Glen/Pats too hot to handle for Tomacork in Minor hurling championship in Glenealy

Tomacork's Tom Brennan on the attack against Glen/Pats in the Minor hurling championship last Friday evening.

Glen/Pats 5-13

Tomacork 2-9

Tomacork began the week with a big win over Bray Emmets in the Minor hurling championship played at home in Carnew on Monday but four days later they came a cropper when they went to Glenealy to take on table toppers Glen/Pat’s.

The host team led by 3-8 to 1-2 at the halfway stage and while the visitors improved in the second half and shared the spoils at 2-4 to 1-7, the damage had been done in the first half and the Glen/Pats side ran out comfortable winners on a 5-13 to 2-9 final score line. The local side finished with 14 players, having lost Kyle Byrne to a red card in the final few minutes.

The powerful Billy Joe Connors got Glen/Pats on the scoreboard with the game’s opening point when he collected a clearance from Michael Óg O’Neill and turned to shoot over.

Jack Gregan levelled from a free, but Billy Joe found the net after 10 minutes and Glen/Pats began to enjoy a period of dominance.

Alex Kavanagh, at right corner-forward, was denied a goal by Callum Walshe but points by Johnno Moorehouse and Lorcan Byrne (free) followed by a Lorcan Toomey goal left Glen/Pats ahead by 2-4 to 0-1.

Jack Gregan pointed a free for Tomacork but the flow of the game was very much against them.

Alex Kavanagh pointed for the home side and then got through for a goal with just four minutes left and Glen/Pats finished the half with a flourish, adding points from Johnno Moorehouse, Lorcan Byrne and Alex Kavanagh.

The visitors got through for a goal from Zach Jordan just before the half-time break but a deficit of 3-8 to 1-2 didn’t look too promising going into the second half.

When Glen/Pats scored the opening three scores of the second half, a rout looked to be on the cards. Johnno Moorehouse pointed, Billy Joe Connors found the net again and Lorcan Byrne converted a free to leave the score at 4-10 to 1-2 six minutes into the half.

However, frees began to cost Glen/Pats and Jack Gregan was in unerring form. He scored three in a row to bring Tomacork to 1-5 at the three-quarter stage.

Their level of performance had improved considerably and their defence were coping much better with the level of threat posed by the home attack. Callum Walshe, Craig Grannell. Adam Jordan and Ciaran Lambert were more prominent, but their scoring threat was hugely dependent on the free taking ability of Jack Gregan.

The period of Tomacork resurgence was interrupted by a Michael Óg O’Neill free, another Billy Joe point from play and then a Johnno Moorehouse goal, when he got a touch to a high dropping ball ahead of the advancing Callum Walshe.

Tomacork came back again with a Jack Gregan pointed free, a point from play by substitute Brandon Rossiter and a 65 from Gregan which dropped in the square and finished in the net. Jack Gregan finished a good night of sharp shooting when he scored two more points from frees before the end.

Lorcan Byrne replied with a free and Michael Óg O’Neill brought the curtain down on proceedings with the point of the game, when he soared up to make a great catch, surged forward and landed a great point from about 60 metres.

The second half score line was even-Steven, which was a fair enough reflection of the play. The final score was 5-13 to 2-9.

Glen/Pats: Keith Lawless; Kyle Byrne, Denis O’Brien, Ciaran Matthews; Andrew Lynch, Michael Óg O’Neill (0-2), Alex O’Dowd; Lorcan Byrne (0-4, 3f), Jake Nally; Dermot Toomey, Sam Smyth, Lorcan Toomey (1-0); Johnno Moorehouse (1-4), Billy Joe Connors (2-2), Alex Kavanagh (1-2). Subs: Jonah Fanning, Jim Stafford, Billy Bannon.

Tomacork: Callum Walshe; Adam Jordan, Craig Grannell, Killian O’Keeffe; Ken Cullen, Ciaran Lambert, Fionn Darcy; William Kenny, Callum Ryan; Tom Brennan, Zach Jordan (1-0), Jack Gregan (1-8, 8f); MJ Hughes, Ryan Austin, Callum Steadman. Subs: Adam Kavanagh, Brandon Rossiter (0-1), Dylan Kenny.

Referee: Con O’Céidigh (Kilcoole)