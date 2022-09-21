Wicklow

Glenealy’s Warren Kavanagh is chasing the Senior hurling dream

Glenealy captain Warren Kavanagh ahead of this weekend's Lightning Protection Ireland Senior hurling championship final.

Glenealy captain Warren Kavanagh ahead of this weekend's Lightning Protection Ireland Senior hurling championship final.

wicklowpeople

Andrew Ryan

WARREN KAVANAGH doesn’t know if his custom-labelled sliotars will be used in this weekend’s Senior hurling final, but his first concern is leaving a more significant imprint when Glenealy face perennial rivals Bray Emmets.

For the third time in four years, Kavanagh’s crew will meet the men from down the road in the hurling decider in Aughrim. Glenealy’s previous two efforts have been in vain, as Bray have established a stranglehold on the crown and are now going for four-in-a-row.

