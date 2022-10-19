Grassroots

Darcy and Ruby Odlum with Zara Kavanagh at the Minor 'C' football semi-final between Pearse Gaels and Michael Hogans.

BLESSINGTON

The football season is not over yet as there are still a few matches to be decided and the Minor girls championship is kicking off next weekend with an away match to Bray on Sunday. We also have the under-15 Division 1 championship final next Saturday in Baltinglass. Further details on these will follow during the week.

Also, this week, what an amazing achievement for our Irish ladies and our very own Blesso girl Louise Quinn. They’ve made history and proved for all that dreams do come true.

This is our club lotto week and the jackpot stands at €4,200. You can play in Next Door shop Hennessey’s or online at www.blessingtongaa.ie. Thanks to everyone who contributes to the lotto as these funds go directly back into the club for maintenance and general upkeep.

Club Shop: I have to mention the C word (Christmas) to guarantee delivery, any orders from the club shop, all orders must be in by October 20 to https://dssports.ie/product-category/clubshop/gaa/blessington-gaa or https://dssports.ie/product-category/clubshop/lgfa/blessington-lgfa/.

Halloween camp: Places are filling up fast for our Halloween camp which takes place on November 3, 4 and 5 from 10am-2pm. The camp is dual run and is open to ages four years to 13 years. Booking is now open on www.blessingtongaa.ie.

Halloween Disco: Blessington GAA Disco returns with a Fancy Dress Disco, Saturday, October 29. Don’t miss an action packed day of dancing and fun at St Kevins Hall, Main St (beside Aldi). Afternoon disco for ages 4 to 7 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. €5 pp (pay at the door only). Parents accompanying.

Evening disco for ages 8 to 11 from 5pm to 8pm. €10 pp (pay at the door only).

Night disco for ages 12 to 15 from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. €10 ticket only event.

Tickets can be purchased from Blessington GAA Clubhouse this Friday (6.30pm to 7.30pm) and from SuperValu/Brew 21 thereafter. Cash and card accepted. Limited availability so don’t miss out.

Scór: Well done to all our participants in the Scór Sinsir Leinster semi-finals in Portlaoise last weekend.

Carnew Emmets GAA Club’s Brendan Grant did his club and county proud with another stirring rendition of Érin Grá mo Chroí.

Blessington GAA were ably represented by Pat Brennan, Pat Molloy, Declan Reape and Tommy McDonnell in Tráth na gCeist.

Major congratulations to Blessington’s Shelia Naughton who qualified for next week’s Leinster final in the Aithriseoireacht category!

Comhghairdeas mór a Shíle!

Junior C: Our Junior C lads played in their championship final to against Donard-The Glen Unfortunately they were beaten by a late goal.

Our White team travelled to a nippy Ballinakill on Monday evening to play their plate final against a strong Éire Óg team and unfortunately it wasn’t to be our night tonight.

The lads could have easily dropped their heads and thrown in the towel but they showed some great character and determination and kept working until the final whistle. It shows us the great bunch of lads they are.

Thanks to Jack Valentine and Sean Curran from the older group for helping out and to the lads from the Blue team for stepping in tonight; we know it isn’t easy to have to travel again to Ballinakill after last Saturday’s matches but it shows what great teammates they are. A big thanks to all that travelled out tonight and thank you to Karen for the goodie bags

U11 Boys: Our under-11s played St Kevin’s away last week in the Allen Cup semi-final. We had 21 players togged out which is brilliant for this time of year. Winning 49-19 wasn’t a true reflection on a very good St Kevin’s side who asked us lots of questions, but the lads dug deep and fought hard right to the final whistle.

Every player emptied the tank and played their part on a great victory but special mention to Liamo Ricker who definitely brought the shooting boots.

The under-11s wrapped up their season on Sunday with a 37-15 win in the Allen Cup final against Baltinglass. Baltinglass came at us from the start not allowing us to settle on the ball with the score line of 19-10 at half-time.

In the seconnd half we got on top in midfield and good early ball into our forwards paid dividends as we started to play our normal game.

Baltinglass had plenty of the ball but a solid defensive display from rock solid Austin Denis Shane Max Kyle Evan and Alex. In midfield Dylan Luke and Mason put in a huge shift with great turnovers and pinpoint ball into the forwards.

Upfront the two Liamos, Hugo and Aaron kept the scoreboard busy with Sean Carter and Noah working hard not to let Baltinglass gain momentum from the back. In goals Brogin and Issac where quick off their line to sniff out any ball over the top and super distribution from kick outs. Conor and Stephen unfortunately missed out today due to sickness and we wish them well. Big thanks to all the parents for continued support.

U9 Boys: The under-9s had their last away game of the year against Maynooth. After a very sluggish opening quarter against the strong wind the team upped their performance and more than held their own for the remainder of the game. Everyone gave it their all and can be very proud of the never say die attitude on display.

U7 Boys: Well done to the under-7 boys who more than held their own away to Naas in the U-7 Kildare League.

U10 Girls: Our under-10 Girls finished off their season this week with a little party/disco. Best of luck to 25 of our girls heading off to under-12s. Also, a MASSIVE thanks to our wonderful sponsors for our new gear. These people go over and beyond for us every time your help is always so very much appreciated. Now to enjoy our break.

Hurling News: Congratulations to under-13 Western Gaels hurlers on winning their championship yesterday. The team was well represented by Blessington.

