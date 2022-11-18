Gavin Wynne appointed as new Wicklow ladies football manager

Kiltegan's Gavin Wynne has been appointed as the new Wicklow ladies football manager.

Kiltegan’s Gavin Wynne has been appointed as new manager for the Wicklow LGFA ladies football team for the 2023 season.

Wynne, who formerly managed the Kiltegan Senior footballers to a county title in 2008 and was a selector under Harry Murphy during his term with the Wicklow footballers as well as holding numerous other managerial roles in clubs inside and outside of the Garden County, takes over from Leighton Glynn who stepped down earlier this year.

Nicky Dunne and Johnny Flynn will serve as selectors to the new manager with Jim Maguire handling the S&C duties.

Valerie Halligan has been appointed as the female liaison officer and Linda Dunne is in charge of “associated administration duties” according to Wicklow LGFA.

“They have immediately settled into their new environ and have held a well-attended squad meeting which incorporated current and prospective future players,” said Wicklow LGFA.

“We would like to wish Gavin and his full management team and the entire squad of players all the best as they prepare for the upcoming season,” they added.

Wynne, who was a selector with the team last year, will be hoping to guide the team to an immediate promotion out of Division 4 of the national league following their relegation from Division 3 after their defeat to Louth in Abbotstown and an overall campaign where they had very little luck or good fortune.

A resounding defeat to Laois brought an end to an All-Ireland Intermediate championship campaign that had seen them record wins over Offaly and Leitrim.