Glory for Glen/Pats in Minor ‘A’ hurling decider against Michael Dwyers

Glen/Pats 2-19

Michael Dwyers 2-13

The modest crowd in attendance at Pearse’s Park for the Pettitts SuperValu Minor ‘A’ hurling final between Glen/Pats and Michael Dwyers were treated to a barnstorming contest with Glen/Pats coming out eventual winners and avenging the hurt of last year’s final defeat to win the sweetest one with most players graduating to the Senior grade next year.

The fact that many players will become competent adult hurlers next year will be no shock to anyone in attendance.

Rarely will you see such an end-to-end high scoring contest.

On one hand you have Glen/Pats who possess a red-hot half-back line with big names scattered throughout while Michael Dwyer’s carry a huge intensity and work rate with big day performers in their ranks including Rian Waters, James Boland and Andy Corrigan among others who were the key names for the West Wicklow side this year.

Yes, from the outset you may have expected this touted Glen/Pats side to mop up and sweep to victory and in ways they did, pulling away down the home straight.

That being said, this Dwyer side, like many Dwyer’s underage sides have been before them, are near impossible to beat and terrible to play against in the best way possible.

Michael Dwyer’s got the perfect start. A long dangerous ball was won inside by Conor Carmody who stuck up the right paw and fired to the net. Brilliant start and a textbook full-forward’s goal.

Glen/Pats knew they were in for a game right from the jump. Michael Óg O’Neill responded with two points, but Jack O’Toole kept the scoreboard ticking over for Dwyers.

The game, now taking no pattern and going this way and that, then saw Billy Joe Connors enter the scorecard with his first. A manful effort, Connors pushed aside two Dwyer’s men before driving over a low shot. A warning cry for the West Wicklow side.

Johnno Moorhouse fired over his first levelling score of the contest. This game was only getting warmed up, however, as both sides would trade scores from Michael Óg O’Neill and James Boland frees, Boland’s being a monster strike from the half-way line and on the side-line before Glen/Pats would strike with a Billy Joe Connors goal at a crucial period.

The man repeated what Conor Carmody had done at the other end for a big score for the eventual winners.

Dwyers, now rocked, went straight for the throats of Glen/Pats from here, getting two James Boland points, the second a huge effort off his left-hand side from the 65 on the run.

Dwyers also received a major boost through a Callum McRae goal. McRae, who read the break, swung first time on a lose uncleared ball from close range in the Glen/Pats full-back line. This was a goal the game needed.

Glen/Pats could have pulled away early from this position, but McRea’s goal gave his side a fighting chance.

Despite this, Glen/Pats are champions for a reason and ended a scoring drought in style with a huge effort from the impressive Lorcan Byrne. A monster score but both sides would trade two frees each to go in level at the break as the crowd and players alike needed a moment to collect their breaths.

If the first half was a rip-roaring encounter the second was professional. Glen/Pats, without fuss, eased past Michael Dwyer’s in a cold manner.

At no point did it seem like it was happening until it happened. Dwyer’s just couldn’t put paid to Glen/Pats in the second half.

An even third quarter passed by with Glen/Pats marginally leading the match with scores from Michael Óg O’Neill (4) and Lorcan Byrne with one while Andy Corrigan’s snapshot effort was their only point from play, with James Boland landing two frees.

What was a ferocious contest just faded slightly from here, largely down to the exploits of man of the match Alex Kavanagh who fired over two points in a row either side of two Óg O’Neill frees and one Sam Smith point.

Jack O’Toole would, on cue, register a point for Dwyer’s in this period but Johnno Moorhouse delivered the decisive blow minutes later.

Billy Joe Connors did unbelievably well atop the Dwyers ‘D’ and he unleased Moorehouse who fired home the game-winning score. This put five between the sides and the same man put the game to bed with a free in the final stages as Dwyers just couldn’t get a goal, finding Corrigan and Daniel Byrne points instead with Byrne’s being the final of the game giving Max Molloy the signal to sound his final whistle, crowning Glen/Pats champions of Wicklow Minor hurling for 2022.

A huge achievement and a credit to a very talented side. Alex Kavanagh was the deserved man of the match, featuring heavily in defence and attack for the champions.

The heartache of last year has been put to bed.

Glen/Pats: Alex O’Dowd; Emmett Ronan, Denis O’Brien, Ciaran Matthews; Jake Nally, Michael Óg O’Neill (0-10, 9f), Lorcan Byrne (0-1); Andrew Lynch, Jack Kennedy; Dermot Toomey, Alex Kavanagh (0-2), Sam Smith (0-1); Johnno Moorhouse (1-1), Billy Joe Connors (1-2), Lorcan Toomey. Subs Cillian Gough for D Toomey (61).

Michael Dwyers: Malachy Byrne; Matthew Doyle, Ross Sheridan, Matthew Jackson; David Tallon, Rian Waters, Jimmy Mallin; James Boland (0-7, 4f), Jack O’Toole (0-3, 2f); Daniel, Byrne (0-1), Andy Corrigan (0-2), Callum McRae (1-0); Alan Ryan, Conor Carmody (1-0), Sean Kelly. Subs: Josh T Byrne for C McCrea (H/T), Conor Boland for S Kelly (H/T), Noah Hayes for A Ryan (43).

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)