Healthy Club: On Friday evening in Ballinakill the Wicklow GAA Health and well-being committee launched their Health & Well Being Boards. This initiative aims to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing supports through the promotion of the 24/7 support and crisis help lines and the Five Ways to Wellbeing evidence-based actions.

These AO sized boards will be located in a number of GAA Healthy clubs in Wicklow and will be supported by a communications toolkit and a support that will be available through the Wicklow GAA and the Blesso GAA Healthy Club team are delighted to be part of this fantastic initiative.

It’s something we are very passionate about in our club and plan to work together with Mental Health Ireland/Wicklow Sports partnership and the HSE to help promote the positive mental health and wellbeing of all in our club and the wider community. There are supports out there for all and the more we can highlight them the better.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets and check out our new website www.blessingtongaa.ie.

COOLKENNO

PEIL NA MBAN: Hard luck to our ladies team who met a very strong St Joseph’s outfit from Westmeath in the Leinster Junior Club Football Championship. It was definitely a steep learning curve for our ladies, but it doesn’t tarnish what has been a hugely successful year for ladies football in the area. Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach!

LATÓ: There was no winner of our lotto jackpot of €7,200 last week. The winning numbers were 13, 14, 17 and 27. Bhuaigh Mick Masterson, Charlotte Hill, Danny Butler and Celine Nolan €25 an duine.

COMHBHRÓN: All at the club would like to extend their condolences to the Bowes and Grace families on the untimely passing of Kathleen Grace. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

We would also like to extend our sympathies to the O’Neill family on the death of Breda Stacey (née O’Neill) formerly of Killinure. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

NEWTOWN

Great game for Pearse Gaels on Saturday as they ran out winners and are through to the championship final. Pearse Gaels were struggling for numbers so were helped out by our 15s, Michael Synnott, Bailey Collingsworth, Aidan Heffernan and Scott Elliot who helped them to victory. Well done and best of luck.

On Friday evening in Ballinakill the Wicklow GAA Health and well-being committee launched their Health & Well Being Boards.

This initiative aims to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing supports through the promotion of the 24/7 support and crisis helplines and the Five Ways to Wellbeing evidence-based actions.

Margaret Synnott and Nicola Fitzsimons were in attendance to collect Newtown GAA’s customised board which will be placed in a prominent position on the club house, providing 24-hour support numbers which are also accessible by QR code.

The board also provides our Club Eircode which could prove invaluable to emergency services.

Newtown GAA Healthy Club team are delighted to be part of this fantastic initiative in conjunction with Mental Health Ireland/Wicklow Sports partnership and the HSE to help promote the positive mental health and wellbeing of all in our club and the wider community. There are supports out there for all and the more we can highlight them the better.

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto numbers are between 1 and 30. The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 4, 7, 8 and 22. There were eight match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €3,300. The Newtown GAA Lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, October 17.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

AGB

Minor County Final here we come! Well done to our Minors who had a great win on Saturday against St. Nicks in the Minor semi-final. It wasn’t easy against a strong and gallant Nicks team but that lads dug deep and got there in the end.

Thanks to all the travelling supporters and club personnel who done umpires on the day.

A great night for our Senior ladies on Saturday - The ladies had a great win against Baltinglass in the ‘B’ championship final in a windy Avondale. They started well against a strong wind and built up a lead of 3-5 to 1-5 going into the break.

Playing with the wind in the second half the girls kicked on against a Baltinglass team that never gave up. But it was AGB’s night, finishing on a scoreline of AGB 6-11, Baltinglass 2-8.

AGB scorers: Annie Conroy 0-5, Naomi Devereux 0-1, Ciara Lancaster 0-2, Deirbhle Gavaghan 0-1, Lizzie Bourke 1-1, Muireann O’Connor 1-0, Aoife Kavanagh 2-1, Roisin O’Reilly 1-0, Lucie Kindlon 1-0.

Saturday saw the curtain come down on the academy season. The stars of tomorrow were presented with their certs and goodie bags. Great fun was had over the season along with learning the skills of game and making new friends. Thank to Noel, Kevin, Michelle and all our young coaches who helped out over the season, without them it wouldn’t be possible to run the academy. See you all next season and hopefully lots of new faces

U13 D Shield winners: Well done to our under-12s who had a great win last week in the under-13 Shield final against St. Pats. After a great game they finished on a scoreline of 3-10 to 3-8.

Well deserved by this young team who have gone from strength to strength over the season.

U13 County Champions: There will be a new name on the Pat Doyle Memorial Cup after our under-13s secured a memorable victory over Blessignton in the county final last week in glorious sunshine in Ballinakill.

The lads went a goal down in the first few minutes but battled back and dominated the first halt to go in 2-7 to 1-3 up at half-time with Leighton Dempsey, Odhran Cullen, Jonathan Nuzum and Padraig Healy all playing well and winning their individual battles.

Blessington fought hard in the second half but two quick-fire goals from Finn O’Leary put the game to bed and AGB won out on a score line of 5-9 to 3-8.

Captain Mark Gleeson lifted the cup and Leighton Dempsey was awarded man of the match. Lots more to come from this super team!

AGB ladies are hosting a fundraising fashion show in The Arklow Bay Hotel. It promises to a great night of fashion for all.

Tickets can be purchased from participating shops, AGB easypayments link below and also from Loretta O’Sullivan 087-6152260, Ciara Tobin 087-7787622 and Valerie O’Reilly Whelan 086-8236928. https://pay.easypaymentsplus.com. All support greatly appreciated.