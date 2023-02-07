Glencormac turn on the style against leaders Arklow Town

Carnew FC A's Ben Gilligan puts pressure on Newtown's Declan Doyle during the Wicklow People clash at Matt Kelly Memorial Grounds.

Premier Division

Glencormac United produced a stunning performance to overcome Premier Division leaders Arklow Town ‘A’ 4-0 at Travers Insurance Park on Friday evening.

Niall Meldon (two), Andrew McNamara and Sam O’Callaghan got the goals for the flying Glens as they inflicted the first league defeat of the season on the pacesetters.

Division 1

Arklow United ‘A’ continue to lead the way in Division 1 after coming from behind to edge out Greystones United in their top of the table clash at Arklow Credit Union Park on Friday evening.

McDarragh Kelly hit the back of the net in first-half injury time to give the visitors the advantage, but the home side drew level 20 minutes after the break, when Steven Kavanagh converted a penalty.

They were awarded another spot-kick with four minutes remaining and Kavanagh again held his nerve from 12 yards to win it for the hosts.

St. Patrick’s and Arklow Celtic shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw at Kilcashel on Sunday. Cian O’Neill and Saoirse Kearon netted for the hosts, while Tommy Larkin and Lee Doyle replied.

Roundwood and Ashford Rovers ‘B’ also came away with a point after a 1-1 draw, with Eoin Murphy scoring for the former and Ronan Gilpin netting for Rovers.

Division 3

Rathnew are ten points clear at the top of the Division 3 table after a 4-0 win over Glenealy at Shamrock Park on Sunday.

The villagers held a 1-0 lead at the break thanks to a Josh Graham penalty and Jonah Graham doubled their advantage with a header midway through the second-half. Jody Merrigan then wrapped up the victory with a well-taken double.

Newtown United ‘B’ are in second spot following a 4-3 triumph over Carnew ‘B’ at the Matt Kelly Memorial Grounds on Saturday.

Emmet Hickey, Karl Carthy (two) and Ryan Clarke hit the back of the net for the Magpies, with Chris Monaghue, Richard Green and Dan Redmond replying.

Wicklow Rovers got their first win on the board as they saw off Carnew C 3-0 in the basement battle at the Back Alley. Anto Hill, Lorcan Sinnott and Cesar O’Sullivan (penalty) got the goals.

Ballywaltrim hosted Ashford Rovers ‘C’ on Friday evening and they came away with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Conor Mulvaney scored for the home side, while Robbie Eyre netted for Ashford.

Youths Division

Shillelagh United ‘B’ earned the bragging rights on Saturday as they saw off Shillelagh United ‘A’ 4-0 at Ballard Park. Oisin Keegan, Billy Hurney, Luke Wallace and Dean Carthy got the goals.

Gavin Cullen (two) and Caden Kinsella scored for Avonmore as they edged out Rathnew 3-2 at Shamrock Park.