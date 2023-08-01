Wicklow’s Senior football teams all set for thrilling race for the Miley Cup

Championship seems to be wide open in 2023

As opening games go, the meeting of Rathnew and Tinahely that will get this year’s Boom & Platform Hire Senior football championship campaign underway is about as appetising as they come, with the GAA supporters in the county eager to see exactly where Darren Coffey’s men are given their excellent league campaign and, likewise, interested to learn how Tinahely have handled the recent departure of manager Eddie Kinsella as both teams set off on a journey through a championship that hasn’t been as open for many a year.