quiz Team, Céilí Dancing and Set Dancing. Our club has a proud history in Scór na nÓg and we welcome as many participants as possible. Please contact childrensofficer.ballymanus.wicklow@gaa.ie if you would like to sign your child up for the event.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €10,850. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

WESTERN GAELS

iDonate Fundraiser: As most of our supporters are aware by now, we have been running an iDonate Fundraiser since February 4 to bring in much needed funds to kickstart the forthcoming season.

The beginning of the year is a very expensive time for every GAA club with outgoing expenses consisting of affiliation fees to the county board, the player injury fund, new sliotars and equipment to name but a few.

Western Gaels hurling club is unique in the fact that we are an amalgamated club made up of Dunlavin, Hollywood, Blessington, Valleymount, Kilbride, Lacken and Donard. As per GAA rules though, we must pay membership to our foundation clubs in order for us to participate in county competitions.

Apart from very appreciated local support from sponsors, the club’s resources consist of players and mentors along with the facilities and pitches of our foundation clubs which we are also very grateful for.

Thankfully, our initial target of €2,250 has been reached. Our new target is €3,500 and as we head into our final week of the fundraiser, €2,705 has been donated to our appeal. It’s important that our club has a consistent stream of income so that we can continue to provide an outlet for everyone who wants to play hurling in Northwest Wicklow.

This fundraiser will run until March 4. Thank you to everyone who has donated to date. If you would like to make a contribution to our fundraiser, please head over to our Facebook and Instagram pages where you will find the link to iDonate.

Also note, that for every €10 contribution you make, you will be entered into a draw with the chance to win one of several prizes donated by local supporters of our club. This draw will take place on the 5th of March 2023, after our fundraiser has concluded.

Gaels On Tour: Our Under-10s and 11s were treated to a wonderful double header in Croke Park last Saturday, as Dublin and Tipperary took on each other in the hurling decider and Dublin and Clare met in the football fixture.

Compliments must go to the kids on their exemplary behaviour throughout the day. It was an enjoyable experience for both the kids and parents alike. Many thanks to Will Harrington and everyone who played their part in organising the trip up to GAA HQ. No doubt Will was a very happy man after Tipp’s five-point victory over the Dubs!

Hurling Silverware: Western Gaels would like to wish two of our hurlers, Jack Reid and Luke Byrne, a huge congratulations after their championship success with their respected college/school.

Jack starred for the ATU Connemara team that had a comprehensive win over RCSI in the Fergal Maher Cup Final in Waterford, while Luke was mammoth in defence for Terenure College as they beat Cistercian College, Roscrea in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final in Dublin. Two massive achievements, lads. Well done!

Juvenile Training: The majority of our juvenile teams have now dusted off their hurleys and helmets after the winter break and returned to training. Trainings will begin in Blessington GAA Club initially but will be subject to change as the year progresses.

We hope to rotate trainings and matches as much as possible among the various clubs going forward, depending on pitch availability and daylight hours. For now, the training schedules are as follows:

U7's/U9's – Wednesday March 1st from 6.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m at Blessington GAA Club

U10's/U11's – Thursday evenings from 6.30 p.m to 8.00 p.m at Blessington GAA Club

U13's – Sundays (time TBC) at Blessington GAA Club (Hollywood GAA Club on Tuesday evenings when daylight allows)

U15's – Tuesday evenings from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m at Blessington GAA Club (Hollywood GAA Club on Tuesday evenings when daylight allows)

U17's – Sunday/Saturday afternoons from 1.30 p.m to 3.00 p.m at the confirmed venue (Hollywood GAA Club on Tuesday evenings when daylight allows)

As always, we encourage the participation of any boy or girl who wants to take up hurling or camogie. We understand that everyone’s circumstances are different and we welcome anyone who wants to give hurling a go, no matter what your ability or commitment level is. Please contact us if you have any questions.

Registration: The majority of our teams have returned to training by now. It’s vitally important that each player pays their registration fee to their parent club so that they are eligible to play hurling with us this year and are covered in the event of an injury.

