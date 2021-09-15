Garden County players to the fore for Leinster rugby squads

Jack Murphy of Leinster during the PwC U18 Men’s Interprovincial Championship Round 2 match between Leinster and Munster at MU Barnhall in Leixlip, Kildare.

Ella Roberts of Leinster supported by Lisa Callan is tackled by Chisom Ugwueru of Munster during the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 match between Leinster and Munster at Energia Park in Dublin.

Erin King of Leinster during the PwC U18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 match between Leinster and Munster at MU Barnhall in Leixlip, Kildare. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Eva Sterrit of Leinster is tackled by Kate Flannery of Munster during the PwC U18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 match between Leinster and Munster at MU Barnhall in Leixlip, Kildare.

There were a number of Wicklow players involved in interprovincial action of the weekend with the Leinster U18s women being crowned champions being the high point. The team included Wicklow RFC’s Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Leah Murphy and Jenifer Madden whle Ava Kavanagh and Jane Neill from Arklow RFC were also on the panel. From Greystones, there was two representatives, Amy O’Mahony and Eva Sterritt, and Erin King from Blessington was one of the key players on the night.

Both Erin King and Vicky Elmes Kinlan are part of the Ireland 7s squad for the 2021 season. They’ll be joining fellow Wicklow native Lucy Mulhall who is the captain of the Ireland 7s team. Elmes Kinlan will be playing her 15s rugby for her own AIL club, Wicklow RFC, while Erin King is with south Dublin club Old Belvedere RFC. Both ladies will be hoping for a big year at senior level.

Jack Murphy and Flyn Pyper were both involved in the Leinster Schools victory over Munster on Sunday, securing the Interprovincial title, following previous victories against both Connacht and Ulster. Both Pyper and Murphy will be big players for their school, Presentation College Bray, for the upcoming league campaign. This year’s Pres Bray SCT have plenty of promise with many of the 2019 JCT league winning team involved in their SCT panel this year.

Jack Murphy’s older brother Ben Murphy was recently given a Year 1 Leinster Academy contract. Both lads have an abundance of talent. Their father Richie Murphy is the current Ireland U20s Head Coach.

Wicklow RFC’s Ella Roberts started fullback for Leinster vs Munster on Saturday night. They were beaten, missing out on the title. Nonetheless, it was a very successful couple of weeks for the Wicklow RFC player. She featured in every game of the series, showcasing her ability, while scoring a couple of tries along the way. Roberts was one of the shining lights for Leinster in their game vs Ulster in round 2. The talented fullback will undoubtably not be the last Wicklow RFC player to represent the province.

It was great to see so many Wicklow representatives on the different Leinster panels this summer. Leinster dominated all the underage competitions so far.

Howard Noonan, formerly of Temple Carrig school, is part of the Leinster U20s panel for their upcoming competition.

He was part of the Leinster development team that was defeated by the Ulster development team on Saturday.

Munster secured the Senior Women’s Interprovincial title for 2021. The U18’s title went to the Leinster Women’s team after three impressive victories.