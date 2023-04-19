Gallant Wicklow Gold side go down fighting away to Derry in Celtic Challenge battle

The Wicklow Gold team who defeated Westmeath in the Celtic Challenge Group 5 fixture in Ballinakill on Saturday. Further games against Meath and Derry await this Garden County side.

Derry 1-21

Wicklow Gold 1-7

Wicklow Gold travelled north on Saturday to take on Derry’s Minor hurlers in the Celtic Challenge at Monaghan Centre of Excellence.

While Derry were winners by 14 points, it did not do justice to the sterling efforts of the Wicklow lads whose performance mirrored the sunny weather on the day.

The fact is Derry have only one Minor hurling team whereas Wicklow Gold is one of three Minor sides representing the Garden County in competition this year should be considered.

Derry played in Leinster last year. With just one Minor team, they had an army of 30 to take on Wicklow’s 19 braves.

Manager Mark Brarry has prepared his troops well for battle and Derry were amazed by the fight they encountered.

On the opposite side the Wicklow lads were disappointed they had not carried the day. That sums up the story of how well the Wicklow lads had acquitted themselves.

Without captain Felim Lynch Ward, Osar lane, Billy Connors and Johnno Moorehouse absent with injury and a school trip, Wicklow played with the wind in the first half.

Wicklow battled hard from the start with a man of the match performance by Dwyer’s man Matthew Doyle covering ever blade of grass on the pitch.

Jack Gregan (Carnew) was on form both on and off the frees, scoring four of the seven points on the day. Goalkeeper Cian Redmond and his defence, Cathal Kirby (Éire Óg) Matthew Leonard (St Pat’s) and James Byrne (Glenealy) stood like a wall in the full-back line, only letting one goal in over the 60 minutes.

Wicklow’s forwards created many opportunities in the first half but with a Derry sweeper sitting deep the goal that looked to be coming unfortunately did not materialise.

In retrospect, perhaps, taking the points would have kept it closer in the end. It was well into the second half before Thomas Walsh broke down the Derry defence to find the back of the net.

The work rate of the Wicklow men never dropped and, in this competition, unlimited subs are allowed on a roll on and off basis.

So as Derry poured fresh legs into the fray, Wicklow dug in and prevented any goals from the Derry men in the second half.

Cian Power (Kilmacanogue) made his intercounty debut, coming in at corner-back for the last 20 minutes. Composed under pressure, he carried ball after ball safely out of defence, holding his opponent scoreless.

Cian is one of nine players for Wicklow Gold playing their first year of Minor hurling. This is great experience they will have for next season’s campaign.

Wicklow Gold: Cian Redmond; Matthew Leonard, Cathal Kirby, James Byrne; Senan Gardner, Tomas O’Connell, Daniel Byrnes; Jack Caffrey, Max Keogh; Oisin O Neill, Jack Gregan (0-4), Daniel Burns (0-1); Matthew Doyle (0-1), Darragh Leacy, Thomas Walsh (1-0). Subs: Josh Mahon for M Leonard, Cian Power for J Byrne, Seamus Darcy for O O’Neill (0-1), Joshua Barry for D Leacy.