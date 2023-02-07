Grassroots

BALLYMANUS

Hard luck to Wicklow who were defeated by Sligo in Round 2 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday and also to the Coláiste Eoin Senior boys football team who were narrowly defeated by Arklow CBS in the South Leinster final last Tuesday.

The My Life steps challenge runs until February 15. Collectively we have walked almost 3000km, only 1000km more to go.

The Scór na nÓg county final will take place on Friday, March 10.

The event for under 17s will commence at 7pm and will be hosted by Blessington GAA Club. Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent in our local area and represent the club.

Categories include solo singing, ballad group, instrumental music, recitation, novelty act, quiz team, céilí dancing and set dancing.

Our club has a proud history in Scór na nÓg and we welcome as many participants as possible.

Please contact childrensofficer.ballymanus.wicklow@gaa.ie if you would like to sign your child up for the event.

CHANGE OF DATE: The club table quiz in Joe’s Pub Aughrim will now take place on February 24 at 8pm, €10 per person with a maximum of five people per team. All support appreciated.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €10,400. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app.

BLESSINGTON

It’s great to see some teams return to training after the winter break. We always look forward to the activity and buzz that this creates around the grounds. So, with this in mind we will hold a registration night this coming Tuesday where membership is now due.

We’re delighted to announce that our fees have remained the same with the exception of our academy that has been reduced to €50.

Membership can be paid through the bank, through our card machine and also by Revolut on the following number 089 9709529. Please note that this number is to be used for Revolut only.

Any questions please contact our club registrar Karen on 087 2704806 or email blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

As our club grows in numbers Blessington GAA submitted a planning application last November which has been approved.

We plan to build a new much needed single-story structure consisting of new changing rooms, referee changing room, toilet and shower facilities with separate disability access toilet, a small tuck shop and a stairway to the attic which will be a large storage area.

All this will come at a cost, and we hope our community and members will continue to support any future fundraising activities that take place throughout the year.

Club Lotto: Club lotto draw takes place this coming Tuesday, February 7. The jackpot has reached €5,600. Tickets can be bought in Next Door Shop Hennessey’s or online at www.blessingtongaa.ie. Thank you to everyone who continues to support this draw.

Easter Camp: Our ever-popular dual camp takes place this April 5, 6 and 7 from 10am-2pm.

Details of booking are available on our website www.blessingtongaa.ie. Places always fill up fast so don’t delay on booking as places are limited.

Healthy Club: Don’t forget to join us every Wednesday evening from 7pm for the next two weeks as we light up Blessington GAA for the community to take part in Ireland Lights Up. Come along and enjoy a walk with friends or by yourself in conjunction with Operation Transformation and get your steps in.

This is open to everyone in the community, and you don’t have to be a member of the club to take part.

All we ask is that you adhere to our club policy of no dogs allowed, or no scooters of any type allowed either. These policies are entirely for health and safety reasons. Thanks in advance of your understanding on this subject.

All Stars: Our All Stars will return at the new time of 10am-11am from Sunday, February 19. New children are always welcome. Contact Karen 086 8924292 or Rachel 087 6088246.

Scór na nÓg: The evening of Friday, March 10, has been chosen as the date for our 2023 Scór na nÓg county final.

Following their highly successful hosting of the 2022 iteration of the comórtas, Blessington GAA will once again be our hosts this year. The event will be held in the No 1 School, Blessington and will commence at 7pm.

Scór na nÓg is an under-17 competition. For Scór na nÓg 2023, that means 2006 birthdays and younger. There is no lower age limit so entries from the upper end of primary school are also welcome.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent of your local area and also to attract new members to your club.

As we saw with last year’s Leinster titles for Carnew Emmets, Aughrim and Blessington in Scór, not to mention the All-Ireland won by Carnew Emmets at Scór Sinsir, this competition provides a great opportunity to put your club on the map on a provincial and national level.

About Scór: Scór is a GAA competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of Gaelic Games with the social/fun element of Ireland’s traditional past-times. The competition was established by the GAA in 1969.

