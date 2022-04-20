Grassroots

AUGHRIM

Our Junior ‘A’ footballers were very unlucky to come away with nothing to show for a good battling performance against Éire Óg last Sunday.

Fielding without a lot of regulars, a very young team played well but lost out to a late goal for Éire Óg on a score line of Aughrim 2-12, Éire Óg 2-15. Young players Dylan Byrne, Patrick Laccardi, Hugh Gunning, Darragh O’Shea, Adam Keegan and Sean Campbell to name a few were certainly not found wanting and it all augurs well for the future of the club.

Congrats to Luke O’ Tooles under-15 who qualified for 2022 hurling Féile last Saturday.

Finishing second in their group, they defeated Glenealy in a play-off. Well done to all involved.

Our Junior ‘C’ team are out against Avoca in Avoca next Thursday at 7pm in their first match of this year’s league. Please come along and support.

Congratulations to the Lamberts who were crowned Leinster Scór na nÓg champions in Ceol Uirlise recently. We wish them well for the rest of the competition.

Finally, Wicklow minors play Carlow in Aughrim next Wednesday, April 20, in the next round of the Leinster championship.

Under the joint management team of Aughrim’s Eugene O’Brien and Tinahely’s Padraig Murphy, we wish them well.

Aughrim have six on the panel and after winning well against Wexford in their first match, hopefully Wicklow can follow on with another win. Please note that tickets for this match can only be purchased online.

ANNACURRA

Lotto results from Monday, April 11 - Numbers were: 2, 6, 19 and 22. No jackpot winner.

Match threes (€100 each): Emily O’Reilly, Toberpatrick, and Sam Nolan, Coolafancy. Next week’s jackpot will be €5,850.

Well done to our under-13 team who had a great win over Baltinglass last week.

Commiserations to our Intermediate team who were on the losing side on Friday against Valleymount.

This week our under-11 team is away to Kiltegan this evening (Wednesday). At the same time our under-15s play St. Kevin’s in Annacurra.

Tomorrow (Thursday), our Junior team open the league campaign away to Tinahely at 7pm.

Next Monday night our Minor team play Michael Hogan’s in Avoca.

Congratulations to the camogie club and the members of our under-15 squad who were victorious in various Féile competitions over the weekend.

BLESSINGTON

A very happy Easter to you all. So, the Easter camp was a huge success with over 200 children attending.

Our first camp in 2022 wouldn’t have been a success without the input of many people.

Teamwork makes the dream work.

Thanks to our GPO Paul for coordinating his first camp with all the kids loving his enthusiasm and engagement.

Thanks to all who looked after registration and admin for the camp, much appreciated.

Thank you to all our wonderful sections in the club for providing so many coaches, our younger coaches especially for giving up your time to volunteer with the kids, you certainly are amazing role models.

Many thanks to the Healthy club for providing lunches for all the coaches on all 3 days.

Thanks to Breda and Brophy Brothers for their contribution towards the ice cream van. Kids and adults alike loved it (some a bit too much) and Bella Crema and Darren for the vouchers. The kids will be queuing outside the shop during the week.

Fair play to Ivan in Douglas Jewellers for sponsoring the kids awards.

Credit to John and Will for having the grounds and facilities clean and in tip top shape for the camp. Phylis Hamilton, thank you as always. Looking forward to the pics.

Thank you to our sponsors Sports Direct.

Finally, thank you to the parents and children involved both current members and potentially new members of our great club. The camp wouldn’t have been a success without you. We look forward to more great times ahead, so watch this space for updates of our Summer Camp.

Senior Men - The lads travelled to Newtown on Friday evening for their away match, and it was well worth the trip. With an excellent win with a score line of Blessington 6-8, Newtown 0-5.

Team: M. O’Toole (K), B. Bohan, W. Callaghan, J. Dooley, D. Siney, K. Hanlon (1-0), J. McGarr (0-1), P. McLoughlin, T. Fisher, D. Silk Fetherston (2-0), C. Geraghty, S. Byrne, A. McLoughlin (2-4), M. O’Connor (1-3), J. Nolan, Lukas S., J. Gilligan.

