Grainne says making the Irish team is ‘amazing’

Wicklow Hocley Club’s Grainne Molloy has been selected for the Ireland under-16 team to play in Holland this weekend.

Wicklow has seen a number of hockey stars graduate from the county in recent times.

Yasmin Pratt scored two goals for Ireland at the Junior Hockey World Cup, while Lena Tice is a national centurion, World Cup silver medallist, and most recently wore the green at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

And now, a new star has emerged, with 15-year-old goalkeeper Grainne Molloy having been picked for the under-16s for this weekend’s 5 Nations tournament in the Netherlands.

“It was amazing (to get the call-up),” Molloy told the Wicklow People.

“I didn’t actually expect anything like this to happen. From such a small club and I am just extremely thankful for the training during the trials. I never actually thought I would be picked for the team or the 5 Nations matches.

“We got an email one evening and my Mum ran over to me with it and showed me it and we were both just so happy about it.”

Molloy first picked up a stick at six years of age to joined Wicklow Hockey Club, owing to inspiration from her brother, Conall, and sister, Caoimhe, both of whom played hockey. Conall still plays and is gearing up for his Leaving Cert this year, while Caoimhe is training for a charity boxing match.

“I just wanted to do it because I thought they were the best in the world,” said Grainne. “I just wanted to be like that. It was really fun for me and my friends. Most of my friends play it so it was a great chance to hang out with them.”

She is still a student, however, in Gaelcholaiste Na Mara in Arklow. With those commitments come natural clashes, although she has been able to juggle quite well up to now.

“It is a bit of a juggle, but it is great. I really enjoy school and I really enjoy hockey so I try to find the time to do both, get as much as I can get done before going training.

“Sometimes (there is a conflict) when there is a double training session or something, but I usually manage to get it all done.”

This is going to be the first international test for Molloy and this young Irish team. They will fly out on Wednesday and train on Wednesday and Thursday. Their first match comes against Belgium on Friday, before facing off with England on Saturday, and Netherlands on Sunday.

Playing for her country will be a new experience for her, with the associated training regimen being the most intense she has ever faced, but she is up for the task.

And with the likes of Lena Tice and Yasmin Pratt carving a path for her, she is excited to take the step up to the next level.

“Lena Tice is such an inspiration, to me and all of my friends. To see her play at the Tokyo Olympics and to see the women’s team get silver (at the World Cup) were big highlights,” said Grainne.