Glorious Garden shines on and off the track for Leinster championships

Una Britton on her way to a silver medal last weekend.

Claire O‘Callaghan, Donna Quinn and Lynne Duffy of the women’s Sli Cualann team in Rathdrum last weekend.

The men’s Sli Cualann team who finished third at the Leinster event last weekend, front: Clive Quinn, Patrick Kinsella, Anthony Breen. Back: Paul Kelly, Robin Mooney, Tony Monaghan, Tim Gummell, Derek Crammond, Donal Flannery and Alan Duffy.

Avondale House and Forest Park hosted the Leinster Senior and Juvenile Uneven Ages Cross-Country Championships last Sunday.

The rolling hills and tough finishing stretch has earned the venue as one of Irelands most challenging cross-country circuits.

In contrast to the wet and windy conditions in Ballyhale, Kilkenny, for the previous Leinster athletics championship day, it was a mild and sunny day at Avondale Forest.

This made it all the more enjoyable for the large number of athletes and spectators (2,000) that arrived on the day.

The first races of the day were the girls U-10 and boys U-10. Despite both races being non-championship open races, there was still plenty of competition over the 900-metre course.

The under-11 girls was the first championship race of the day. Despite provincial athletic races being an open entry competition, the All-Ireland championship is based on qualification.

Only the top 12 athletes across the line and top three club and county teams can enter the All-Ireland event which this year will take place in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on December 5.

Jessica O’Connor from Roundwood and District AC guaranteed her place by finishing in fifth position. Seren Stamper Walshe of Greystones AC also did by finishing a strong 10th in the U13 girls.

In the U-13 boys, Ethan Bramhill of Greystones AC finished in 3rd followed by Liam Cawley from Inbhear Dee in 12th position, both qualifying for Gowran on the fifth.

The Boys U-15 age group has been very strong in the county this year. The talent and hard work were reflected on the day with Noah Harris of Ashford AC running the race of his life to finish first and take the gold medal.

He was closely followed by James Foot of Bray Runners AC in sixth position and Malachy Kenny of Kilcoole AC in12th.

All three boys earned a spot on the Leinster team at the All-Irelands. Just behind them, Aaron Fitzsimons (15th), Owen Savage (27th) and Bobby More (34th) had fantastic races and when the points were tallied up the boys took gold for the team county competition.

The U17 girls responded to the boys’ performances by adding an additional county gold for Wicklow. Anna Watson of Bray Runners AC flew the flag home as she finished in silver position. Not far behind, Ava Martin of Inbhear Dee finished 8th. Closely followed by Isobel Lynch of Kilcoole Ac in 12th postition.

The team also consisted of strong performances by Isobel O’Sullivan (16th), Aoibheann Keating (26th) and Niamh Murray (33rd).

Jonas Stafford stormed home to take a well-deserved win in the U-17 boys. Jonas was followed by Finn Harris in 10th position.

The Boys U17 group was packed very well with Colm O’Neill (22nd),Oscar Durston (23rd), Rian Anafi-Fitzgibbon (28th) and Conor Keogh (34th). Their strong running earned them silver medals in the county competition and progressed them through to the All-Irelands.

The Girls U-19s was led home by Laura Ivers of Parnell AC in 13th position, narrowly missing out one of the top-12 spots.

The Boys U-19 saw Greystones AC Athlete Alex Van Buttingha Wichers run a fantastic race to finish in fourth position in a very competitive field.

In the penultimate event of the day, Una Britton of Kilcoole AC continued her excellent form finishing in second position in the grueling 5000m Senior women’s race. She was followed home by Lynne Duffy in 21st, Antonia Vitori in 45th and Donna Quinn in 48th, Aisling Smith 50th and Claire O’Callaghan 51st. The ladies were just outside of the team medals.

The final event was the Seniors Men’s 10,000m. Tim Grummell (20th) was the first Wicklow athlete home followed by Derek Crammond (25th), Alan Duffy (28th) and Donal Flannery (29th). Other strong performances from Robin Mooney, Patrick Kinsella, Tony Monaghan, Drew Donoghue, Clive Quinn, Anthony Breen, Paul Kelly helped form a strong team and they earned the bronze medal for the county and team competition.

“Wicklow County Athletics Board would like to thank all their members for their hard work and diligence in planning this superb and well organised event,” said a club spokesperson.

“A big thank you goes to the following who made this day possible; our sponsors, all the stewards and officials who volunteered, Barry Coad and Norman Jackson of Coillte for providing and facilitating the venue, neighbouring farmer Denis Byrne for providing parking facilities, Anthony Breen on behalf of Wicklow County Council for providing the signage and cones, Rathdrum Order of Malta for providing first aid and of course all the talented athletes,” they added.

All roads lead to Belfast next Saturday the 13th where several Wicklow Athletes will compete for Ireland in the Five Nations Athletics Championship in Queen University.

Best of Luck to Catherine O’Connor, Brian Geragthy, Dominic Horan, Debbie Griffin, Billy Tyrell, Dessie Shorten and William Belton.