You can register online using the foireann app. If you have any questions, please contact Sandra at Secretary.westerngaels.wicklow@gaa.ie or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Easter Camp: We are teaming up with Blessington GAA Club once again to bring you another Easter Camp. It proved to be hugely popular last year, and we are now beginning preparations for our 2023 camp. April won’t be long coming around and places are limited, so we encourage those interested in attending to register on the Blessington GAA website to avoid disappointment.

Cash registrations on the day will not be accepted so it is important to register your child/children online in advance. The cost of the camp is €50 for one child, €90 for two children from the same family and €120 for three children from the same family.

These prices also include a surprise gift. Registrations will close on April 1. If anyone would like to help out at the camp or coach our groups, please get in touch as we would greatly appreciate any help. We are looking forward to seeing a large attendance again this year!

BLESSINGTON

It’s always nice to start on a positive note and this week we were delighted to put in place some of our memorial benches sponsored by family members of huge characters that are no longer with us. In place are benches in memory of Mick Curran, Pete Nolan, Paddy and Jack Magee.

These are in place beside our main pitch and it’s a lovely thought to have these fine club men keeping watch on our players throughout the years. We have a few more benches and plaques to arrive over the coming weeks.

Thanks again to the Healthy Club team on this wonderful initiative, to Tony Pender and Eoin Keogh for your help in putting them in place and again to the families for sponsoring.

Lidl LGFA One Good Club: Blessington are delighted to have been one of the 26 clubs selected to participate in Lidl Ireland’s ‘One Good Club’ health awareness programme for 2023. We are the only club in Wicklow to be involved in this fantastic initiative.

One Good Club is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme for local clubs, developed in partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

We have a team in place to carry out this programme over the coming weeks, Dave Greville, Nessa Quinlan, Michelle Richardson, Lisa Jackson, Darren White, Rachel O’Donovan and Moya Richardson

Keep an eye on our social channels for news on what’s happening in our club and community.

Club Membership: As we see more teams return to training which is brilliant this means that is membership is now overdue. We will hold another registration night this coming Tuesday, February 28 upstairs in our clubhouse.

It is essential to have your membership paid in order to be insured and also that the club can provide teams with equipment plus the day to day running cost of our club. Thank you those of you who have paid so far.

We’re delighted to announce that our fees have remained the same with the exception of our academy that has been reduced to €50.

Membership can be paid through the bank, through our card machine and also by *Revolut on the following number 089 9709529.Please note that this number is to be used for *Revolut only. Any questions please contact our club registrar Karen on 087 2704806 or email blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

Senior Men: The lads played a challenge match on Friday under their new management. They have been training hard throughout the winter months in preparation for the upcoming league and it definitely showed on the night. Well done everyone involved and thanks to everyone for your support on the night. They will play another home challenge match on Wednesday evening at 8.15pm against Round Towers.

U14 Kildare league: Carbury 2-12, Blessington 6-12. Our Under-14 boys had their first game of the year in the Kildare league away to Carbury. Great to get off to a winning start. It was the team’s first 15-a-side game on a full pitch so well done everyone.

Academy: The Blesso Blues academy will return this coming Friday, March 3, from 6pm-7pm. New children are always welcome to join. The academy caters for children age nearly 4-6 years. Registration forms will be available on the night. The cost is €50 and includes a bobble hat and jersey. As part of the healthy club's initiative, fruit will be provided after each session. Looking forward to seeing you all.

Easter Camp: Our ever-popular dual camp takes place this 5th,6th & 7th April 10am-2pm.Details of booking are available on our website www.blessingtongaa.ie. Places always fill up fast so don’t delay on booking as places are limited.

Scór na nÓg 2023: The evening of Friday, March 10, has been chosen as the date for our 2023 Scór na nÓg county final.

Following their highly successful hosting of the 2022 iteration of the comórtas, Blessington GAA will once again be our hosts this year. The event will be held in the No 1 School, Blessington and will commence at 7pm.

