Gaelcholáiste na Mara put up a brave fight in South Leinster ‘D’ football final

The Gaelcholáiste na Mara team ahead of the South Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior football 'D1' final at Tinahely GAA Club.

Presentation College Carlow 5-9

Gaelcholáiste na Mara 3-7

Presentation College Carlow’s Senior footballers were crowned South Leinster D1 football champions following their eight points victory over Arklow’s Gaelcholáiste na Mara at Tinahely on Wednesday.

The Carlow boys went into this final as overwhelming favourites having annihilated all opposition enroute to the final.

And with only half the student population to pick a team from, Gaelcholáiste na Mara were thought to have even less chance of mounting a serious challenge to the proven football might of the Carlow steamroller.

One would be wrong! The Arklow raiders showed themselves to be worthy opponents in the final, putting up a great fight in the second half and closing the gap to a mere two points with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Just weeks before the Gaelcholáiste boys had won the All-Ireland Under-19 soccer title, beating Mayo’s Foxford on penalties. They know their football too. Goods in small parcels?

Pres Carlow captain Adam Shaw, match referee Kieron Kenny and Gaelcholáiste na Mara captain Brian Hurley.

Whatsapp Pres Carlow captain Adam Shaw, match referee Kieron Kenny and Gaelcholáiste na Mara captain Brian Hurley.

However, at the end of the day Presentation College were the better team overall. And when the going got tough, they were equipped to move up through the gears and clinch victory.

Arklow came under pressure from the off. As Pres went for goals and an early kill, the Arklow defence stood tall. Luke McGrath, Thomas Phelan, Chris O’Brien and comrades responded with defiance.

And goalie Adam O’Leary plucked at least four intended goal shots out of the air, one a great stop from Pres midfielder and captain Andrew Shaw.

In one of their rare sorties, Gaelcholáiste’s number nine, Fenn Wolohan, shaved the goalpost with a narrowly missed 45.

Now Arklow were growing into the contest. Corner-forward Charlie Mernagh won a free off his marker Andre Carvalho. Fenn Wolohan sent a Garryowen bombing down on the Carlow goal. The ball wriggled away from grasping hands.

Like all good predators, centre-forward Brian Hurley pounced and volleyed to the Carlow net through a forest of players. Could you believe it, coming up to the end of the first quarter, Arklow leading the favourites? Yes, you could.

Presentation Carlow’s full-back Sean McGrath was a tigerish player, repeatedly surging forward on attacking raids. Combining with his center-back Cian McGuire, he won an advantage free in an advantageous position. Jamie Coakley opened Carlow’s account with a point. And he raised another white flag moments later.

Aerial action during the final in Tinahely.

Whatsapp Aerial action during the final in Tinahely.

Gaelcholáiste still had their nose in front 1-0 to 0-2. And Fenn Wolohan extended the margin to two points on 16 minutes. 1-1 to 0-2.

Presentation College Carlow knew they were in a battle. Into the second quarter they upped the intensity; corner-forward Shane Duffy was fed the ball, jinked his way past the opposing cover before drilling his shot into the corner of Adam O’Leary’s net.

Presentation ahead for the first time 1-2 to 1-1. And they finished the half with a flourish. A second goal by Jamie Coakley, with his shot sneaking under the crossbar. And a fine brace of points from centre-forward James Cranny.

Presentation College appearing comfortably ahead at the break 2-5 to 1-1. Minutes before half-time, the Carlow side’s corner-back Andre Carvalho and Arklow’s corner-forward Charlie Mernagh received presents of black cards.

James Cranny, Shane Duffy and substitute Aaron Dorgan stretched Presentation’s lead to 2-8 to 1-1 in the first eight minutes of the second half and it looked as if we were in for a rout.

Wrong! The next 15 minutes or less were dominated utterly by the Arklow men from the Gaelcholáiste whose football grew in stature immeasurably.

By now both teams were back to full strength again.

The Carlow boys just did not know what hit them as wave after unrelenting wave of Arklow attacks came at them. Corner-forward Dylan Lennon got the ball rolling when he converted a cross from Tadgh O’Shea into a point.

Gaelcholáiste na Mara's Tadhg O'Shea is tackled by Thomas McDonald from Presentation College Carlow.

Whatsapp Gaelcholáiste na Mara's Tadhg O'Shea is tackled by Thomas McDonald from Presentation College Carlow.

Lennon found the target again minutes later with a shot from the right that skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Brian Hurley marked the 45th minute with a cheeky goal as he tucked the ball into the corner of the Pres net.

Embellishing Arklow’s fantastic fight back, Hurley added a point and Jack Dempsey also punched one over the bar.

Could you believe it? Just two points between sides with 10 minutes left, 2-6 to 2-8.

But just when we felt it was all to play for, Presentation College rediscovered their mojo. And they saw out the game in some style with three killer goals, by Aaron Dorgan, James Cranny and Alexei Sunderland to seal victory.

Gaelcholáiste battled to the end. Midfielder Patrick Leccardi chipped in with a point.

Presentation’s centre-back Cian McGuire received a black card from Kieron Kenny and Arklow were awarded a penalty. And for a third time Brian Hurley tucked the spot kick neatly into the corner of Aaron Power’s net.

But Presentation College were the ones basking in the glory of being champions. Winners by 5-9 to 3-7.

Jim Murphy from Arklow made the presentation of the trophy to Presentation Carlow’s captain Adam Shaw.

Presentation College Carlow: Aaron Power; Thomas McDonald, Sean McGrath, Andre Carvelho; Darragh Whitney, Cian McGuire, Evan McAteer; Adam Kavanagh, Adam Shaw; Alexei Sunderland (1-0), James Cranny (1-4), Paul Fitzgerald; Jamie Coakley (1-2), Conal Maguire (0-1), Shane Duffy (1-1). Subs: Aaron Dorgan (1-1) for P Fitzgerald, Danny McGrath for D Whitney, Cillian Moore for A Kavanagh, Oisin Pagnier for E McAteer, Jack Ralph for T McDonald.

Gaelcholáiste na Mara: Adam O’Leary; Tomas Phelan, Luke McGrath, Diarmuid O’Reilly; Joe Kindlon, Chris O’Brien, Jack Dempsey (0-1); Patrick Leccardi (0-1), Fenn Wolohan (0-1); Tadhg O’Shea, Brian Hurley (3-2), Tomas O’Reilly; Charles Mernagh, Brian McCall, Cian O’Neill. Subs: Dylan Lennon (0-2) for C Mernah, Kyle Mills for T O’Reilly.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)