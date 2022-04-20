Garden side fall to Offaly

Wicklow travelled to the newly appointed Offaly LGFA pitch in Clara for this the first of their three round robin matches in the Leinster championship on what was a bright warm day with a strong breeze in evidence.

The home side were slow to settle, and Wicklow started briskly and with the aid of the aforementioned wind advantage the quickly had three points on the board with Marie Kealy opening with two points and a contribution from Laura Hogan.

At this stage referee Corcoran adjudged Offaly’s Emma Hand to have been guilty of a trip on McGettigan and she was yellow carded for the incident.

However, there was evidence that this Offaly side, recent victors in the Lidl Division 4 league, were going to put up a battle and despite being a player down, both Mairead Daly and Ellee McEvoy settled the Faithful County down and indeed McEvoy was to score the next three points, of which two were frees, which was followed up by a further Offaly point from Ciara Walsh.

Offaly now led by a single point, but that lead was extended when the midfield combination of Emma Hand and late replacement Annie Kelly attacked, and the ball reached Marie Byrne and the St Conleth’s player coolly dispatched the ball to the Wicklow net despite the best efforts of netminder Jackie Kinch.

However, Wicklow did not panic and in the next seven minutes roared back into the contest with points from Sinead McGettigan (2) and Marie Kealy left the match delicately poised as the half time whistle approached.

Unfortunately for Wicklow the whistle did not come quickly enough and in what was the final attack of the half Mairead Daly spotted a pass to Marie Byrne who again slotted the ball home and what was a one-point game had now become four with Offaly leading on a score of 2-4 to Wicklow’s 0-6.

It was all to play for in the second half but whether it was the pitch, which was heavy in places, or the wind the second half quickly descended into a battle of the defences as only three points would be scored in the dour period – one for the Garden county while Offaly would only score two in reply.

The match too was not aided by some strange decisions throughout the match by what appeared to be an over fussy referee – decisions which both sets of supporters appeared to find perplexing throughout.

Offaly were first to strike with the impressive Daly again winning possession and her pass to the onrushing Ciara Walsh resulted in a shot which zipped over the bar to increase the Offaly lead to 2-5 to 0-6.

Aoife Gorman, who was a constant threat going forward for Wicklow, went on a long mazy run and following a fine probing pass she released Blessington’s Niamh Cullen and with keeper Tara Roe merely a spectator the ball blasted off the crossbar and the clearance was complete by impressive corner-back Nicole Buckley.

While Wicklow were pressing, whenever Offaly broke away they looked dangerous but the Wicklow defence was well marshalled by Kinch in goal and by Lucy Dunne, Sarah Jane Winders and Sarah Hogan who were all working overtime and restricted Offaly to only one further point as McEvoy pointed a free with 10 minutes remaining which left Offaly in the driving seat and leading by six points.

Wicklow were pressing hard for a goal which ultimately did not come, and it was left to Marie Kealy to score Wicklow’s final point to end the match with a personal tally of 0-4 but with the score line reading 2-6 to 0-7 in the Faithful County’s favour.

In truth, the game was not a fantastic spectacle with both sides in the second half struggling to gain the upper hand offensively but being well held by both sets of backs.

Wicklow now face into a must-win match in Baltinglass next Sunday at 2pm against the county who recently played them in the league relegation game – Louth – so Wicklow will have everything to play for while Offaly will go on to take on Laois, who defeated Louth by two points in the other Group 2 game played last Sunday, in the knowledge that they have three points in the bag from this, their initial encounter in the Leinster championship.

Offaly were well served by Mairead Daly, Roisin Ennis, Marie Byrne, Nicole Buckley and centre forward Ellee McEvoy while for Leighton Glynn’s Wicklow side Aoife Gorman, Niamh Cullen, Marie Kealy, Sarah Jane Winders and Lucy Dunne were the pick of the Garden County team.

Wicklow: Jackie Kinch (Tinahely); Lucy Dunne (St Patrick’s), Sarah Hogan (Tinahely), Jackie Byrne (Baltinglass); Lorna Fusciardi (Foxrock Cabinteely), Sarah Jane Winders (capt., Baltinglass), Helena Dowling (Baltinglass); Niamh Mcgettigan (St Patrick’s), Aoife Gorman (Tinahely); Sarah Delahunt (St Patrick’s), Niamh Cullen (Blessington), Rhiogna McGettigan (St Patrick’s); Laura Hogan (Tinahely), Sinead McGettigan (St Patrick’s), Marie Kealy (Baltinglass). Subs used: Meadhbh Deeney (Thomas Davis), Siofra Adams (Baltinglass), Jessie Nolan Byrne (Tinahely), Jessie Hurley (AGB. Not used: Áine Byrne (Tinahely), Emily Mulhall (Tinahely), Clodagh Fox (St Patrick’s), Amy Burke (Valleymount), Orla Minogue (Éire Óg), Ciara O’Brien (Baltinglass), Chloe Dwyer (St Nicholas), Ella Parke (Baltinglass), Sive Byrne (Valleymount).

Offaly: Tara Roe; Imelda Fleming, Emer Nally, Nicole Buckley; Michelle Mann, Emma Maher, Roisin Ennis (capt.); Emma Hand, Annie Kehoe; Ciara Walsh, Ellee McEvoy, Marie Byrne; Sarah Kehoe, Mairead Daly, Roisin Mealiff. Subs: Orla Whelan, Fionan Dempsey, Eve Kelly.

Referee: Jason Corcoran (Kildare)