Scór na nÓg is an Under-17 competition. For Scór na nÓg 2023, that means 2006 birthdays and younger. There is no lower age limit so entries from the upper end of primary school are also welcome.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent of your local area and also to attract new members to your club. As we saw with last year's Leinster titles for Carnew Emmets, Aughrim and Blessington in Scór, not to mention the All-Ireland won by Carnew Emmets at Scór Sinsir, this competition provides a great opportunity to put your club on the map on a provincial and national level.

Wicklow U16 Girls: Congratulations to Erin McMahon on being named as Wicklow Under-16s team captain.

Condolences: Apologies as I forgot to submit the following in last week’s notes.

Our sympathies to the family, relatives and friends of Jackie Bohan, who passed away during the week.

Jackie was a stalwart of the team of the fifties, a knee injury and work away from Blessington curtailed his later involvement.

Interesting to note his team mates of the day, Paddy Kavanagh, Naas Road, Toddy Hennessy, Main Street, Jack Murray, Kilmalum Road, Bill Fleming, Tinode, Jimmy Ryan, The Green, Jack Kavanagh, Naas Road, Pat Quinn, Main Street, Jimmy Hughes, Kilmalum Road, Tom Carroll, Red Lane, Jack Keogh, The Rundle, Mick Clarke, Main Street, Tom Hagan, Main Street, Christy Clarke, The Green, Ody Tyrrell, Rockypool, Jimmy Stones, Kilmalum Road, Mick Kavanagh, Naas Road.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 3767534. Eilís Mhic Shiacais, Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

We were delighted last Sunday morning to welcome Ger Brennan, a former Dublin centre back who holds two All-Ireland medals, down to the Fairgreen. He was invited down to take our senior team for a training session. It was a hard hitting, full of pace session that was great experience and thoroughly enjoyed by all. Thank you to all for organising this event.

Senior training will be held on Tuesday and Friday evening at 7.30pm in the Fairgreen. We will also be hosting a Kilkenny team for a challenge match this Sunday at 11am in Shillelagh.

Please log on to 'Foireann' and complete your online registration\membership for 2023. Players are not insured while training or playing unless this is completed. The Juveniles membership is also due, a registration evening will be held if you would rather not use the app to register.

Healthy Clubs: Our Healthy Clubs will see a focus on Metal health, coach training and support course to mark Mental Health Irelands Campaign day on March 30. We are hosting two webinars on that day for parents and coaches on mental health ran by Jigsaw. 'One Good Coach' at 6pm followed by 'One Good Parent' at 7.30pm. Login details and information in available on our Facebook page.

Wednesday, March 29, will see the Under-13s and Under-15s teams training held in the Community Hall Tinahely including a mental health talk held by Jigsaw called 'Time to Talk'. Under-13s talk will be at 6pm and Under-15s at 7.30pm. Further information and details are on our Facebook page.

We had a great turnout week for our community based low mobility class, which was really enjoyed by all and we looking forward to the next four weeks. Thanks to David Blake for taking the class which is fully funded by Healthy Ireland Through Wicklow sports partnership and the Transforming South Wicklow community. The Class is held on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in Tinahely community Hall and is free of charge. All welcome.

We are continuing every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm with the Gravel kickers for 30 minutes walk/run, whatever you are up to. So, to stay healthy and fit there is no excuse to do 2x30 minutes exercise per week. Bring a friend and get off that couch - Jimmy will keep you going!

Men on the Move fitness group are running another eight-week program every Monday and Thursday 10am till 11am In the Carnew GAA club house starting Monday, March 6. It is €40 for eight weeks. This class is a fun, friendly exercise class for men in non-judgmental environment. Come along and give it a try.

Emergency First Aid courses for coaches will also be scheduled for this month. Details to follow.

A big thank you to Nathan for all his time and efforts in organising all the Healthy Clubs events.

