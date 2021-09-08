Glenealy blitz Carnew to seal a place in the 2021 SHC county final

Glenealy 2-18

Carnew Emmets 0-14

Glenealy delivered a powerhouse of a performance to down Carnew Emmets in the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final in Aughrim last weekend and set up what should be an absolutely cracking county final against Bray Emmets this Sunday.

Tactically this was a major success for Michael Anthony O’Neill’s outfit as they burst out of the traps in the first quarter to land blow after blow on the chin of a stunned Carnew Emmets side who had no answers for the early storm from the Reds.

With match ups always going to be massive in this game it was Glenealy who got their pairings right early on with Warren Kavanagh detailed a man marking job on the talented Tommy Collins, Sam O’Dowd on Jack Doyle and Danny Staunton on Paudi McGing while the frailties in the Carnew defence were isolated time and time again with the Glenealy half-forward line and midfield providing quality ball to Gavin Weir and Gary Hughes inside with space created for both to avail of.

Glenealy scored 2-15 of their total of 2-18 from play and that tells you a lot about how and why this game was won. They brought an incredible fire to this battle and although Carnew recovered relatively well and were within three of their opponents at the second water break, that Glenealy confidence and attacking threat came to the fore yet again when Alan Driver finished beautifully to the bottom of Bob Fitzgerald’s net to break Carnew hearts.

Glenealy’s start was tremendous. They brought unreal energy to their play, but it was Carnew Emmets who led early on after John Doyle Snr and a wicked strike from Jack Doyle answered Danny Staunton’s free from half-way after Alan Driver had been fouled.

From here to the first water break Glenealy dominated and it’s safe to say that the arrival of that stoppage was the best thing that could have happened to Carnew at that stage and quite the opposite for Michael Anthony O’Neill’s side.

The Glenealy onslaught in that first quarter consisted of a point from Gary Hughes who was picked out by the wizard that is Danny Staunton, a tasty effort from Jamie Byrne who had advantage from John Keenan, a sweet score from Gary Hughes after Owen Young was blocked down at the opposite end and Danny Staunton turned provider to Alan Driver who picked out Hughes and he flicked over

Those scores were followed by a Gavin Weir point as confusion spread through the Carnew defence like a disease. Alan Conyard pointed after Carnew were turned over, Gavin Weir added another after Bob Fitzgerald’s puck-out was won by Sam O’Dowd. Weir then rifled home past Fitzgerald after giving Martin O’Brien the slip and he swung over a free just before the water break to bring an end to an absolute onslaught during which time Carnew could register just two wides.

Glenealy were devouring the Carnew half-forward and half-back lines. Jack Doyle was working hard as was James McGing but the energy Glenealy were bringing to it, the premeditated manner of their play was devastatingly effective. And that’s before you mention their hurling which was of a seriously impressive standard.

Enda Donohoe came in for John Walshe after the water break and things settled slightly. Pádraig Doran coming out the field from the full-forward position most definitely helped as he got through a pile of dirty work in an attempt to get Carnew some kind of platform.

The ravenous nature of the Glenealy play was diluted slightly and Carnew began to find their feet.

Owen Young pointed a free and then another. Jack Doyle fed Wayne Kinsella who rifled over a peach and then Enda Donohoe bombed over a monster free.

Carnew had a sniff of a goal chance when Eoin Kavanagh pulled on a loose ball, but it went wide.

Gavin Weir pointed a free to stop the Carnew flow, but Eoin Kavanagh would fire over a stunning score to leave it at 1-10 to 0-7 to Glenealy at the break.

Conor Wafer and John Doyle Jnr were introduced at the break and by the time the second water break came around Carnew had closed the gap to just three points at 1-13 to 0-13, the pick of those scores coming from Conor Wafer who produced an outstanding display in the second half, managing to keep Wayne O’Gorman relatively quiet.

But the hammer blow arrived shortly after the water break when Glenealy switched up through the gears yet again. A long Danny Staunton free was won by Alan Driver and he slotted home beautifully to crush the fragile Carnew hopes of a revival with 18 gone in the second half.

Jack Doyle answered immediately with a point but there was no stopping Glenealy at this stage. They were hungry for this victory, they were relentless, and they put on a display for the last 10 minutes that saw Alan Driver, Tommy Doyle, Gary Hughes, Gavin Weir, and Tommy Doyle again fire over some superb scores to send them on a direct heading for Bray Emmets in the county final on Sunday.

If they can reach this level in the big one, they’ll take some stopping.

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Declan Conyard, Warren Kavanagh, Joey Driver; Sam O’Dowd, Danny Staunton (0-1, f), Ronan Manley; Matthew Traynor, Paul O’Brien (0-2); Jamie Byrne (0-1), Gary Byrne, Alan Driver (1-2); Gary Hughes (0-4), Gavin Weir (1-6, 2f), Jack Kavanagh. Subs: Wayne O’Gorman for J Kavanagh (40), Tommy Doyle (0-2) for J Byrne (45), Jonathan O’Neill Jnr for G Byrne (50), Robert Byrne for S O’Dowd (56), James Byrne for M Traynor (61).

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; Aaron Kinsella. Martin O’Brien, Adrian Myers; James McGing, John Walshe, Justin House; Wayne Kinsella (0-1), John Doyle Snr (0-1); Jack Doyle (0-3), Paudi McGing, Tommy Collins; Eoin Kavanagh (0-2), Pádraig Doran (0-1), Owen Young (0-3, 3f). Subs: Enda Donohoe (0-2, 2f) for J Walshe (16), Conor Wafer (0-1) for A Kinsella (H/T), John Doyle Jnr for Tommy Collins (H/T), Conall McCrea for W Kinsella (50).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)

