Wonderful Wicklow U14 warriors come through a thriller with Clare to claim All-Ireland Bronze title

Shannon shines as Garden County bloom in Nenagh

Wicklow players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland Under-14 Bronze final match between Clare and Wicklow at McDonagh Park in Nenagh, Tipperary.

Wicklow 4-10

Clare 3-8

The Wicklow Under-14 footballers were crowned All-Ireland Bronze champions after a thrilling battle with Clare that went to extra-time at McDonagh Park in Nenagh on Saturday afternoon.

Leading by a single point at half-time in extra-time, the Garden County side lifted their game yet again to add three more points to their tally and hold the Banner girls scoreless until the glorious sound of the final whistle.

What a gargantuan battle this was! What bravery and courage were displayed by both sets of players. And what colour and noise the crowd brought to the party as they drove on their young warriors who were locked in a pressure-cooker affair throughout.

Terry Canavan’s side had many heroes on the day but surely none more so that the teak-tough team captain Danielle Shannon who went to war with her comrades in the most impressive manner you can imagine.

Throw in the classy, ground-covering Rose Donohoe of St. Patrick’s, the tigerish Brooke Byrne of Rathnew, the very capable Allanah Murphy from Annacurra and the superb Karen O’Brien who was sprung from the bench after 24 minutes and proceeded to take the game by the scruff of the neck with surging runs and vital blocks.

Wicklow captain Danielle Shannon lifts the trophy after the 2023 All-Ireland Under-14 Bronze final,

The sides had enjoyed a ferocious battle in normal time, Clare enjoying the better of the opening half and taking a 2-4 to 1-3 lead into the break, Wicklow’s goal from the boot of Rose Donohoe whose effort for a point dipped in under the Clare crossbar early doors.

Wicklow were right back in it two minutes after the restart when Allanah Murphy flicked home after a long ball from Donohoe and the roar from the crowd was absolutely deafening and spirit-lifting from a Garden County point of view.

Wicklow led after eight of the second half, the point from Danielle Shannon, and they were still ahead by the 29th minute when Clare full-forward Sheena Beirne fired over the equalising score.

Both sides had chances in the remaining moments but vital interventions from Holly Flynn and wides from Wicklow left the game tied at 2-7 apiece at the final whistle.

A beautifully taken goal from Danielle Shannon 40 seconds into extra-time got the Garden County side off to the best possible start and caused another epic roar to shake the foundations of the stand to the core.

80 seconds later, Clare’s Katie Conlon had the Banner crowd dancing when she fired home past Emma Kirwan in the Wicklow goal, but another 60 seconds later and Brooke Byrne, the fiercely brave and committed attacker from Rathnew, fired home after superb work from Rose Donohoe, Danielle Shannon and Karen O’Brien who made a vital catch on the Wicklow half-back line.

A huge moment arrived nine minutes into the first half of extra-time when Clare were awarded a penalty but Annacurra’s Emma Kirwan saved magnificently from Abbie Cushen.

Points from Brooke Byrne (free), Danielle Shannon seconds after she was most certainly fouled inside the Clare square and Lena Gleeson after she robbed the Clare kick-out left it 4-10 to 3-8 and Wicklow just weren’t going to be caught with Clare finally picking up yellow cards (two) that had been coming since the first half.

The Wicklow crowd erupted at the sound of the final whistle as they showed their appreciation for the efforts of a superb squad of young footballers who answered every question that was asked of them and brought home an All-Ireland title following an epic battle that will live long in the memory of those fortunate to be there.

Wicklow: Sophie Murray (Bray Emmets); Lucy Byrne (Clara), Anna Ryle (An Tóchar), Ciara Sheridan (St. Nicholas); Holly Flynn (St. Nicholas), Nia Winterbotham (Tinahely), Danielle Shannon (1-4, 1f) (Annacurra, capt.); Thea Sterritt (Éire Óg), Issy Parker (Kilcoole); Rose Donohoe (1-1) (St. Patrick’s), Pearl Tyner (ABG), Meg Carey (St. Patrick’s); Alannah Murphy (1-0) (Annacurra), Zoe Byrne (AGB), Brooke Byrne (1-4, 4f) (Rathnew). Subs: Lucy Fadian for I Parker (22), Karen O’Brien for M Carey (24), Emma Lalor (St. Patrick’s), Grace Finnegan (Kilcoole), Emma Kirwan (Annacurra), Siun Byrne (AGB), Laura Gregan (Tinahely), Ella Lawless (St. Nicholas), Mary Corrigan (St. Nicholas), Emma Lalor (St. Patrick’s), Isabella O’Farrell (Éire Óg), Laoise Mellon (AGB), Naoise Ní Chonchuir (AGB), Lena Gleeson (0-1) (Kilcoole), Sophie Donohoe (Coolkenno), Hollie Flanagan (Baltinglass.

Clare: Megan Browne; Amy Roche, Aibhe Ring (capt.), Ciara O’Kane; Kara O’Shea, Orla McGee, Aoife Keane; Naoise Talty (capt.), Ella Healy; Jessica Kennedy (0-1), Allisha Ryan, Mylie Treacy; Abbie Cushen (1-2, 1f), Sheena Beirne (0-2), Katie Conlon (1-0). Subs: Annierose Collins (0-3) for M Treacy (22), Aine O’Keefe for A Roche (24), E Turbridy, A Fitzgerald, A Carey, A Cleary, A Collins, A Finnerman, A Robertson, E Kelly, F O’Malley, L Scanlan, M Lynch, RA Liddane, S Murtagh, S Robertson.

Referee: Aaron Clogher (Roscommon)