Glenealy topple Bray Emmets in under-11 hurling thriller at Ballinakill

The Bray Emmets team who lost out to Glenealy in the under-11 final in Ballinakill.

The Glenealy who defeated Bray Emmets in the under-11 Group 1 final in Ballinakill.

Glenealy 2-10 (32)

Bray Emmets 1-6 (19)

Autumn county final days in Ballinakill are now a staple of any young and up-and-coming Wicklow hurler’s diet.

Six finals were down for decision on Saturday and the future of Glenealy and Bray who took the field to battle out the Group 1 final.

Both sets of players contributed to an excellent spectacle which, upon the final whistle, saw Glenealy hurls fired aloft in celebration.

The victors would shoot out to a 2-8 to 1-2 lead at the break, a deficit that a spirited Bray could not overcome.

With the wind at their backs, Glenealy were ravenous, in particular the midfield duo of Michael O’Neil and Simon Lynch. The two contributed to 2-6 of the half-time tally.

An attacking masterclass which was aided by an assured Glenealy defence with Conor Meade and Cillian Collins dealing excellently well with the wristy Tomas Duncan who fired over two great first-half points for Bray.

The collective efforts of the Glenealy backline could not prevent William Cash,however, as Cash grabbed a sweet Bray major midway through the first half, giving his side an outside chance in the second 25.

Bray took full advantage of the wind at their backs, outscoring their opponents 1-4 to 0-2 in the second half where they fought Glenealy all the way.

Ciaran Reddin, Tomas Duncan, William Cash and Reddin again all registered points while Joshua Buckley crashed home a goal in a spell where only Simon Lynch could register a response for the Reds.

Bray were completely on top at this point with Cillian O’Brien and Howie Hogan now martialing the defence.

But when scores were needed, Glenealy’s captain Michael O’Neill was on hand to fire over a free from distance to ensure his side were the victors upon the final whistle.

A great win for Glenealy while Bray certainly have the ingredients to form an excellent side going forward.

Glenealy: Matthew Doyle; Charlie Kavanagh, Conor Meade; Callum O’Connell, Robert Thompson; Michael O’Neill, Simon Lynch; Jaden Conlon, Davey Driver; Mark Devlin, Kealan O’Connor-Byrne. Subs: Cillian Collins, Ronan Devlin, Sean Ronan.

Bray: John Hogan; Charlie O’Sullivan, John Hogan; Ciaran Reddin, Joshua Buckley; Howie Hogan, Harry Browne; Joseph Purdy, Tomas Duncan; William Cash, Adam McConville. Subs: Feidhlim Harvey, Cillian O’Brien.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)