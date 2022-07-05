Glen/Pats off to a merciless start in Minor hurling championship

The Éire Óg Greystones team who lost out to a strong Glen/Pats outfit.

Glen/Pats 8-28

Éire og Greystones 2-0

The scoreline tells the story here. From the moment Billy Joe Connors netted in the first attack to Jake Nally’s third point on the call of full-time, the Glenealy/Pats plus Aughrim combination were in total control.

They were strong down the middle where Denis O’Brien, the classy Michael Óg O’Neill, Jack Kennedy, Jake Nally, Alex Kavanagh and the powerful Billy Joe Connors were in command throughout.

Corner-forward Lorcan Toomey ended with a total of 4-1 while Michael Óg O’Neill scored a total of 0-10, mostly from frees and a couple 65 pucks thrown in.

Lorcan Byrne and Alex Kavanagh in the half-forwards and Billy Joe Connors kept the scoreboard moving and by half-time the home combination led by 8-14 to a goal.

The Éire Óg goal came from corner-forward Christy Connor. The visitors were much the younger team. Only two of their panel on the night will be ineligible next year. Four were 15.

They rearranged their forces for the second half.

Sean Gillespie, who was not selected because of injury, was brought on between the posts and kept a safe house for that second half.

Joshua Barry, Daniel Burns, Tom Meyler, Craig Byrne, Alex Bartec, Seamus Darcy and Christy Connor were much more prominent now.

The goal fest ceased but the home side kept the scoreboard ticking over with a continued string of points, 14 more in all.

They brought on their full complement off the bench and the game ran out to its inevitable conclusion. 8-28 to 2-0. Christy Connor netted the second Éire Óg goal.

Glen/Pats looked like a team with all the talents on this display and with no obvious weak links. It will take a much stronger side physically to compete with them and at this stage they must be odds on favourites for the competition.

Glen/Pats: Keith Lawless; Alex O’Dowd (0-1), Denis O’Brien (0-1), Emmet Ronan; Sam Smyth, Michael Óg O’Neill (0-10), Jim Stafford; Jack Kennedy, Jake Nally (0-3); Dermot Toomey, Alex Kavanagh (1-2), Lorcan Byrne (0-7); Johnno Moorehouse (1-0), Billy Joe Connors (2-3), Lorcan Toomey (4-1). Subs: Jonah Fanning, Tadgh Keating, Conor McGurk, Killian Foley, Billy Bannon.

Éire Óg: Cathal Kirby; Conor Ryan, James O’Dowd, Tom O’Mahony; Paddy Marrinan, Daniel Burns, Tom Meyler; Oscar Lane, Alec Bartec; Ryan McCormack, Seamus Darcy, Joshua Barry; Craig Byrne, Darragh Keogh, Christy Connor (2-0). Subs: Denis O’Brien, Sean Gillespie, Nathan Collins.

Referee: Liam D. Keenan (Aughrim)