WALKATHON 2023: Details of our 24-hour Walkathon, to be held on April 1 are now are on Facebook page. This is our major fundraiser for this year and the proceeds will go towards not only the running of the club, but we also aim to purchase equipment for our gym room which will be available to all club members to use.

It is an important addition and will aid the development of our players and club and will also be a great facility for our communities. To make a donation we have set up a Go Fund Me page, which is now live, the link is available on our Facebook page or from a walkathon leader.

The success of this event is in all of our hands. A gym would be a fabulous addition to our club for players and members alike. Your support in whichever form you can help whether it be as a leader, a walker in a group, a business willing to sponsor an hour or a 'Go Fund Me' donator will be greatly appreciated. We are very gratefully for any support, let's make it an event to remember! Síol Eálaigh/Cúl Buí Abú!

Congratulations to Mark Collins, Deerpark, who was our January Euromillions Syndicate winner of €100. Well done, Mark

BALINACOR

Our juvenile teams are back training in Kirikee hall each Wednesday from 6pm to 6.45pm. All newcomers are welcome, and the training is for those aged from Under-6 to Under-11. We ask that the players bring €2 with them to cover the costs of the hall and we hope to be back on the pitch very soon.

The club lotto is ongoing and live on Facebook every Tuesday thanks to James Murphy. The jackpot is currently a mouth-watering €2,500 with lucky dip and match three prizes each week. The lotto is the most important project for Ballinacor, and we hope to build on its success by growing it each year. If you are not already playing each week and wish to start, you can do so by following the club force link on our Facebook bio or by contacting any committee member.

NEWTOWN

Newtown GAA Lotto

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 6,22,26,30. There was 1 match 3 winner. This week’s jackpot is €3,900.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, February 27.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy inn, The max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Our juvenile teams are all due back on the pitch over the next few weeks, see training times and contact numbers below.

Nursery- 18th February, Saturday @11:15am- Kate 085 192 6539

U7 Boys- 20th March, Monday @ 6:30pm- Tracey McKenna 087 755 2916

U8/U10 Girls- 25th February, Saturday @11am- Stephen (U8) 086 037 2125 & Colm (U10) 087 657 1996

U9 Boys & Girls- 27th February, Monday @6pm- Ian 086 817 4383

U11 Boys & Girls- 13th February, Monday @6:45pm- Damien 087 280 0485

U12 Girls- 21st February, Tuesday @6:15pm- Kirsty 0851729799

U13 Boys- 2nd March, Thursday @6:45pm- Andy 083 448 0393

U14 Girls- 21st February, Tuesday & Thursday @6:15pm- Emma 087 613 7040

U15 Boys- 13th March, Monday & Wednesday @6:30pm- Shane 0876239971

Congratulations to everyone involved in the My Life Every Steps counts challenge, from chief organiser Margaret Synnott to all our 110 steppers as Newtown GAA have been awarded third prize in our province of Leinster

Certainly a wonderful result for Newtown and all our participants!

The prize itself is a €1,000 O’Neills voucher which can be put towards club gear or sports equipment- something which is always very welcome! There was a phenomenal response to this year's My Life challenge with participation by 790 clubs across the length and breadth of Ireland and we should be so proud our achievements within the challenge!

Huge shout out to Mags Synnott, our healthy clubs chairperson for pushing us to take part in the challenge! The Steps challenge is only a small portion of all the hard work Mags and the healthy club’s committee have done for the club over the last few weeks!

Our Healthy Clubs Committee wish to sign post a free Parents Matter Webinar being run by HSE Drugs.ie on March 8 to learn about the risks related to alcohol and drug use in teenagers and hear practical advice on how you can talk about alcohol and drugs with your child. See socials for link to sign up or on HSE drugs.ie.

Our Ireland Lights up walks continue every Monday evening at 7.45pm. Commencing at Newtown Gaa Club house, walks will be around the village. If you are new to the area, please feel free to come along to meet new people and for a chat and cupa afterwards, all welcome.

