Glenealy too hot to handle for Carnew

The Glenealy team who defeated Carnew Emmets in the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior hurling championship semi-final in Aughrim.

Glenealy 2-16

Carnew Emmets 0-12

Glenealy stormed into another Lightning Protection Ireland Senior hurling championship final thanks to an emphatic victory over Carnew Emmets in tough conditions at the County Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds produced a more assured and clinical performance over the course of the 60-odd minutes with a superb Gavin Weir goal 10 minutes from time proving to be a massive blow to the Carnew hopes who were unable to cause Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men the same level of panic that was felt at the other end.

It only got worse for Robert Doyle and Daithi Byrne’s men after Weir’s major. They lost goalkeeper Aaron Redmond to a red card for a foul on Jonathan O’Neill Jnr and then had Tommy Collins dismissed for a wild pull that connected with Wayne O’Gorman in a ruck. They were also fortunate not to have suffered a heavy penalty earlier in the half when Ronan Manley was struck as Carnew tried to take a quick free.

Gavin Weir’s second major of the day as the game entered injury time brought an end to the Carnew challenge for yet another season and sets Glenealy up for another shot at Bray Emmets on county final day in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

There were numerous factors that helped Glenealy carve out their 10-point winning margin. A powerful start was the first as they opened up a 0-5 to 0-0 gap through electric hurling.

Victory in the match-ups department was another, with Matthew Traynor following up his excellent man-marking duties in the football championship for St Patricks with another superb showing, this time on Carnew attacker Eoin Kavanagh. Sam O’Dowd began the day on Pádraig Doran, Warren Kavanagh on Enda Donohoe while Paul O’Brien was marshalling John Doyle Jnr.

Tommy Doyle was dispatched to hinder the impact on the game by Jack Doyle and Joey Driver faced up with Wayne Kinsella on the edge of the square.

Carnew looked to negate the influence of Danny Staunton by detailing Justin House that significant duty with the strong midfielder performing relatively well it has to be said.

The Carnew team showed a number of changes to the match programme. Out were Conall McCrea, John Young and James McGing. Tommy Collins, named at 10, drifted back to full-back with Enda Donohoe taking his place in the half-forward line, Adrian Myers came in for Young and John Doyle Jnr started in place of McGing.

Cormac Redmond picked up Jamie Byrne, Tommy Collins was dispatched to shepherd Alan Driver and Aaron Kinsella given the role of minding Jonathan O’Neill Jnr.

Gary Byrne performed the role of sweeper for the Reds, and he would have a superb game, while Martin O’Brien attempted to thwart the Glenealy attacks at the other end.

A stunner from Ronan Manley got us up and running at a dreary and damp County Grounds with just 30 seconds on the clock and Glenealy were rampant in the early stages, with Jonathan O’Neill Jnr from play, a sideline from Danny Staunton, Gavin Weir and Jamie Byrne all on target as Carnew really struggled to make an impact.

But Robert Doyle’s charges settled, and Pádraig Doran opened their account after robbing a Glenealy sideline.

Carnew goalkeeper Aaron Redmond’s puck-outs were impressive in terms of accuracy and speed and when he picked out Jack Doyle with a peach, the Carnew man split the posts to make it 0-5 to 0-2 after 10 minutes and the Glenealy storm looked to be abating somewhat.

A bomb of a free from Enda Donohoe was followed by one of the very few clearcut Carnew goal chances when Wayne Kinsella picked out Donohoe with a beautiful cross-field pass only for the attacker to blaze over when Cian Staunton and the Glenealy goal were at his mercy.

Overcarrying was one of the misdemeanors seriously cracked down on in the hurling games over the weekend and John Keenan found Martin O’Brien guilty of the crime after 14 minutes with Gavin Weir punishing in what a cheap score that pushed Glenealy two ahead.

Gary Byrne was proving to be a major obstacle for the Carnew attacks and from one such move he disrupted, the ball was worked to Gavin Weir, but Aaron Kinsella robbed only to lose to Danny Staunton who found Alan Driver and the full-forward fired over while under immense pressure.

Paul O’Brien was busy and proactive as always and he cleared a short Enda Donohoe free, but he would be punished for a throw ball shortly afterwards and Donohoe found the range to leave two between the sides at 0-7 to 0-5.

