Glenealy earn narrow victory over Carnew

Glenealy 1-13

Carnew 1-10

Glenealy chalked up a tasty and fully deserved victory over Carnew Emmets in Carnew in the Senior hurling league last Sunday morning.

A match that could best be described as sore, the relatively low scoring for a hurling game can be attributed to poor shooting, dogged defending and possibly an element of cobwebs as both sides are only starting to get into gear in the early stages of the league.

Carnew will look to the loss of Pádraig Doran late in the first half to injury and the unavailability of Eoin Kavanagh, Páidi McGing and Enda Donohoe as key reasons for the defeat while both sides will know that much improvement will be needed if they are to challenge Bray Emmets at the business end of the championship.

An early goal for the alert Gary Hughes who profited from a defensive lapse set MA O’Neill’s men off to a flying start but five converted frees from Pádraig Doran, two points from play from the lively John Doyle Jnr and a single from James McGing left Carnew in the driving seat at the break at 0-8 to 1-2 ahead, two Gavin Weir frees completing Glenealy’s tally.

The visitors were much sharper on the restart, Warren Kavanagh, Danny Staunton, Sam O’Dowd, Tommy Doyle, Alan Driver all causing Carnew big problems in the various areas of the pitch.

The second half would be 12 minutes old by the time Owen Young split the posts for Carnew by which time Glenealy had 1-6 on the board, two from Danny Staunton, one from Alan Driver and a Gavin Weir free while they had also added three wides to their tally in that time.

By the time Dan Redmond fired over a screamer after 21 minutes, the galloping Glenealy men had pushed ahead at 1-10 to 0-10.

Carnew had chances but went wide on two occasions. Glenealy raised white flags when the chances arose, Gavin Weir with two frees either side of Jack Kavanagh with a sublime effort from distance.

Jack Doyle would lash home a late penalty, but time would run out and Glenealy claimed the points.

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; Aaron Kinsella, Conor Wafer, Cormac Redmond; John Young, Jack Doyle (1-0, pen), James McGing (0-1); Adrian Myers, Martin O’Brien; Tommy Collins, John Doyle Snr., Owen Young (0-1); Drew Brennan, Pádraig Doran (0-5, 5f), John Doyle Jnr (0-2). Subs: Dan Redmond (0-1) for P Doran (inj), Wayne Kinsella for A Kinsella, Cormac Doyle for O Young, Willie Collins for A Myers.

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Joey Driver, Warren Kavanagh, Declan Conyard; Gary Byrne, Danny Staunton (0-3, 1f), Sam O’Dowd; James Byrne, Ronan Manley; Tommy Doyle, Alan Driver (0-2), Robert Byrne; Gary Hughes (1-0), Gavin Weir (0-7, 6f), Jamie Byrne. Subs: Jack Kavanagh (0-1) for R Byrne, Charlie Cruise for J Driver, Emmet Byrne for J Byrne (inj).

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass)