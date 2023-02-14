Grassroots

Tommy Cuddihy gets in some shoting practice during the half-time break during the Wicklow v. Tyrone hurling match in Aughrim.

BALLYMANUS

The club would like to say a huge well done to Maria Vittoria Canosa who sang Amhrán na bhFiann before Wicklow’s game with Sligo in the Allianz Football League. It was great to see the club so beautifully represented. Hats off to all involved.

Well done to Sean Harmon and the Wicklow under-20 football team who got their league campaign off to a good start with a win against Carlow last week.

The Wicklow ladies took on a strong Limerick side in round two of the league on Sunday and despite a good performance from this young team, came out the wrong side on the day.

The My Life steps challenge finishes today, February 15. Thank you to everyone who took part. We reached the 4,000km mark and will now be entered into the O’Neill’s prize draw. Fingers crossed!

The Scór na nÓg County final will take place on Friday, March 10. The event for under-17s will commence at 7pm and will be hosted by Blessington GAA Club.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent in our local area and represent the club. Categories include Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Instrumental Music, Recitation, Novelty Act, Quiz Team, Céilí Dancing and Set Dancing.

Our club has a proud history in Scór na nÓg and we welcome as many participants as possible. Please contact childrensofficer.ballymanus.wicklow@gaa.ie if you would like to sign your child up for the event.

The club table quiz in Joe’s Pub Aughrim will take place on February 24 at 8pm, €10 per person with a maximum of five people per team. Your support is appreciated.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €10,550. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app.

BLESSINGTON

Last Tuesday we held a registration evening. Thank you to everyone who has paid their membership to date. To everyone else this is now overdue. We’re delighted to announce that our fees have remained the same with the exception of our academy that has been reduced to €50.

Membership can be paid through the bank, through our card machine and also by Revolut on the following number 089 9709529.

Please note that this number is to be used for Revolut only. Any questions please contact our club registrar Karen on 087 270 4806 or email blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

While registration was taking place, we were delighted to host the Wicklow men’s Senior team to play Dublin Senior men’s team in a challenge game.

Thanks to everyone who came up to support and also thanks to the members of the executive committee along with Mark Richardson and Paul Quinlan for their help with traffic management and ensuring that both teams were accommodated at the clubhouse.

It was a super evening with a great display of football from both teams.

International Sheepdog Trials: Blessington GAA are delighted to be involved in the International Sheepdog trials 2023 being held in Blessington this September. The official launch took place on Friday, February 10, in Russborough House.

Minister Simon Harris and Chairperson of the Sheepdog Trial committee Eamonn Connell addressed everyone who attended and expressed their delight at the event being held in Blessington and what a success it was going to be for the entire community of Blessington and Wicklow.

Isabel Branch the CEO of the International Sheepdog society also expressed her excitement when she first seen where the trials would be taking place, the scenery and surrounds were just ideal and stressed we were in for a treat for the whole weekend of the event.

In attendance were Ian and Sinead Hamilton whose land will be used for this massive international event, Minister Simon Harris, Chairperson of the Sheepdog trial committee Eamonn Connell and Chairperson of Blessington GAA Michelle Richardson. Watch this space for updates on how our club will be involved.

Easter Camp: Our ever popular dual camp takes place this 5th,6th & 7th April 10am-2pm.Details of booking are available on our website www.blessingtongaa.ie Places always fill up fast so don’t delay on booking as places are limited.

Scór na nÓg 2023: The evening of Friday, March 10, has been chosen as the date for our 2023 Scór na nÓg county final.

Following their highly successful hosting of the 2022 iteration of the comórtas, Blessington GAA will once again be our hosts this year. The event will be held in the No 1 School, Blessington and will commence at 7pm.

Scór na nÓg is an under-17 Competition. For Scór na nÓg 2023, that means 2006 birthdays and younger. There is no lower age limit so entries from the upper end of primary school are also welcome.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent of your local area and also to attract new members to your club.

As we saw with last year’s Leinster titles for Carnew Emmets, Aughrim and Blessington in Scór, not to mention the All-Ireland won by Carnew Emmets at Scór Sinsir, this competition provides a great opportunity to put your club on the map on a provincial and national level.

Earthquake appeal: We put out an appeal on Monday for much needed clothing, sleeping bags etc to our community and once again we were blown away by the generosity of you all.

Thank you to everyone who contributed in anyway and we are now ready to make the trip into the Turkish embassy with these supplies.

We are so proud of the community of Blessington the way everyone pulls together in times of crisis.

Wicklow News: Are you a student that is planning on attending the Gaelteacht this summer? If so Wicklow GAA is very kindly offering a scholarship to one lucky person. To enter please visit www.officialwicklowgaa.ie to enter.

U20: Well done to the Wicklow Under-20 team who played Carlow in Baltinglass. Blessington was well represented on the night. Final score: Wicklow 1-16, Carlow 1-7.

Hurling: Wicklow hurlers beat Tyrone in their league game on Sunday. Final score: Wicklow 0-15, Tyrone 0-12.

Austin: CBS Naas played in the Br. Bosco cup final on Friday against Moate CS. Congratulations to Naas who won on a scoreline of 11 points to 9. Well done to Austin Brennan who was outstanding on the day.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO: 086 3767534. Eilís Mhic Shiacais: Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Membership for the year is now open. For any players who are already back or due back we ask you to please prioritise getting your registration completed so that you are properly insured ahead of any training/games.

You can register online at www.foireann.ie. You can also download the Foireann app to your phone. When registering please ensure you select Shillelagh-Coolboy as the club. We will also be holding a registration evening, details to follow.

Adults are back training this Tuesday on the Fairgreen at 7.30pm all are welcome. The team travelled to Kildare on Sunday for a challenge match. It was a game of two halves, offering penalties both saved and scored, fouls, missed and taken opportunities and entertainment at its best.

All players took part and although it took them a time to settle, they rallied in the second half, showing a confidence and quality of football that was a joy to watch.

We plan to enter a Junior C team this year so give Richard a call on 087 6594662 for more information.

Operation transformation continues every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm with Jimmy on the Fairgreen. This is open to everyone in the community not just club members.

We were delighted to be taking part in the Every Step Counts walking challenge again this year in association with Irish Life, which will be finishing up on February 15.

On Sunday 12th we had accumulated over 7,600 km over the course of the challenge (which put into distance is the same as walking more than the coastline of Ireland, TWICE!) which is an amazing achievement.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took part, we really appreciate your time and efforts.

Following on from the success of this challenge we are now planning for our main fundraiser for 2023. We will be holding our 24-hour Walkathon on Saturday, April 1.

We are currently recruiting leaders for each hour and would appreciate your support, if you want to be a leader or company willing to sponsor an hour, please contact Mark 087 9755557 or Miley on 087 9849999.

We would like to pass on our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Clinton family on the passing of Conor’s Grandfather last week. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

NEWTOWN

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 1, 6, 14 and 26. There were two match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €3,300.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, February 13.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Our under-11s training started back Monday, February 13, at 6.45pm for children born 2012 and 2013

New players, boys and girls are always welcome. No previous intercounty experience necessary.

All of our juvenile teams will be back on the pitch over the next few weeks, keep an eye on our social media to see dates and times for each team.

Newtown GAA were delighted to take part in the Leinster MyLife Every Step Counts Challenge 2023. The five-week challenge ran from Wednesday, January 11, to Wednesday, February 15, encouraging people within the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Any club that hit the target of 4,000km over five weeks will be entered into a prize draw for one of three O’Neills vouchers. It was heartwarming to see so many people out walking around the village and the challenge certainly helped banish those January blues.

Newtown did incredibly well in the challenge and although this was a team effort, needless to say there was a healthy dose of competition with Hazel Odlum, Lucy Hefernan and Ian McGrath battling it out until the bitter end to claim first, second and third place in the challenge. Thank you to each and every participant, you all did absolutely fantastic.

Our Ireland Lights up walks continue every Monday evening at 7.45pm. Commencing at Newtown GAA clubhouse, walks will be around the village. If you are new to the area, please feel free to come along to meet new people and for a chat and cuppa afterwards, all welcome.

Newtown Maggies, Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others football team train every Tuesday evening from 7 to 8pm. Anyone interested in joining the craic/training, just turn up, you will be made very welcome, no minimum level of fitness or previous playing experience required.

For further information contact Margaret Synnott 086 8936211 or Nicola Fitzsimons 086 8706670.

DUNLAVIN

We had no winner of our jackpot last Monday and no match-threes. We had five lucky dip winners. Each receiving €50 each: ian Lennon, Michael Grace, Philip English, Ger and Vera Reid, Kate McManam.

Promoter’s prize went to the Glen Shop.

Our jackpot this week is €3,800. You can get your tickets online https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-dunlavin-gaa-club-wicklow/ Or tickets can be bought from any of our local retailers.

Senior team news

Dunlavin GAA club are seeking expressions of interest for a second team manager. If this is of interest to you please contact our club secretary on secretary.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie or 086 4415547.

It would be preferred if candidates had a backroom team in place to work alongside them.

Club membership: Our juvenile information and registration night will take place on Friday, February 24.

We will also have DS sports with us on the night also, so parents can try on and order the club gear for the kids and themselves!

We wish to welcome all parents and kids, current and new to the clubhouse on the night to have a cup of tea and a chat, see and try on the club gear, meet our coaches and hear the fantastic plans the club have in place for the year ahead.

Online registration for 2023 is also open for anyone who cannot make it on the night.

Registration can be made online, on Foireann.ie, https://returntoplay.gaa.ie.

Payment can be easily made with a secure online payment.

IMPORTANT: For any St Nicholas juvenile players due back to training soon, we ask you to please to ensure registration has been completed.

Mass of Remembrance: Our club remembrance mass will take place on Saturday, February 25, at 8pm in St Nicholas of Myra, Dunlavin.

Scór na nÓg 2023: The 2023 Scór na nÓg county final will be held on Friday, March 10, in Blessington No 1 school at 7pm.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent of your local area and also to attract new members to your club.

As we saw with last year’s Leinster titles for Carnew Emmets, Aughrim and Blessington in Scór, not to mention the All-Ireland won by Carnew Emmets at Scór Sinsir, this competition provides a great opportunity to put your club on the map on a provincial and national level.

The competition is divided into two age levels, Scór na nÓg, for young people under-17 and Scór Sinsir, for those over 17.

Just like the All-Ireland football and hurling championships, clubs taking part in Scór first run off competitions among the club’s own members with the winners going forward to the county final.

The winners go on to the Provincial final (in some cases via a semi-final) and finally on to the All-Ireland Please contact our GAA Irish Cultural officer Maeve Miley on 087 9933849 for further information

Walking club: We kicked off our community walking club on Sunday morning, and we had a lovely turn out.

We welcome everyone of all abilities to join us this Sunday at 9am on Dunlavin Green. We have two options on the morning laps of the green (as many as you feel able for) or a 4km route around the town.

Why not get your walking shoes on and join us, for any queries, contact Annie Allen on 085 7891466.

Supporters bus: Our supporter bus to Aughrim for the Wicklow/Sligo game was a huge success, we had kids from age six upwards with a few St Nicks juveniles onboard also!

There was great noise in the stands from the kids for our senior players Eoin, Tom and Cian and our GPO Conor!

And the kids even got onto the pitch at half-time for a kick around!

Huge thanks to all the kids on their brilliant behaviour, to our stewards, Eamonn our bus driver and to parents for the support!

We hope this wasn’t a one off so keep an eye on the page for future games.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees & also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 or email Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.

KILBRIDE

Quiz Night: Quiz night in Miley’s Pub on Saturday, February 25, from 9.30pm. All welcome. In aid of the playground for Manor Kilbride. Team of four, tenner a head, just turn up on the night. Teams can be formed on the night. All funds raised go towards the playground for Manor Kilbride. Prizes on the night.

Please support and all very welcome. Any queries email: info@kilbridegaa.com.

Playground Update: Countdown... Manor Kilbride playground arrives in the new Kilbride GAA facility... all the way from the Czech Republic. Countdown to opening... maybe three weeks.

There will be 20 tons of soil available once the groundworks are completed. If anyone wants this soil, call Diarmuid on 086 3113443.

Defibrillator Training: As many know, the club has its own defibrillator in the centre of the dressing rooms (Green Unit).

We are running a defibrillator training course in the Manor Kilbride Hall on Wednesday, February 22, from 7.30pm till 9 or so. To register, email: info@kilbridegaa.com or text: 0863113443.

Training Resumes: Provisional date set for the return of juvenile training. If all goes to plan (with the installation of floodlights shortly) juvenile training for under-9s, 11s and 12s returns under lights on Monday, February 20, 6.30pm to 7.45pm.

Diarmuid will be leading the group as one and taking training under lights for the first few weeks of the season.

Tots and under-7s training resumes later in March

Men’s training resumes on February 28.