Danny Staunton found some breathing space away from Justin House but couldn’t hit the target before a foul on Alan Driver by Tommy Collins saw Weir fire over to leave three between them as the battle raged up and down the field in awful conditions for hurling.

Another Weir converted free, this time for overzealous tackling by House on Staunton, put more daylight between the teams but another goal chance went abegging at the other end when Redmond’s restart found Jack Doyle who rampaged through on goal at the dressing room end only to blaze his shot to the left of the upright, almost decapitating umpire Tommy Redmond in the process but for the Tinahely man’s agile reflexes.

It was a day for free-takers and one each for Weir and Donohoe left it 0-10 to 0-6 at the break with Glenealy having the aid of the breeze in the second half and with Carnew having it all to do.

Dan Redmond entered the fray in place of John Doyle Snr for the second half, but it would be Glenealy who started the stronger with Matthew Traynor cutting out a long ball to Kavanagh early doors and Weir walloping over a free for a foul on Tommy Doyle by Jack Doyle.

A magnificent catch from Martin O’Brien from a Gary Byrne missile failed to inspire his colleagues but shortly after Danny Staunton fired wide from another sideline cut, Jack Doyle pointed to make it 0-11 to 0-7. A goal was going to be a huge score in this game and Glenealy looked more likely to get it.

A Gavin Weir free pushed Glenealy five clear and another steps call on Martin O’Brien allowed the sharpshooter increase the lead to six with nine of the second half gone.

Carnew steadied with three points on the trot through Donohoe (free), Jack Doyle and a fine effort from Wayne Kinsella but a foul on Jamie Byrne gave Weir another chance and he took it with aplomb, 17 gone, 0-14 to 0-10.

Michael Anthony O’Neill sent Wayne O’Gorman in for Byrne and the experienced stalwart showed his intelligence when he pulled on a ball in the Carnew heartland that ended in the hands of Gavin Weir who dispatched it ruthlessly beyond Redmond in the Carnew goal.

A handling error by Joey Driver allowed Donohoe pull one back from a free and Carnew rang the chances with John Young and James McGing entering the fray within minutes of each other in place of Justin House and John Doyle Jnr with Martin O’Brien assuming man-marking duties on Danny Staunton.

Another Donohoe placed ball was followed by a disastrous spell for Carnew.

First, they lost their goalkeeper for a foul on Jonathan O’Neill Jnr which required Bob Fitzgerald to come in at the expense of Eoin Kavanagh.

Then Wayne O’Gorman got on the end of a Matthew Traynor free, fed Weir who lashed home for Glenealy’s second goal and the final nail in the Carnew coffin.

Tommy Collins would see red for a dangerous pull in a ruck that left Wayne O’Gorman requiring attention, and Gavin Weir would fire over a free capping a superb performance where he finished with a tally of 2-11 (11 frees).

A disappointing defeat for Carnew to take.

They just didn’t have the attacking threat to get the better of a solid Glenealy defence with Warren Kavanagh, Joey Driver, Matthew Traynor, Sam O’Dowd, Tommy Doyle and Gary Byrne all enjoying massive shifts.

Glenealy look like a side hellbent on gaining revenge for last year’s county final defeat at the hands of Bray. They’re hurling well, they’re sharp, committed and focused.

The final should be a serious game of hurling.

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Robert Byrne, Warren Kavanagh, Joey Driver; Matthew Traynor, Gary Byrne, Sam O’Dowd; Ronan Manley (0-1), Paul O’Brien; Gavin Weir (2-11, 11f), Danny Staunton (0-1, s/l), Tommy Doyle; Jamie Byrne (0-1), Alan Driver (0-1), Jonathan O’Neill Jnr (0-1). Subs: Wayne O’Gorman for J Byrne (49), James Byrne for S O’Dowd (60+1), Cian O’Neill for J O’Neill (60+3).

Carnew Emmets: Aaron Redmond; Cormac Redmond, Tommy Collins, Adrian Myers; Conor Wafer, Martin O’Brien, Aaron Kinsella; John Doyle Snr, Justin House; Enda Donohoe (0-6, 6f), Jack Doyle (0-3), John Doyle Jnr; Pádraig Doran (0-1), Wayne Kinsella (0-1), Eoin Kavanagh. Subs: Dan Redmond for J Doyle Snr (h/t), John Young for J House (52), James McGing for J Doyle Jnr (54), Paudie McGing for C Redmond (55), Bob Fitzgerald for E Kavanagh (59).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)