Newtown Maggies, Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others football team train every Tuesday evening from 7 to 8pm. Anyone interested in joining the craic/training, just turn up, you will be made very welcome, no minimum level of fitness or previous playing experience required. For further information contact Margaret Synnott 086 8936211 or Nicola Fitzsimons 086 8706670.

Newtown GAA wishes to congratulate Ian McGrath our U9s manager and Healthy Club member on completing the Seville marathon with an unbelievable time of 2:37:41.

The club would also like to congratulate Ciara Perks on completing the Cara disability and inclusion training and on her local volunteer award at the Wicklow Volunteer Awards night held in the Parkview Hotel. Ciara is also on our Healthy Clubs Committee.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto: We had one winner of last week’s lotto, well done to Nuala Clarke, winning €3,800.

Numbers Drawn: 1, 9, 25 and 27. There were two match-three winners, each receives €125 each: Shannan Leigh, Shawna Fitzpatrick.

Promoter: Dinny Walsh.

This week’s jackpot is €2,000. Many thanks for your continued support!

Club membership night

Our registration evening was hugely successful with many parents and children attending on the night

It was fantastic to see such a great turnout with lots of new and familiar faces!

Thank you to Ken Clarke Electrical, who has generously sponsored two sets of jerseys for both of our Under-7s and Under-9s teams this year.

And a huge thank you to our main club sponsor ESI foods, Eddie and Sinead have been extremely generous to the club and players over the past few years so we were delighted to have them come onboard in 2022 as the main sponsors of Dunlavin GAA Club.

Andy O’Brien, our chairman, thanked our sponsors, spoke about the development plans within the club, outlined the direction and some of the great plans in store for the year ahead.

Online registration for 2023 is also available for parents who could not attend, Registration can be made on Foireann.ie, https://returntoplay.gaa.ie with a secure online payment.

Senior team news

The final games of the Jim Mills Memorial Cup were played on Sunday, with us against Hollywood and Donard-The Glen playing Valleymount.

Both matches were played at 3pm and it was down to the wire as all teams had won one game each.

We defeated Hollywood with a score line of 0-15 to 0-12, a great close game to watch.

It has been a super well-run tournament, we’re sure everyone has enjoyed it from players to spectators.

And it’s a great start to the year for our team especially the younger players, getting their first taste of senior football!

Donard-The Glen were leading but were unlucky towards the end of their game, with Valleymount getting a goal to equalise, leaving us the clear winners of the tournament!

Massive thanks to Valleymount, Dunlavin and Donard-The Glen for some fantastic competitive battles, and to the referees, umpires and linesmen who officiated at all the games.

Club development plan: Dunlavin GAA are preparing to complete a Club Development Plan and as part of the process we intend to hold a scoping meeting, the club extends an open invitation to all interested people who feel they have anything constructive to contribute to the completion of the club plan.

The club sees the finished plan vital towards supporting its members and community as the Community develops, bringing with it all the expectations and challenges of a progressive club.

At Club level the invitation is extended to all members, players, coaches and all involved. External of the club the invitation is open to all community groups, schools and any individual who feel they can contribute.

The more we prepare together the better the end result will be, to that end it is hoped that the meeting is well attended.

The meeting will be held on Friday 10th March 2023 at 7:30PM in Scoil Nicolais Naofa, Dunlavin.

Walking club: Our walking club has finished for the time being, we hope to get back to some evening walking in the next few weeks so watch this space!

St Nicks ladies’ news: The ladies have returned to training, they welcome any past, present and new players interested in playing to join them! Just give their page a shout for training days and times.

Wicklow GAA News

Garden County awards: The Garden County awards night takes place in The Arklow Bay Hotel, Saturday, March 4 at 7.30pm. Tickets are still available to buy if you wish to attend. Contact secretary@wicklowgaa.ie.

Wicklow Senior men: Our Wicklow Senior men had a great win over Laois on their home soil on Saturday, the final score line was 2-12 to 2-10

Our hurlers also came out on top over London in their match in Echelon Park Aughrim with the game finishing 0-23 to 0-14.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.