Our Juniors picked up their second win on the road with this win last Sunday morning in Knockannana, winning 5-10 to 2-6.

Although behind 1-2 to four points after 15 minutes, we dominated the remainder of the half.

First, Lucas Sarkauskas finished to the net on a flowing team move started in defence by full-back Eoin Howlin, while Jordan Nolan and Adam Boland added goals just before half-time. We got off to the best of starts in the second half as a high ball from Michael Nugent deceived the Knockannana keeper almost on the restart.

Team: Kian Geraghty; Daniel Keogh, Eoin Howlin, Stephen Byrne; James Dooley, Liam Phibbs, Cillian Bailey; Peter Manning, Adam Boland (1-1); Finan Leahy (0-2), Kyle Geraghty (0-4, 3f), Lucas Sarkauskas (1-0); Ruairi Finan, Michael Nugent (2-2), Jordan Nolan (1-1). Subs: Robbie Richardson, Austin Brennan, David Phibbs.

Under-13 Boys - Faced St Pats in their second Division 1 league game. The first half was very even, and they took a three-point lead into the break. The lads kicked on the second to come away with a big win in the end.

Special mention to Brandon Ryan who produced a man of the match performance at wing forward and Callum Tyrell who was excellent at wing back also.

Final score: Blessington 6-12, St Pats 2-4.

Our under-13 Division D - The squad travelled to Bray for their second league game. The lads struggled to get going in the first half against a lively and committed Bray.

Our lads went in 2-4 to 6 down at half-time!

Few home truths at half-time and the lads finally woke up and put in a storming second half to come away with a very good win.

Full time: Blessington 9-9, Bray 3-4!

Strong performances from Callum Brennan who linked the play lovely, Zach Geoghegan who was a constant threat to Bray’s defence, Barry Smith and Evan Quinlan worked their socks off all game, but MOTM goes to Will O’Connor who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half and drove us forward.

Under-13 White - A balmy evening on the high pitch saw the under--13 White team take on Avondale. Led by a determined captain, Cillian Taylor, there was plenty of contested play on the field with a tremendous effort put in by all.

The first half saw tight marking on both sides with few chances but some lucky goals from the opposition put them ahead. We asked the lads at half-time to keep the pressure on and trust their skills.

They upped the tempo and won the second half with some great scores following lovely interplay. Score board didn’t reflect the performance of our lads. 7-4 Avondale, Blessington O-5. Player of the match was Bill Doyle, relentless, dogged with total commitment. Well done, lads!

Under-11s - Our under-11s had a brilliant win against a very good and strong St Laurence’s today in the Kildare league winning 41-32.

Some excellent performances throughout the team and great discipline in the second half against a very strong wind. Big thanks to ref Brian Richardson.

Thanks to all the parents for great support as always. Special mention to our birthday boy, Liamo Ricker.

Under-16s White Team - Fantastic start to the league for under-16 Whites with a comprehensive win over AGB.

Right from the start the girls were first to every ball and the passion and teamwork was fantastic.

Such a tough call on POTM so a joint one for Aoife Kinsella and Shaena Curran.

The girls were delighted to get their new jerseys for the match, kindly sponsored by Sports Direct.

Academy - Another super turnout for the academy on Saturday. Thanks to all of the helpers including Steven Bohan, Curt Geraghty and Meabh Corr.

Gaelic For Mothers and Others continues every Wednesday at 7.30pm – 8.30pm. Newcomers are always welcome.

Condolences - The club as a whole want to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family of Kay Murphy née Shannon who sadly passed away yesterday. To PP, her husband, her sons Barry and Conor and her daughter Roisin. Also, her brothers Tom, Martin, Ciaran and George, sisters Mary and Trish. All of her nieces and nephews, also to her beloved grandchildren.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Club Lotto - This week’s lotto jackpot is €6,400. You can play in Next Door Shop Hennessey’s or online on our new club website www.blessibgtongaa.ie. Good luck everyone and thank you for supporting the club.