Scór has the aim of promoting Ireland’s traditional pastimes and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club during the winter months while Football and Hurling had ceased.

There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture: Figure/Céilí Dancing, solo singing, ballad group, recitation/scéalaíocht, nuachleas/novelty act, instrumental music, set dancing, table quiz.

The competition is divided into two age levels, Scór na nÓg, for young people under 17 and Scór Sinsir, for those over 17.

Just like the All-Ireland football and hurling championships, clubs taking part in Scór first run off competitions among the club’s own members with the winners going forward to the county final. The winners go on to the provincial final (in some cases via a semi-final) and finally on to the All-Ireland final.

It is interesting to note the All Ireland Scór champions are presented with their medals by the President of the GAA. Winners are All-Ireland champions in their own right in the same way as All-Ireland Senior football or hurling final winners!

Please contact the Blessington GAA Irish Cultural Officer Noreen Keegan Kavanagh if anyone wishes to find out more information or to register for the event.

Email: noreenkeegankavanagh@gmail.com or phone or WhatsApp: 087 2858375.

County News: Wicklow GAA is looking for representatives from Blessington GAA for the following roles: referee, referee advisor and stewards. If this is something that you would be interested in, please contact the club secretary at secretary.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

Football news: Hard luck to the Wicklow Senior football team who were beaten by Sligo today in our county grounds in Aughrim.

Blessington was well represented on the panel, with Kevin Quinn, Paul McLoughlin and Craig Maguire. Thanks to all the supporters who made the journey over.

Wicklow LGFA Minor management are delighted to announce that Emily-Rose O’Toole (Blessington) will again captain the Wicklow Minors for the 2023 season. Emily-Rose will be ably assisted by Laci-Jane Shannon (Annacurra) as vice-captain for the year.

Well done to Cria Cullen, Erin McMahon, Paige McDonald and Robyn Brennan who have all made the Wicklow U16 team.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO on 086 3767534, Eilís Mhic Shiacais, Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

STRATFORD-GRANGECON

Adults are back training this Tuesday on the Fairgreen at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

We plan to enter a Junior C team this year so give Richard a call on 087 6594662 for more information.

Juvenile Club: If you would like to get involved in coaching /supporting underage teams please contact Paul on 087 7405359.

Membership 2023: Membership for this year is now open. For all players who are already training or due to start back we ask you to please prioritise getting your registration completed so that you are properly insured ahead of any training/games.

You can register online at www.foireann.ie. You can also download the Foireann app to your phone. When registering please ensure you select Shillelagh-Coolboy as the club.

Walkathon: Planning for our main fundraiser is underway, we will be holding our 24-hour walkathon on Saturday, April 1.

We are currently recruiting leaders for each hour and would appreciate your support.

If you want to be a leader or if you know a business who might want to sponsor an hour, please contact Mark on 087 9755557 or Miley on 087 9849999.

Operation transformation continues every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm with Jimmy on the Fairgeen. This is open to everyone in the community, and you don’t have to be a member of the club to take part.

The ‘My Life steps challenge’ is still ongoing and it’s not too late to sign up. The challenge runs until February 15 so there’s plenty of time to join if you haven’t already done so.

To sign up for the My Life Step’s challenge, just download the app and follow the instructions. Be sure to click Leinster then Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA.

We would like to pass on our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Clinton family on the passing of Conor’s grandfather. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

VALLEYMOUNT

Our lotto draw was held last weekend. There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers were: 5, 7, 13 and 23. The three €25 winners were: Suzanne Hynes, Liz Hayden and Teresa Geoghegan. Tickets are €2 and available from all members.

The next lotto draw will take place on Saturday, February 18, with a jackpot of €3,300. If you would like to buy a yearly ticket, please contact Michael Nolan on 087 2964476.

Best of luck to our men’s team who play Dunlavin in the Jim Mills Memorial Tournament on Sunday, February 12, at 3pm in Donard.

Our Dinner Dance and awards night will take place on Saturday, February 18, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now available from Michael Nolan (087 2964476) and Aislinn Nugent Reid (087 4115566).

Membership is now due and must be paid prior to training/matches to Michael Nolan.