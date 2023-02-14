Gavin Wynne says Wicklow players will ‘live, learn and move on’ after defeat to Limerick

Ball watching and not tracking runners were the main reasons for Wicklow’s downfall in their meeting with Limerick in Baltinglass last Sunday according to manager Gavin Wynne.

The Treaty side fired home three goals and that proved to be the blows which Wicklow were unable to recover from.

“Limerick were well organised and well up for it. They had a good game plan and they stuck to the game plan. They were very defensive, but they transitioned from defence into attack very well. At times I think we struggled with it,” said Wynne.

“We got caught ball watching and not tracking runners for the three goals. We got caught out, and It’s something we’re going to have to improve on going forward,” he added.

Losing Aobha Harmon to injury early on was another tough blow.

“Losing Aobha Harmon was huge for us. We lost her energy. She’s full of go and work rate so losing her early on was a bit of a blow. The collar bone is broken. It’s a big loss,” he said.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives and lots to work on for the Garden County boss.

“In the first half we got off to a good start, we tapped over a point. Limerick found their flow then and added 1-3, and definitely that goal that we conceded in the first half was just down to us ball watching and poor communication and slack marking.

“Then we held them scoreless for a good majority of the first half. The only thing about it is, we couldn’t penetrate enough at the other end. We were moving the ball well up the field, we were working the ball out of defence, getting a few long kicks into the inside line, but Limerick were so good at filtering back and blocking it up on them.

“That’s something that we’re going to have to work on, our speed of thought and speed of play, so that when we do send in the ball, we support the inside line quicker.

“Everyone put in a decent shift, it’s just that we got caught out on those few basic errors of tracking.

“In the second half we got off to a flier of a start. We kicked a few lovely points and were unlucky not to get a goal. We were pressing and defensively we started to tighten up. Griffin (Ellen) in the goal pulled off a few good saves and an interception and it gave the team a bit of a boost.

“But then when we were really pushing, they stuck in a goal. And then the two yellow cards, that was curtains. With two midfielders gone on two yellow cards, two strong players, that was it.

“You’d have to be proud of the girls for the way they took on the challenge. It’s only our second competitive game. Our work rate was high. I thought our ball handling and the way we moved the ball at times was very good.

This team is young, they’re learning, and we couldn’t have asked for any more from yesterday and it’s back to the drawing board for the week and see can we improve on the few things and look forward to Kilkenny next weekend. We live, we learn and we move on,” he added.

There was plenty of frustration among players, mentors and supporters at decisions made by the match official. Wynns says that the players felt let down by some of the calls.

“There were a few girls very disappointed, borderline frustrated even, and it was more to do with the referee. They felt a bit let down. As a group we spoke about where we’re at, where we want to go and what we’re trying to be about. I was positive coming out of that.

“But there was some frustration. I did feel that the stronger woman, in LGFA across the board, is getting penalised for the smaller women landing on the ground around her. Lizzie (Bourke) got done for a tackle and that was probably the reason for her getting the yellow card because he ticked her for that when there was no ticking there.

“I thought Marie Kealy was in a few times and there were arms pulled and that and he let it go, but at the other end he was pulling them up on it,” said Wynne.