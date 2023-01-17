Grassroots

Stick action during the Minor 'A' camgoie final between Knockananna and Kiltegan.

COOLKENNO

Juvenile Forum: Our Juvenile forum was held on Sunday evening last. A healthy attendance discussed the successes of 2022 and the plans for the New Year. In the coming year, we will field under-11 and under-13s teams, the first time we’ve fielded in the latter category in a few years.

On the officer front, Conor Doyle maintains his position as Cathaoirleach of the committee while Ashling Jackman will be his Rúnaí. Shane Byrne continues as PRO.

For the first time in over 20 years, the Juvenile club will have a new treasurer, with Michael Byrne stepping down after 20 years in office! Míle buíochas to Michael for all of his work over the years – he will be hard to replace.

LADIES AGM Our Ladies AGM will take place on Sunday next, January 22, at 6pm in the clubhouse. After a highly successful 2022, we’ll be looking to build for 2023! Fáile roimh chách. All welcome!

COMHBHRÓN: It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Ann O’Rourke, wife of Liam and a loving mother to Mairín, Caroline, Anna Marie, Siobhán, Liam, Aisling and Colum.

Ann was involved in the club from the very beginning in the early 1980s up until the present day. She was involved in all elements of the club - juvenile, adult and, as a co-founder, the Ladies club.

Her 41 years of washing jerseys represents the longest unbroken role in the club. Indeed, as recently as November, Ann was one of the chief organisers of our Juvenile and Ladies Fundraising Table Quiz.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

AGB

Congratulations to Lizzie Bourke and Zara Fennell on making the Wicklow Minor football panel for 2023. Best of luck to all the girls and their management team for the upcoming season from all at AGB!

Two exciting opportunities are available to manage our Junior ‘A’ and Junior ‘C’ men’s teams for the coming season. If interested, please contact agbseniormen@gmail.com. Closing date is January 20, 2023.

Dicey’s mega bingo will be held in the Arklow Bay Hotel this Friday, January 20. All proceeds will go to AGB to help with the costs for this season. Doors open 7.30pm, first game 8.30pm

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Colm Morris as AGB Senior football manager for the 2023 season.

Colm had a distinguished playing career with Wexford and captained his county on many occasions. He has played in Leinster finals and an All-Ireland semi-final with Wexford plus winning three county titles with Castletown.

We welcome Colm to the club and wish him and his squad the best of luck in 2023.

NEWTOWN

National draw tickets are available from committee members, €10 each. All profits go directly to the club. Must be back to James Kelly before January 25.

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 2, 8, 23 and25. There were four match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €3,300.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, January 16.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto: We had no winner of our jackpot last Monday, and two match-threes: Walter Walsh and Robbie Lee. Our jackpot this week is €2,800.

You can get your tickets online https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-dunlavin-gaa-club-wicklow/ or tickets can be bought from any of our local retailers.

Club membership: Online registration for 2023 is now open. Registration can be made online, on Foireann.ie, https://returntoplay.gaa.ie. Payment can be easily made with a secure online payment.

For any players due back on the pitch soon, we ask you to please prioritise getting your registration completed so that you are properly insured ahead of any training/games.

As always, we encourage anyone using our walking track to sign up for our social membership. This money goes towards helping us raise much needed funds for further club developments such as walkway lights, etc.

Please don’t hesitate to contact a member of the committee or drop us a DM on Insta/Facebook if you have any questions in relation to signing up!

Irish life ‘‘very Step Counts’ walking challenge: We are delighted to be taking part in the Every Step Counts walking challenge again this year in association with Irish Life.

The challenge runs for five weeks, from January 11 to February 15 and the aim is to help your club reach 4,000km to be entered into a draw for O’Neill’s vouchers.

Once signed up to the My life app, you can check out the leaderboard and see the top clubs with the most km walked and also, the top walkers for each club!

We have a few very competitive members in our club so it will be interesting to see who makes the top three this year!

Supporters Bus: Dunlavin GAA Club have organised a supporter bus to Aughrim on Sunday, February 5, for our underage players from under-8 up.

The Wicklow footballers are playing Sligo in the Division 4 league at 2 pm.

The bus will be leaving Dunlavin GAA grounds at 12.30. Players will need to bring a packed lunch, etc.

The bus will cost each child €5, admission to the game for under-16s is free.

We will be looking for parents/ coaches who are vetted to accompany the players on this trip.

If you would like to put you or your child’s name on the list, please text Alan Deering on 085 1052389

Places are limited.

Ladies Wicklow Minor team: Congratulations to Caoimhe Flood, Holly Wright and Sinead Flood from St Nicks LGFA who were named on the Wicklow Minor panel for 2023.

The very best of luck for the coming season!

Seeking Human Kind: A past player of Dunlavin GAA, Andy Howard is undertaking a project to raise funds and awareness for the prevention of suicide. ‘Seeking Human Kind’ is the name of his journey, which will involve him trekking from the UK to Australia, relying solely on human kindness.

He intends to travel without money, depending on interacting with people alone to support his fundraising mission.

His aim is to raise £100,000 which will be divided between charities across Ireland, UK and Australia. Donating to Samaritans Ireland, Samaritans UK and Beyond Blue in Australia.

He aims to raise funds for charity by documenting his journey through social media channels.

Follow his journey on his social media platforms below:

www.linktr.ee/andyhoward

Youtube: The Great Life Project

www.youtube.com/channel/UC4drZZ4TPwiuk8FrVvlRRcQ

Instagram: @andyhoward213

https://www.instagram.com/andyhoward213

TicTok: @thegreatlifeproject

https://www.tiktok.com/@thegreatlifeproject?_t=8WKjmgKmxPC&_r=1

And please support his trek through his go fund me.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/SeekingHumanKind-Suicide-Prevention

Club gear swap: If anyone is having a clear out, we will take any unwanted football boots, jerseys, socks and shorts.

They will be passed on to new and upcoming players within the club. A move towards being more sustainable within the club and community. Contact Siobhan on 086 4415547 for all donations.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.