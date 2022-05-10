Glen McStay wins second All-Ireland boxing crown in style

Glen McStay, originally from Blessington and who boxes out of Fr Flanagan’s Boxing Club in Ballymore Eustace, claimed his second All-Ireland title recently.

Glen won this year’s All-Ireland by coming through three very tough fights.

He began by beating the Connaught champion by unanimous decision on all five judges’ cards. Then, the next day, he defeated the Ulster champion, again on a unanimous decision.

On the third day of the competition, Glen faced the unbeaten Munster champion, Michael Faulkner, and emerged from the battle as the All-Ireland champion.