Grassroots

Bryony Conalty and Ellen Smith at the An Tóchar GAA Club Dinner Dance in Newtown last weekend.

BALLINACOR

Club Lotto: There were no jackpot winners this week as the numbers drawn were 18, 8, 30 and 16. This means the jackpot prize, rolls over and is now a mouth-watering €2,400. No one matched three numbers either, but Patrick Byrne and Sue Byrne did win our Ballinacor beanie prize.

In 2023 we as a club hope to continue to grow our lotto and ask anyone who is interested in playing to click the Club Force link on our Facebook page or contact a committee member.

Our juvenile teams are back in action and our under-11s and all younger ages are now training in Kirikee Hall at 6pm on Wednesday evenings. Each child is asked to bring two euros to cover the cost of the hall and all newcomers are welcome. If you wish to register your son or daughter for the first time this year, contact any committee member or message our Facebook or Instagram page.

BALLYMANUS

Ballymanus GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Helen Carthy (née O’Dea) and loving wife of Terry Carthy. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam.

The Wicklow Ladies got their league campaign back on track with a comprehensive win over Kilkenny on Sunday. They unfortunately lined out without Aobha Harmon who picked up an injury in the Limerick game and we wish her a speedy recovery.

Well done to the U-20 and Senior footballers who both had good wins over Wexford and London in their respective league campaigns at the weekend.

The Scór na nÓg county final will take place on Friday, March 10. The event for under 17s will commence at 7pm and will be hosted by Blessington GAA Club. Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent in our local area and represent the club.

Categories include Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Instrumental Music, Recitation, Novelty Act, Quiz Team, Céilí Dancing and Set Dancing. Our club has a proud history in Scór na nÓg and we welcome as many participants as possible. Please contact childrensofficer.ballymanus.wicklow@gaa.ie if you would like to sign your child up for the event.

REMINDER: The club table quiz in Joe’s Pub Aughrim will take place on February 24 at 8pm, €10 per person with a maximum of five people per team. Your support on the night is appreciated.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €10,700. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app.

WESTERN GAELS

iDonate Fundraiser: As most of our supporters are aware by now, we have been running an iDonate Fundraiser since February 4 to bring in much needed funds to kickstart the forthcoming season.

The beginning of the year is a very expensive time for every GAA club with outgoing expenses consisting of affiliation fees to the county board, the player injury fund, new sliotars and equipment to name but a few.

Western Gaels hurling club is unique in the fact that we are an amalgamated club made up of Dunlavin, Hollywood, Blessington, Valleymount, Kilbride, Lacken and Donard. As per GAA rules though, we must pay membership to our foundation clubs in order for us to participate in county competitions.

Apart from very appreciated local support from sponsors, the club’s resources consist of players and mentors along with the facilities and pitches of our foundation clubs which we are also very grateful for.

At the time of writing, €2,195 has been donated to our appeal and we are just shy of our initial target of €2,250. It’s important that our club has a consistent stream of income so that we can continue to provide an outlet for everyone who wants to play hurling in Northwest Wicklow.

This fundraiser will run until March 4. Thank you to everyone who has donated to date.

If you would like to make a contribution to our fundraiser, please head over to our Facebook and Instagram pages where you will see the link to iDonate.

Also note, that for every €10 contribution you make, you will be entered into a draw with the chance to win one of several prizes donated by local supporters of our club.

This draw will take place on March 5, after our fundraiser has concluded.

Juvenile Training: The majority of our juvenile teams have now dusted off their hurleys and helmets after the winter break and returned to training. Training will begin in Blessington GAA Club initially but will be subject to change as the year progresses.

We hope to rotate training and matches as much as possible among the various clubs going forward, depending on pitch availability and daylight hours. For now, the training schedules are as follows:

U7’s/U9’s – Wednesday March 1st from 6.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. at Blessington GAA Club

U10’s/U11’s – Thursday evenings from 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. at Blessington GAA Club

U13’s – Sundays (time TBC) at Blessington GAA Club (Hollywood GAA Club on Tuesday evenings when daylight allows)

U15’s – Tuesday evenings from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at Blessington GAA Club (Hollywood GAA Club on Tuesday evenings when daylight allows)

U17’s – Sunday afternoons from 1.30 p.m. to 3.00 p.m. at Blessington GAA Club (Hollywood GAA Club on Tuesday evenings when daylight allows)

As always, we encourage the participation of any boy or girl who wants to take up hurling or camogie.

We understand that everyone’s circumstances are different, and we welcome anyone who wants to give hurling a go, no matter what your ability or commitment level is.

Please contact us if you have any questions.

Registration: The majority of our teams have returned to training by now. It’s vitally important that each player pays their registration fee to their parent club so that they are eligible to play hurling with us this year and are covered in the event of an injury.

You can register online using the Foireann app. If you have any questions, please contact Sandra at Secretary.westerngaels.wicklow@gaa.ie or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Easter Camp: We are teaming up with Blessington GAA Club once again to bring you another Easter Camp.

It proved to be hugely popular last year, and we are now beginning preparations for our 2023 camp.

April won’t be long coming around and places are limited, so we encourage those interested in attending to register on the Blessington GAA website to avoid disappointment.

Cash registrations on the day will not be accepted so it is important to register your child/children online in advance. The cost of the camp is €50 for one child, €90 for two children from the same family and €120 for three children from the same family. These prices also include a surprise gift. Registrations will close on April 1.

If anyone would like to help out at the camp or coach our groups, please get in touch as we would greatly appreciate any help. We are looking forward to seeing a large attendance again this year!

VALLEYMOUNT

A great night was had by all at our Dinner Dance in Tulfarris Hotel over the weekend.

Congratulations to the lads who were presented with their 2020 Junior ‘A’ championship medals.

Congratulations to our well-deserved players of the year, for the past three years. 2020 Junior A Player of the Year: James Fitzpatrick, 2020 Junior C Player of the Year: Shay Geoghegan, 2020 Ladies Player of the Year: Aisling Mahon, 2020 Wicklow GAA Junior A Player of the Year: Jamie Miley. 2021 Intermediate Player of the Year: Tadgh Miley, 2021 Junior D Player of the Year: Padraig Keogh, 2021 Ladies Player of the Year: Annie Maguire.

2022 Intermediate Player of the Year: Jack Slattery, 2022 Junior D Player of the Year: Matty Cripps, 2022 Ladies Player of the Year: Maia O’Brien. Congratulations also to our secretary, Aislinn Nugent Reid, on winning the LGFA Club Committee Officer of the year.

A big thanks to the committee who organised the night, Danny Duffy for the music and to Tulfarris for the lovely meal.

Thanks to Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne and his better half, Ann, who took time out of their busy schedules to attend. Many thanks to those who donated prizes towards our raffle, which will be held at Easter.

Our lotto draw was held over the weekend. There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers were 2, 13, 23 and 26. The three €25 winners were: Emma Reid, Phyllis Byrne and Gráinne and Caoimhe Nolan. Tickets are €2 and available from all members. The next lotto draw will take place on Saturday, March 4, with a jackpot of €3,400.

If anyone would like to buy a 2023 yearly lotto ticket, please contact Michael Nolan on 087 2964476.

Best of luck to the lads who will play Donard-The Glen in the Jim Mills Memorial Tournament next Sunday, February 26, at 3pm in Donard.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Adult training continues on Tuesdays in the Fairgreen at 7.30pm. We are planning on entering a Junior ‘C’ team this year. If you are interested, please contact Richard on 087 6594662. More information to follow.

Membership is now due. You can also register online at www.foireann.ie. You can download the Foireann app to your phone. When registering please ensure you select Shillelagh-Coolboy as the club.

Our healthy club programme is well underway, and jam packed with a fabulous array of classes for all ages and abilities.

Our Strike Punch dance fitness class is very popular and another six-week programme is commencing Monday the 27th at 6.45pm in the Courthouse Shillelagh, costing €20 for the six weeks.

The low mobility class with David Blake starts on Tuesday 21st at 10.30am in the Community Hall Tinahely, this is also a six-week programme but is free of charge as part of the community program transforming South Wicklow in partnership with Tinahely and Carnew GAA with funding from Wicklow Sports Partnership and Healthy Ireland.

Men on the move fitness group are running another eight-week program every Monday and Thursday from 10am until 11am in the Carnew GAA clubhouse starting Monday, March 6.

