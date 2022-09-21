Glenealy’s Warren Kavanagh is chasing the Senior hurling dream

WARREN KAVANAGH doesn’t know if his custom-labelled sliotars will be used in this weekend’s Senior hurling final, but his first concern is leaving a more significant imprint when Glenealy face perennial rivals Bray Emmets.

For the third time in four years, Kavanagh’s crew will meet the men from down the road in the hurling decider in Aughrim. Glenealy’s previous two efforts have been in vain, as Bray have established a stranglehold on the crown and are now going for four-in-a-row.

It is a sage which has been put to the back of Glenealy’s collective minds, Warren insists. Instead, they will spend much of the last few days knocking down the mental barriers that potentially held them back in years gone by.

“Last year, we were going well up to the final and didn’t produce on the day, so this year, we are worrying about ourselves moreso,” said Warren. “Obviously, you have to worry about Bray because they’re such a strong panel, a good outfit, but yeah, we are going to be focused on ourselves to make sure we give ourselves a chance.

“Bray are such a good side, in fairness. We were kind of worried about their big panel. We took our eyes off the ball ourselves and our own performance, and we are trying to find a happy medium between them now.”

Not even the prospect of ending Bray’s ambitions for a four in-a-row can distract Glenealy from this self-centered mindset. This is the second time since 2010 that Emmets are playing in a final with three consecutive titles already in the cabinet. It was Sunday’s opponents who ended that first run in 2017.

“We will just worry about ourselves,” Kavanagh insisted.

“Bray are going for four-in-a-row and that is a big achievement to try and do but we have to focus on getting one, and please God we can.

“There is excitement in the air. You can feel it.

“You go down to training and stuff, even straight after the semi-final when you know you are in the final, for those first five training sessions or whatever it may be, there is always that little bit more excitement and a bit of pep in your step.

“You would still keep it as sharp, and you would still be doing the same drills. Training wouldn’t be going on as long. That is sort of it. You would be keeping it sharp and keeping lads hungry, but also making sure you are looking after lads if they are feeling niggly. There are a few lads still playing football, so you have to keep an eye on that, as well.”

Kavanagh already has a rough blueprint of how he believes the game will play out.

“I would say it is going to start fast. Bray always start fast, especially in a final, so we just have to start fast ourselves.

“Like every final, on the first two or three balls, you are going to feel like you have been playing a half an hour when it has only been on two minutes. After a few scores, it starts to dim down and then hype up again. It comes in drips and drabs.”

Glenealy’s path to Sunday has followed similar lines to 2021. Much like last year, they go into it fresh off beating Carnew in the semi-finals. Indeed, much like last year, Bray go into the game having vanquished Kiltegan.

While the journey is the same, the excitement that will permeate throughout the village will be just as vociferous.

It’s position as one of the tentpoles of hurling in the county is evident in the red-and-white buntings and flags that will decorate, lampposts, cars, and houses all the way up to Sunday and, depending on the result, potentially beyond.

It is for this reason that, when asked if there was a message he would send to supporters to encourage as many to turn out to Aughrim as possible, Warren merely dismisses the necessity.

“It is Glenealy. We all know they are behind us. We don’t have to send any message out to supporters in Glenealy.

“It won’t be until the week of it that you will start to see the bunting and you will see the flags go up and stuff. It will be up and around the village over the week before. That is when the excitement starts to come into it.”

And for Warren, in particular, getting to captain Glenealy on the day remains a childhood dream come true.

“It’s a thing you think about as a young lad, in Glenealy especially, so you love to be lifting the cup. Getting a win and winning the championship is the main thing.

“It doesn’t bother me if I am lifting the cup, but it would be extra special.”