Ukrainian appeal - The executive committee issued an appeal during the week for personal hygiene items for families that were staying in the hub set up at City West campus.

The response was over whelming and the generosity shown by the community was outstanding.

Thanks to everyone who donated items and a mention to David (Butty) Brennan and Uniphar, we can’t thank you enough for everything that you donated. These items will now be delivered to City West over the next few days. Thanks again.

Summer Camp - Also save the dates of July 25 to 28 where we will hold a dual GAA camp for boys and girls, everyone is welcome. Details on booking will be on our website www.blessingtongaa.ie.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets and check out our new website www.blessingtongaa.ie.

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 3767534, Eilís Mhic Shiacais Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie or Olivia Kinsella 086 030 8395 for all LGFA related.

NEWTOWN

Mini magpies continues under the guidance of our club GPO Jackie Kinch at 11am every Saturday morning for boys and girls aged 4-6.

Under-8 and under-10 girls training Saturdays at 11am. Always looking for more players, especially at under-8.

Under-7 and under-9 boys train Mondays at 6.30pm with blitz matches every second Friday night.

Under-11 boys start training this week on Monday at 6.45pm. The under-11 boys play Ballinacor in Newtown on Wednesday, April 20, at 7pm.

Undee-12 girls train Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm. Under-13 boys start training this week on Monday at 7pm. Under-15 training Tuesday at 6.30pm. Under-16 girls training every Monday and Wednesday night from 7 to 8pm.

Under-17 boys are in full training in preparation for the start of their season. The ladies and the Minor girls continue to train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.

The Junior and Senior men are training on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.

Please note club membership is now due to be paid for all players, if your membership is not paid you are not insured to play. Membership can be paid through the Foireann website.

Newtown GAA lotto numbers are between 1 and 30. The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 12, 17, 18 and 27. Six match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €4,500. The Newtown GAA lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Tuesday, April 19.

Tickets are available to buy in most local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto - Our lotto jackpot for Monday, April 18, now stands at €16,400! You can get your tickets online https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-dunlavin-gaa-club-wicklow/ or tickets can be bought from any of our local retailers.

Fixtures - Our Seniors travelled to Bray to play Bray Emmets in the Division 1A football league last Thursday evening, unfortunately the lads were unlucky, and Bray came out the winners.

Don’t forget our Juniors have their first game of the Division 4 football league coming up this Thursday, April 21, at home to Kilbride at 7pm.

Our Seniors have a home game in the Division 1A football league next Tuesday 26th against Hollywood at 7pm, hopefully this will be the match where our luck turns!

All support is much appreciated for both home games!

Juveniles - Our juveniles got the chance to improve on their GAA skills with some extra training this week, a big thank you to Conor Byrne our GPO for spending a day each with the under-7s, under-9s and under-11s working on their skills. The kids had a ball and we’re sure the parents enjoyed a few hours peace.

Thanks to some of our own coaches and Senior players who came out to give Conor a hand.

A big thank you also goes to Centra Dunlavin for donating some Easter Eggs for our kids, I’m sure they were enjoyed just as much.

Our under-11s have their second game of the season away to Tinahely on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

Membership - A huge thank you to all those who have registered so far with the club this year.

For anyone wishing to register or those who have yet to pay you can do so by logging on to the Foireann website and choosing the correct option which applies to you, link below. https://returntoplay.gaa.ie.

Dinner Dance - We are hosting a dinner dance alongside the St Nicholas ladies this year on Saturday, May 21, in Poulaphouca House. Tickets are limited so anyone who wants a ticket should get in touch with Siobhan on 086 4415547 or Catherine on 087 7435372.

All in the club would like to wish Seamus Sinnott a speedy recovery.

We would also like to wish Eoin Murtagh well on his travels down under, we look forward to his return to the pitch.

All in the club were delighted to learn of some good news recently. Huge congratulations to Alan Deering and Niamh Dunne on their recent engagement!

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.