If you don’t want to join a gym but want to improve your mobility and fitness in a fun friendly non-judgmental environment, then this is the answer. The total cost is €40 for the eight weeks - that’s just €2.50 per class.

Further details and information on the classes\booking details etc. is available on our Facebook page.

Irish life steps challenge ended with 27 walkers reaching a total of 8,497km. We made it to Brazil.

Well done to Emma Nolan who came out of nowhere to take the top spot at 606kms followed by Hannah Nolan and Jimmy Scoehb.

We finished 74 in Leinster out of 244 clubs and go into the draw along with 143 clubs who reached the 4000km target. Again, well done and thank you to all involved.

A huge thanks to Jimmy Schoeb for running Ireland Lights Up, and for leading out walks every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm on the Fairgreen.

Even though Operation Transformation has come to an end Jimmy and the gang will keep going and will carry on throughout March, so pop down to join them for a motivational walk.

Finally plans are well underway for our main Fundraiser for 2023, we are holding a 24-hour Walkathon on Saturday April 1.

If you are willing to take on the role of a leader for just one hour of the 24 hours, or would like to join in a walking group we would love to hear from you, or if you have a business and who would like to sponsor an hour, please contact Mark 087 9755557 or Miley on 087 9849999.

COOLKENNO

PEIL NA MBAN: Our Ladies dinner dance will take place this Saturday, February 25, in Germaine’s of Baltinglass. A great night’s celebration is in prospect as they celebrate a highly successful 2022 in which the Junior championship was won. There are still some tickets available at €35 each. Contact Jo McCarthy, Sandra McNally, Suzie O’Neill or PJ Tompkins to get your tickets.

SCÓR NA NÓG: Scór na nÓg preparations continue apace! This year we’ll be entering the Tráth na gCeist, rince foirne and amhránaíocht aonair (solo-singing). The county final will take place in Blessington on March 10. Ádh mór ar gach duine leis na hullmhúcháin. Best of luck to everybody with the preparations.

LATÓ: Comhghairdeas to our four lucky dip winners – Carol Glynn, Helen Rossiter, Niall and Róisín Bailey and Patrick Dalton. The winning numbers drawn were 14, 17, 23 and 29. This week’s jackpot will be €9,000. Tickets can also be bought online as well as from the usual sellers.

NEWTOWN

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 1, 11, 20 and 30. There was one match-three winner. This week’s jackpot is €3,600.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, February 20.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Our juvenile teams are all due back on the pitch over the next few weeks, see training times and contact numbers below.

Nursery - February 18, Saturday at 11.15am: Kate 085 1926539.

U7 Boys - March 20, Monday at 6.30pm: Tracey McKenna 087 7552916

U8/U10 Girls - February 25, Saturday at 11am: Stephen (U8) 086 0372125 and Colm (U10) 087 6571996.

U9 Boys and Girls – February 27, Monday at 6pm: Ian 086 8174383.

U11 Boys and Girls – February 13, Monday at 6.45pm: Damien 087 2800485.

U12 Girls – February 21, Tuesday at 6.15pm: Kirsty 085 1729799.

U13 Boys – March 2, Thursday at 6.45pm: Andy 083 4480393.

U14 Girls – February 21, Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15pm: Emma 087 6137040.

U15 Boys – March 13, Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm: Shane 087 6239971.

KILBRIDE

Quiz night in Miley’s Pub on Saturday, February 25, from 9.30pm. All welcome. In aid of the playground for Manor Kilbride.

Team of four, tenner a head, just turn up on the night. Teams can be formed on the night. All funds raised go towards the playground for Manor Kilbride. Prizes on the night. Please support. Any queries email info@kilbridegaa.com.

Pre-paid lotto launches this week. Get your numbers into 41 draws and help support the development and finalisation of the community playground and car park for Manor Kilbride.

First draw is March 12. Buy on the club website today or from any committee member.

Training Resumes: ith the new LED floodlights live, juvenile training resumes for Under-9s, 11s and 12s every Monday from 6.30pm to 7.45pm. Diarmuid will be leading the group as one and taking training under lights for the first few weeks of the season.

Tots and Under-7s training resumes later in March. Men’s training resumes on February 28 from 7.30pm.