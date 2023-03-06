Garden County FC too hot for St Anthony’s in Harry Griffith Cup final

Dan Doyle and Graham Doyle wih some of their Ardmore Under-9s players.

Liam Kilbride of the WDFL presents Dan Doyle with the man of the match award.

Tony and Anthony Harris after the Harry Griffith Cup final in Fassaroe.

Gary Connolly and Jamie Quiney after the final whistle of the O35 Harry Griffith Cup final.

The Garden County FC A team with the Harry Grifffith Cup after their 3-1 victory over St Anthony's FC in Fassaroe.

Garden County FC 3

St. Anthony's 1

Garden County FC was crowned Harry Griffith Cup champions after a 3-1 victory over St. Anthony’s in Fassaroe on Saturday.

Two sides who have emerged as the elites in the Over-35s division in the past few years met once again, with Garden County FC hungrier than ever to bring the cup home after losing in the past two finals.

Both sides enjoyed a great run to the final with St. Anthony’s progressing through a tough group made up of Dundrum, Walkinstown and Garden County B.

Garden County A booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition after winning their group containing Lazio, Terenure and Sallynoggin Pearse before beating Firhouse 4-2 in the semi-final.

In what was a repeat of last year’s final which St. Anthony’s won, the game certainly didn’t disappoint with both sides eager to attack from the off and set the tempo.

Goals from Darren Lacey and Graham McCormack gave Damien Johnson’s side a narrow 2-1 lead with ten minutes remaining.

The Kilcoole outfit put huge pressure on the Garden County defence in the final minutes with the Garden County support becoming more nervous as time ticked on.

The reigning champions continued to push high up the pitch resulting in Garden County FC dropping deep into their own half.

Read More

With the Bray side inviting immense pressure on, the likes of Mark Byrne and goalkeeper Darren Collopy were vital in calming things down at the back and keeping their side focused for the remaining minutes.

St. Anthony’s pushed for that all important equaliser late on but after committing numbers forward, they left themselves open at the back.

After turning the ball over in midfield, Stephen ‘Shay’ O’Brien led a quick paced counter-attack and put the game to bed with a wonderful, composed finish past Radu Cyfert in the St. Antony’s net.

Speaking after the final whistle, Garden County FC manager Damien Johnson spoke about how defeats in the past two seasons helped inspire his team to get over the line this time around.

“It’s great it is, we lost the final the last two years, so it was really third time lucky as they say,” he said.

Johnson also highlighted Stephen ‘Shay’ O’Brien’s late goal which helped ease pressure off his side in the final moments.

“We were under the cosh there for a while, St. Anthony’s were building up and putting pressure on, so we had to throw an extra man back there, but the lads really did the business there today.”

“Today we had a real squad there and it makes a huge difference because at this level and against this opposition you can’t be relying on 11 or 12 lads the whole time.”

Despite the big win and being named Harry Griffith Cup champions, Johnson and Garden County FC’s focus fully remains on the league.

“Well, we have the league starting next week, it’s only getting going from there, so we have our eyes on that now and have to build towards that after this win.”

Garden County FC: Darren Collopy; Jamie Quiney, Dan Carr, Kenny Greene, Graham McCormack; John Curran, Graham Doyle, Darren Nerrand; Darren Lacey, Mark Byrne, Stephen ‘Shay’ O’Brien. Subs: Anthony O’Toole, Anthony Kiernan, John Kinch, John Lester, Paul Molloy, Dan Doyle, Damien Johnson.

St. Anthony’s: Radu Cyfert; Paddy Murphy, Colm McGing, Wes Dempsey, Sean Walsh; Shane Puntry, Ian Short, Colman Kelly; Jamie Ward, Niko Manka, Oliver Allison. Subs: Bryan McGuire, Jonny Ward, David O’Shaughnessy, Ronan McInnerney Ian Doyle, Kevin Cook

Referee: Michael Kennedy

Read More



