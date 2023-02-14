Wicklow

Gavin Wynne says Wicklow players will ‘live, learn and move on’ after defeat to Limerick

Wicklow ladies manager finds the positives after frustrating loss

Wicklow's Clodagh Fox looks to go by Limerick's Meadhbh MacNamara.

The Wicklow players in their post-match huddle last weekend in Baltinglass.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

Ball watching and not tracking runners were the main reasons for Wicklow’s downfall in their meeting with Limerick in Baltinglass last Sunday according to manager Gavin Wynne.

The Treaty side fired home three goals and that proved to be the blows which Wicklow were unable to recover from.

