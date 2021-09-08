Gary Cronin says Bray Wanderers ‘didn’t do the basics right’

Despite Gary Shaw’s heroic late rally, Bray Wanderers fantastic unbeaten streak was firmly ended at the Belfield Bowl on Friday evening.

Shaw’s treble inside the final 10 minutes gave the scoreline a respectable look but the reality is that UCD sauntered to victory with ease despite switching off late on.

Scoring three goals is rarely a negative but, in the context, all Shaw did was paper over the cracks of a shoddy performance and Gary Cronin is under no illusions about his side’s display.

“From our point of view the performance for 75 minutes of the game was unacceptable,” he told extratime.com.

“We know that, and we accept that not everything goes your way in football but our unbeaten has stopped with a bang tonight. It’s disappointing from our point of view.

“We gave away awful goals at the start to UCD and the game plan we had didn’t materialise until the last ten minutes. We left that too late in the game...

“We have a big game against Athlone to try and put things right. Between now and then I’ll have choices to make.

“I’ll have players coming back from suspension and international duty. Life is always about choices, and I’ll have a lot of those to make between now and next week.’

Despite the sorry showing on Friday, it must be remembered that Cronin’s side went an entire series of games without tasting defeat, so he won’t be jumping to any dramatic conclusions after one blip.

“I was looking to make a change before the third goal went in and I turn around and it’s in. To be fair to the lads they haven’t had that lapse in concentration too many times in games this season.

“I believe in the group, and I believe in the players that we will pick ourselves up from this.

“We’ve only been beaten four times this season so there is a lot of character in this group, so we need to get more wins between now and the end of the season.

“Our aim since the defeat at home to Shels has been to get into the playoffs and we are still well in position to do that. We just need to be a lot better than we were tonight.”

Brian Maher, Conor Clifford, Dylan Barnett and Richie O’Farrell should all come back into contention for the visit of Athlone on Friday – for which 1,200 supporters can attend – but Cronin does not want to use their absence against UCD to justify his side’s showing.

“We have a squad there for a reason,’ he said. ‘(Losing players) can have an impact, of course. Richie and Conor are in form.

“You can look at that and say that’s why, but it’s not why. We didn’t do the basics right in a lot of situations and it let us down. UCD were down four players as well so there’s no excuses.”