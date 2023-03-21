Girls rock at Cumann na mBunscol football blitz in Bray

The St Patrick's team who competed in the Wicklow Times Shield in Bray Emmets.

Out in all weathers! The girls who took part in the West girls football skills test in Blessington last week.

The Roundwood side who took part in the Wicklow Times Shield in Bray Emmets GAA Club.

Bray Emmets GAA club played host to day one of the rescheduled Wicklow Times Shield girls football blitz on Thursday, March 16.

19 teams participated in the blitz on a day where the weather presented all four seasons to us!

Teams from the following schools were present; Newtownmountkennedy PS, Kilcoole PS, St Peter’s, St Fergal’s, St Joseph’s Glenealy, Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin, Roundwood, St Patrick’s Wicklow Town, Ravenswell, Greystones ETNS, Holy Rosary Wicklow Town and Kilmacanogue NS.

Each school got the opportunity to play at least four matches. There was a high standard of football skills on display, and we are all now looking forward to the competitive blitz day at the end of the month.

Many thanks to our TY referees and Bray Emmets GAA Club for facilitating the event at short notice. Day two of the Wicklow Times Shield takes place on Thursday, March 30, in Bray Emmets GAA Club.

West Wicklow

There was a fifth and sixth class girls blitz as well as a third and fourth class boys blitz held in Baltinglass and Hollywood respectively. The focus of these blitzes was on participation.

Schools represented at the girls blitz in Baltinglass included Valleymount, Dunlavin, Baltinglass and Hollywood national schools.

The same schools attended the boys’ blitz in Hollywood, with the addition of Donard NS. Well done to all involved.

INTO Skills Challenge

Due to the weather the South skills rtgional Test had to be postponed and has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 22, in Ballinakill (football and hurling at 11am, girls football and camogie at 12.30pm); and as a result, the county skills test final will now be held on Friday, March 24, in Ballinakill. Thanks to the Wicklow GDAs for running the tests and for all their organisation.

Please take particular notice of the age restriction regarding this event. Note that the age limit has changed and is now the same for all schools regardless of enrolment numbers. Participants must be born on or after January 1, 2011.

If a child has represented Wicklow in Croke Park previously in any code they cannot take part at any level of the skills test again e.g., regional skills day, etc.

The top performing pupils in the county skills tests will have the opportunity to represent their school and county during the half-time of selected All-Ireland Series games during the summer. Best of luck to all involved!

Congratulations to those who qualified in both the North/East and West Skills Tests.

North/East Regional Winners

Boys Football: Kevin McCart, Ravenswell, Sean Levins, Kilmacanogue.

Girls Football: Isabella McLeod, Kilcoole, Heidi Clucas, St Peter’s.

Hurling: John Hogan, St Cronan’s, Donnacha de Brún, Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath.

Camogie: Blaithín Keating, Kilcoole NS, Anna Lucia Gunter, Scoil Chualann.

West Regional Winners

Boys Football: Harry Kavanagh, Scoil Naomh Íosaif, Baltinglass, Harry Daniels, Blessington.

Girls Football: Lily Monahan, Scoil Naomh Íosaif, Baltinglass, Lauren Doyle, Scoil Naomh Íosaif, Baltinglass.

Hurling: Padraig Byrne, Tynock National School Kiltegan, Conor Grace, Scoil Niocláis Naofa.

Camogie: Elisha Young, Tynock NS Kiltegan, Lily Foley, Tynock NS Kiltegan.