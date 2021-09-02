Going full circle

Clodagh Fox of Wicklow in action against Shannan McQuade of Fermanagh during the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship final match between Fermanagh and Wicklow at Parnell Park in Dublin.

Wicklow's Clodagh Fox (right) at the Gaelic4girls half-time mini games during the Wicklow v New York TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship final replay in 2011.

It’s gone full circle for Clodagh Fox. Ten short years ago she was strutting her stuff on the hallowed turf of Croke Park at half-time as the Wicklow footballers were on their way to that wonderful victory over New York in the All-Ireland Junior final replay.

Ten years ago, she was cheering on her heroes and asking them to sign her jersey and autographs and pose for photos. This Sunday she’ll take to the pitch at Croker as one part of Wicklow’s lethal inside line hoping to follow in the footsteps of Caitriona McKeon and the rest of the 2011 squad in winning an All-Ireland by defeating Antrim.

Clodagh wasn’t going to bring up the fact that she was that confident youngster 10 years ago but when asked about her memories of that special time, she couldn’t hold it back. despite the threat of serious slagging from her inter-county colleagues.

However, beyond the gentle joking there’s something deeper at play here. Last week, at the behest of Stephen McNulty, Clodagh was one of several St Pat’s players who visited the club’s nursery and under-8 and 10 squads ahead of the all-Ireland final. So, it has gone full circle for the lively attacker.

“I said that I wasn’t going to bring this up, I’m 22, 23 tomorrow (Monday), but I wasn’t going to bring this up because I’ll get absolutely dogged. I played half-time during the 2011 final. It was the day that they won because they obviously had the two games. I was buzzing. I thought I was on top of the world. I was the one getting all the jerseys signed.

“I definitely would have looked up to that team. I wouldn’t have thought that I’d be here today. Stephen (McNulty), he set up for us to go up to the nursery and the under-8s and 10s (in Pat’s) yesterday and we were the ones signing their jerseys. It was lovely. And John (Smith) was saying, ‘they started where you started’ and we actually did. It’s came full circle,’ she said.

Ladies football was a late option for the talented Fox. Ahead of it were Irish dancing and soccer but it would win out in the end, thankfully.

“I started football late. I was more into Irish dancing and soccer, started when I was 12. Started playing county when I was 14. It was actually Stephen McNulty; he was very good to me. He told me to go upand see how I got on. He’s the best, and so good for the club as well. From then on, I’ve been playing.

“I hopped around the place with the soccer, Wicklow Rovers, Newtown, played a bit with Joeys but it was nothing serious. I did every sport under the sun. My mam just wanted to see what one I’d excel in.

“I had to juggle the two of them (dancing or football) for a bit. I actually hated it. By the time I was 16 I was like, ‘Mam, I’m sticking with the Gaelic’. It came down to whether I would go to a feis or football and I wanted to go to the football,’ she added.

The narative this year ahead of the final is the mistakes made by the panel last year in the lead up to the final against Fermanagh. Clodagh freely admits to getting caught up in the drama of it all an that this year it’s all about Wicklow.

“Absolutely not. I haven’t really thought about Antrim at all. It’s head down and focus on ourselves. Last year we went in with a bit of complacency. We had this favourites tag.

“We didn’t have our head in the game, well I didn’t. I was like ‘oh my God, we’re in an All-Ireland’. We got attached to everything bar the football.

“It is full focus on the football now. There’s nothing else. We learned from our mistakes and we’re still learning,” she added.

Clodagh graduated from college in November and is already putting her athletic therapist skills to good use by getting involved with the Glenealy hurlers and the Wicklow RFC women as they prepare for their AIL adventure.

‘Finished college in November, qualified as an athletic therapist. Doing freelance at the moment. I’m with a few of the teams. I’m with the Glenealy hurlers, I’m with the Wicklow RFC women’s team. It’s class. They’re so well taken care of. It’s amazing. And they’re playing AIL as well, which is the top level. I work 9 to 5 as well in insurance. I’m kept busy,” she said.

One of the things you can’t help but notice this year is how tight the group seems within the Wicklow camp. Clodagh says they are all close friends and that Mark Murnaghan has guided that to some extent.

“There’s such a great atmosphere. I love playing football but coming down to this group, I really love it.

“We’re all such good friends. We’re so close. Outside of football we’d be meeting up to do our recovery, we’d go for breakfast. I’d be meeting Helena in Baltinglass, Meadhbh in Greystones.

“Mark has brought that full focus. Even with the media today, leading up to last year people were pulled left, right and centre for different interviews.

“But this year we really have one aim and that is to win in Croke Park. We have gelled. We all know each other. Playing with Marie, I feel so much closer to Marie.

‘In myself I feel really good on the pitch. Marie always feels good on the pitch. We’re just gelling with each other.

“Even there at the end of training, it felt good, it feels like we’re ready,” she said.