Garden County acts set for All-Ireland Scór final

The Carnew Emmets team who will compete for an All-Ireland title this weekend in Castlebar.

All roads lead to Castlebar on Saturday next for the 2022 All-Ireland Scór Sinsir finals. The 3000 capacity TF Royal Theatre will be the venue as competitors from Blessington and Carnew Emmets go in search of All-Ireland glory.

The first Wicklow contestant to the stage will be the redoubtable Sheila Naughton (nó Síle Ní Neachtain as Gaeilge) from Blessington. Sheila travels to Mayo’s county town as a two-in-a-row Leinster champion in Aithriseoireacht after her fantastic success in Kells Theatre a fortnight ago. In the 2020 final (held in November 2021), Sheila was pipped by Munster’s, Tipperary’s and JK Bracken’s Nollaig Seoige, who won his fourth All-Ireland in the category.

Sheila will face Nollaig once again on Saturday along with Armagh’s Dónal Ó Muireagáin and Sligo’s Edward Ó Maoláin, formidable opponents too. It’ll be Seoige, though, who will be favourite to complete his drive for five.

Sheila will recite ‘Mammy’s Day in Tramore’, a poem which was penned by… Nollaig Seoige himself! A novel approach to beating the Champion for sure but an approach which could pay dividends – Sheila has really made the piece her own of late. Once could maybe see some parallels with the music world here – how often do covers of songs surpass the originals? Let’s hope Sheila can channel Johnny Cash taking on Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ this Saturday afternoon in her bid to beat Seoige with his own composition!

Wicklow’s second representatives will be Carnew Emmets, who return to national level for the first time since 2011, when they were last crowned All-Ireland Champions in their favoured Nuachleas category. Indeed, that was their third title after initial successes in 2000 and 2003.

2022 sees the Emmets performing ‘The Great Pretender’ with a cast of James ‘The Bear’ Doran, Fergus Kinsella, Thomas Darcy, Emma Culkin, Tom Culkin and John O’Hara, an ensemble ably mentored by Christine Kinsella.

They’ll be up against Roscommon’s St Dominic’s, Newport from Tipperary and Tír Chonaill’s An Clochán Liath. The question is, I suppose, will they be up against it? In terms of pedigree in the category, they are the only finalists who have experienced All-Ireland success before.

Despite their 11-year absence from the highest level then, Carnew will head into Sunday’s final with confidence, knowing that they have reached the Scór summit before but knowing too, that a performance and a half will be needed on Saturday to bring a fourth title to the Wexford border.

All-Irelands in any discipline are hard won – just look at the paucity of success Wicklow have had in all codes over the years.

Success on Sunday for one (or both) Wicklow acts, then, would represent a brilliant achievement. It all starts at 2pm.

We wish them well. Go n-eirí go geal libh!! Beir bua!